The Best Wedding Gifts That Are Both Thoughtful and Stylish

There are two types of wedding gift-givers: one who waits until the last minute and settles for a gift card (we’ve all been there), and one who goes above and beyond to think of something thoughtful and unique that the soon-to-be newlyweds would never get for themselves. Although not everyone has time to be an over-achiever, some of the best wedding gifts don’t have to be the most expensive (though everyone appreciates a luxury gift) or outrageous to make an impression.

If you’re up for the challenge, we’re making it as easy as can be with a list of chic, sweet gifts for spoiling your dear lovebirds. From stylish scents to fill their space with to hotel-worthy toiletries to countertop books that are visually stunning as they are useful, make all their Pinterest dreams come to life with these elegant home essentials (curated from registry-friendly retailers like Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Williams Sonoma, Sur La Table and more) that make great wedding gifts for every type of couple.

1. Williams Sonoma Newlywed Boxed Set

Kick off the new couples’ exciting next chapter with William Sonoma’s bestselling Newlywed box set that includes two books filled with 400 memorable accessible recipes, from intimate dinns for two to full spreads for home entertaining.

2. Byredo La Mini Selection

Always give a gift that your recipients wouldn’t necessarily budget for themselves, like Byredo’s luxurious candle set. La Mini Sélection Bois features three of the cult-favorite brand’s heavenly scents: Bibliothèque, Burning Rose and Tree House.

3. Aesop Reverence Duet, 2 x 500ml

Another unexpected gift that will have your giftees glowing with gratitude is Aesop’s Reverence set. Found in the chicest hotels, this cleanser and lotion set is infused with the brand’s classic scent, packaged inside the label’s signature amber bottles.

4. Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle

Kourtney Kardashian first put us on to Fellow’s Staggs EKG kettle, which she said was “so chic” and she uses it at least twice a day. We, too, can vouch for this matte black kettle, which is made of 304 stainless steel and features a sleek LCD screen that reveals both desired and real-time temperatures.

5. Flamingo Estate The Cook’s Kitchen Gift Set

Those with great taste know all about Flamingo Estate, which is “a collective of 75+ regenerative farmers cultivating Mother Nature’s most precious gifts.” In addition to being one of LA’s top visually-stunning visits, they’re also gifting geniuses, offering tons of homegrown, aesthetically-pleasing treats. Flamingo Estate’s The Cook’s Kitchen gift set features their iconic cookbook, plus some of their most-loved pantry staples of olive oil, vinegar and honey.

6. Oraton Rubber Stamps Address Embosser

Personalized gifts are always a hit, and this custom rubber address embosser by Oraton is proof that you don’t need to spend an arm and a leg on a thoughtful wedding present. This stamp imprints the couple’s return address onto envelopes, and you can specify the typeface and style, too.

7. Aerin Sophia Set of Two Crystal Coupes

Encourage that the couple prioritizes cozy nights in by gifting them Aerin’s stunning set of crystal coupes, featuring hand-blown crystal, a gold-toned rim and a subtle flute shape.

8. Le Creuset Signature Enameled 2-Qt. Cast Iron Round Oven

If your newlyweds love to cook, they likely swear by Le Creuset’s wildly popular cookware. The legendary French company’s classic two-quart enameled cast iron round oven is by far one of their bestsellers, and no family can have enough of them. Not only does it look great on the stove, but it’s oven safe to 500°F. (If they plan on expanding their family, consider gifting them the 4.5-quart or larger sizes.)

9. Our Place Everyone’s Invited 36-Piece Set

Give your recipients a real reason to upgrade their kitchen with Our Place’s tasteful 36-piece ceramic tableware set. This hosting holy grail features four each of full plates, midi plates, midi bowls, demi plates, demi bowls, mini plates, mini bowls, and mugs. And for serving big heaps, the set also features two platters and two bowls. Once your lovebirds are all settled into their new life, invite yourself over for dinner to see this set in action.

10. Cozy Earth Deluxe Bedding Bundle

Oprah Winfrey proclaimed Cozy Earth’s luxe bedsheets are “the softest ever” — and if it’s good enough for the gifting expert, your favorite couple will likely love them too. Customize the brand’s Deluxe Bedding Bundle that includes a bamboo sheet set, bamboo comforter, duvet comforter and two extra pillowcases, all made from machine-washable, breathable and moisture-wicking fabric that’s great for keeping your lovebirds cool in bed.

11. De’Longhi TrueBrew Automatic Coffee Machine

If one is more of an iced coffee type and the other is an espresso aficionado, keep both of your coffee connoisseur‘s cups full with De’Longhi’s TrueBrew automatic coffee machine. It’s got a built-in burr grinder and five brew styles (light, gold, bold, over ice and espresso style), and it serves up 8- to 24-ounce sizes, so it really serves every type of java junkie.

12. Brava Smart Oven

Whether your newlyweds are ace chefs or just getting started, Brava’s smart oven is not your average wedding registry appliance. We’re big fans of this splurge-worthy countertop oven that can sear steaks to perfection, make your entire breakfast (from crispy bacon and just-right eggs) in less than 10 minutes and toast up leftovers that taste freshly cooked.

The eight-in-one device can cook practically anything, thanks to three separate zones and coordinated pulses of light for faster, more precise cooking. We like the built-in camera that lets you monitor your meals mid-sizzle, and the hundreds of pre-programmed options and recipes make it easy to quickly whip up almost all types of foods. (We even found an option for Costco croissants.) Even celebrity chef Jaime Laurita loves it.

