The Best Dresses for Wedding Guests for Every Shape and Style

It’s wedding season, which means you probably have a slew of invites from friends and family members who will be getting hitched over the next several months. Wedding registries and honeyfunds take care of the stress associated with gift-giving, so if you’re all set with accommodations and travel plans, all that’s left to figure out is your outfit.

With so many styles and silhouettes out there, finding the right look can feel overwhelming. However, the thing to keep in mind is that the best wedding guest dresses are a mix of elegance, convenience and comfort. After all, it’s something you’re most likely going to be wearing for hours, so you’ll want to be able to move in it (not to mention dance). And depending on where the nuptials take place, you’ll also want to be dressed appropriately for the weather.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up over 15 of the best wedding guest dresses for every type of celebration, from garden weddings and fancy evening affairs, to tropical beach destinations and beyond. Aside from a variety of price points, buzzy designers and trendy to classic silhouettes, so many of these styles are versatile enough to wear for other types of events, so don’t think twice if you feel compelled to reprise your look again and again.

Keep reading for our top wedding guest dress picks from go-to retailers and brands such as David’s Bridal, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Reformation, Saks Fifth Avenue and more, all organized by budget and ready to pair with your most comfortable dancing shoes.

Best Wedding Guest Dresses Under $100

Asos Curve Puff Sleeve Tux Midi Dress

The light pink flowers are perfectly contrasted against the lush green on this mermaid hem dress — the perfect match for a garden wedding or an outside evening celebration.

Asos Curve Puff Sleeve Tux Midi Dress $70 Buy now

Jasambac Off Shoulder High Low A-Line Wedding Guest Party Cocktail Dress

If you have a fondness for vintage-inspired wear, you might find this off-the-shoulder dress (available in more than a dozen colors and prints) a great choice for a classic, wedding-friendly dress that’s affordable to boot.

Jasambac Off Shoulder High Low A-Line Wedding Guest Party Cocktail Dress $39.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Asos High Neck Maxi Satin Tea Dress

For those who prefer more modest wedding guest dresses, Asos’ high neck maxi satin tea dress delivers chic garden party vibes while keeping your covered up.

Courtesy of Asos

Asos High Neck Maxi Satin Tea Dress $68 Buy now

Noize Robin Dress

This classic wrap dress is something to always have in your closet, whether you’ve got a wedding to attend or a brunch with family. It’s also constructed from a fabric made from renewable wood pulp, so you’ll be both stylish and sustainable.

Noize Robin Dress (reg. $120) $84 Buy now

Best Wedding Guest Dresses Under $300

Norma Kamali Diana One-Shoulder Ruched Stretch Jersey Dress

Dubbed the new Carrie dress after its cameo in And Just Like That, Norma Kamali’s Diana one-shoulder ruched jersey dress (available in other colors) looks effortlessly chic with strappy sandals and a lightweight jacket.

Norma Kamali Diana One-Shoulder Ruched Stretch Jersey Dress $215 Buy now

Reformation Buttercup Dress

For a classic and sustainable LBD, Reformation’s strapless Buttercup dress (available in three colors) is a versatile option for cocktail parties and black-tie nuptials alike.

Reformation Buttercup Dress $278 Buy now

Dannijo Midi Slip Dress

A silk slip dress — like this sleek one from Dannijo — is always a good choice for a special occasion, especially when you’re celebrating a friend’s nuptials. The shimmering copper makes for a great summer or fall wedding look.

Dannijo Midi Slip Dress $276.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Selkie Parliament Dress

Selkie’s puff-sleeve dresses are made for anyone who prefers a whimsical, fairytale-inspired touch when it comes to fancy attire. The dresses come in all sorts of colors and prints, from pastels to florals and even clouds.

Selkie Parliament Dress $225 Buy now

Astr The Label Elsa Floral Tiered Maxi Dress

The tangerine floral embroidery and deep-V neckline of this pleated maxi dress screams romance, so it only makes sense to wear it to a wedding. (Perhaps it could be your wedding uniform?)

Astr The Label Elsa Floral Tiered Maxi Dress $198 Buy now

Eloquii Full Sleeve Maxi Dress

The full sleeves and floral satin jacquard pattern on this beautiful light pink gown make this a truly elegant choice if you’re in the mood for something that shows less skin.

Eloquii Full Sleeve Maxi Dress $150 Buy now

Best Wedding Guest Dresses Under $500

Mac Duggal Tiered Ruffle Sleeveless Gown

The soft powder blue that makes up this ruffled gown (also available in red) will invoke your inner Cinderella. Wear it with strappy silver heels and diamond-accented jewelry.

Mac Duggal Tiered Ruffle Sleeveless Gown $458 Buy now

Peter Dundas Silk Lurex Stripe Dress

Perfect for bohemian or desert glam weddings, this silk lurex stripe dress by Peter Dundas (who has been worn by Olivia Wilde, Reese Witherspoon and Amy Adams) has a plunging neckline and a flowy silhouette that’s finished with sparkling stripes.

Peter Dundas Silk Lurex Stripe Dress $449.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Vera Wang Bride Sarah Sleeveless Bodycon Mini Dress

Featuring structured piping and a V-neck style, this bodycon mini dress by Vera Wang Bride is one of the best wedding guest dresses for anyone looking for a figure-hugging silhouette.

Vera Wang Bride Sarah Sleeveless Bodycon Mini Dress $495 Buy now

Joie Markus Silk Maxi Dress

Joie’s breezy floral maxi dress fits right in at casual beach weddings, thanks to the lightweight silk and sweetheart neckline.

Joie Markus Silk Maxi Dress $448 Buy now

Wedding Guest Dresses Under $750

Batsheva One-Of-A-Kind Coatdress In Gold Silk With Ribbons

This swing-style coat dress from Batsheva (the cult-favorite label has been worn by Natalie Portman, Celine Dion and others) will give your wedding look a ’60s feel. The best thing about this dress? It has pockets.

Batsheva One-Of-A-Kind Coatdress In Gold Silk With Ribbons $550 Buy now

Staud Coliseum Dress in Capri Tree

If you find yourself attending a beachfront wedding in the tropics, opt for this gorgeous cut-out dress from Staud. It will even pair well with comfortable sandals, so you can dance all night long without worrying about painful feet. (Mindy Kaling, Katy Perry and Yara Shahidi have worn the cool L.A. label.)

Staud Coliseum Dress in Capri Tree $625 Buy now

Alice + Olivia Niesha Pleated Handkerchief Hem Midi Dress

The stunning, otherworldly blue on this pleated Alice + Olivia gown ensures you’ll have a wedding look that will stand out from the crowd. Keep it in mind for an evening affair that calls for more dressy attire. A + O designer Stacey Bendet’s pieces have been worn by Olivia Munn, Addison Rae and Blake Lively.