How This $14 Weighted Eye Mask from Amazon Brought Me Back to Bora Bora

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

I was deep into the throes of a Biologique Recherche facial at the Conrad Bora Bora Nui resort (yes, the same one where Kim Kardashian lost her diamond earring) recently when the facialist gently placed a covering over my eyes that instantly helped to soothe my stressed eyelids and relax my furrowed brow.

While most spas offer a warm towel compress (or sometimes just a cheap cloth) to cover your eyes, the facialist at the Conrad used a weighted eye mask, and the combination of the soft pressure and blockage of light instantly lulled me into a deep and peaceful sleep.

Days after my Bora Bora spa experience, I set out online to try and recreate the experience at home. And after reading through dozens of user reviews, I landed on this weighted eye mask from Amazon. The YFONG weighted eye mask is under $14 and has five-star reviews from 75 percent of shoppers who recommend wearing it for a more relaxed and rejuvenating sleep.

Similar to a good weighted blanket, the eye mask is filled with tiny beads that provide gentle pressure to help calm your nerves and soothe any tight or strained muscles around your eyes. The weighted mask features an ergonomic design that caresses your face, with an adjustable headband to keep it in place. While many eye masks lie flat against your face, the YFONG mask has a 0.4-inch indent or “pocket” over the eye area, so that your lids and lashes aren’t squished.

The mask is thin enough to not disturb your slumber but dark enough to block out any light in the room. The silky-soft material stays cool through the night. I like how easy the material is to wipe clean with a warm cloth, though the brand says you can also hand wash with a mild detergent (we don’t recommend throwing it in the washing machine).

While I like using the weighted eye mask to help me sleep, other reviewers online say it’s also helped them with migraines, sinus pain and tension. Inspired by deep pressure therapy, the weighted mask provides a delicate caress that you’ll feel — and appreciate — right away.

It’s no five-star spa in Bora Bora, but at least for a few hours each night, I can put the mask on and fall asleep dreaming of paradise.

Regularly $30, Amazon has the YFONG weighted eye mask for sleep on sale for $17 as of this writing. See more details here.