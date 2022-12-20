The Best White Elephant Gifts from Amazon That’ll Arrive Before Christmas

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

White Elephant gift exchanges are one of the only examples of forced fun that actually wind up being pretty fun. “Forced fun” is what I call mandatory group activities like bowling or mini golf with a cohort of co-workers, extended family or friends from a bygone era. The competitive nature — and reward of presents — gives White Elephant gift exchanges a charge of excitement that makes people loosen up. It’s unpredictable, a little chaotic and always very fun.

The name of the party game is an homage to a historically unconfirmed practice by a King of Siam (now Thailand) who was said to gift rare albino elephants to frenemies visiting the royal court. The cost of upkeep on the massive animal was extraordinary, and would financially ruin its owner — but they couldn’t get rid of the elephant because 1.) they were sacred and 2.) who are you going to offload an albino elephant to? (There are no receipts to confirm this terrific act of pettiness, unfortunately, but it’s a great story.)

The idea is that you gift someone something totally impractical and outrageous, something that can’t be regifted because of its uselessness. But those gifts are likely to head straight for the landfill and with so much consumer waste in our world, it’s time to update this tradition and bring gifts that are both practical and amusing. To that end, we’ve sourced a dozen of the best White Elephant gifts, all available on Amazon and starting at just $13.

Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker (28% off)

If you’re exchanging with forgetful friends and family members, consider picking up this Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker, which helps you keep track of anything — keys, pets, luggage, cars — you attach it to by way of Tile’s app.

Amazon

Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker $17.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Tamagotchi Star Wars: R2-D2

The portable electronic pet is back in all of its 1997 glory. Current kids and nostalgic adults alike will be fighting to take home this lo-fi classic, which is available in the original ’90s packaging (note that it may not arrive until after Christmas) or in this cool R2-D2 version for Star Wars superfans.

Amazon

Original Tamagotchi- Neon ( Updated Logo ) 42926 $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Sassito Wireless Karaoke Microphone (5% off with coupon)

Whether your gift exchange is among coworkers, family or friends, someone in the group is bound to be a karaoke fiend. This wireless, rose gold mic has four settings — original, child, male and “tough” voice —for singers from serious to silly.

Amazon

Sassito Wireless Karaoke Microphone $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

MUID Slug Night Light (20% off)

This squishy, slug-shaped lamp is cute with a bit of quirk, making it a fun addition to the gift swap game. Easily adjust the lamp’s brightness and change the color of the glow by tapping the soft, rubbery globe.

Amazon

MUID Original Authentic Slug Night Light $19.19 on Amazon.com Buy now

Vintage Candy Co. Retro Candy Gift Boxes

These 50-piece candy boxes are filled with favorites from the era of your choosing, as early as the 1930s or as recent as the 1990s.

Amazon

Rainbow Socks Chocolate Bar Socks (13% off)

“Not another suggestion for a food gift,” you’re thinking and you are correct: this is a pair of socks. Rainbow Socks makes a bunch of trompe l’oeil packaged socks disguised as sushi rolls, jars of pickles, croissants and more.

Amazon

Rainbow Socks Novelty Chocolate Bar Socks $12.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer (21% off)

This compact drink warmer is a great pick for White Elephant exchanges with co-workers. It’s easy to use with a simple on/off switch and will keep their beverage of choice from going cold.

Amazon

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer for Coffee and Tea $15.70 on Amazon.com Buy now

A Gift Inside Old-Fashioned Peppermint Bark

Seasonally classic peppermint bark, with its layers of dark and white chocolate and peppermint-y crushed candy bits, will be a treat for whoever brings this gift tin home from the swap.

Amazon

Traditional Layered Dark and White Chocolate Peppermint Bark in Christmas Gift Tin, 1 Pound $26.68 on Amazon.com Buy now

Bambüsi Adjustable Bathtub Tray (55% off)

This bamboo bathtub tray is a White Elephant gift worth stealing. It adjusts to fit any size tub and features a dual-purpose tablet/book holder, a designated wine glass slot, and a nook to nest their phone or cradle a candle.

Premium Bamboo Bathtub Tray Caddy $36.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Maldon Sea Salt Flakes

Whether they’re a college student or your family’s resident chef, you can’t go wrong with a giant tub of fancy salt.

Amazon

Maldon Salt, Sea Salt Flakes, 20 oz (570 g) $14.45 on Amazon.com Buy now

Stojo 16 oz. Collapsible Cup With Straw

This genius travel cup collapses to pocket size and its temperature-resistant sleeve means it’s suitable for hot and cold drinks.

Courtesy of Amazon