The Best Retro White Sneakers For Summer

Back in 2015, Adidas Stan Smith sneakers were the next big thing. It seemed as though every celebrity, from David Beckham to Reese Witherspoon sported a pair. Six years on, and the shoes are still going strong. In 2018, Adidas announced a lucrative lifetime contract on the collaboration and last year sold its 100 millionth pair.

The sleek kicks have basically become the quintessential white sneaker, the comfy and stylish kick for everyone to pull off. But they’re not the only cool white shoes on the market. And as summer starts, and a nice pair of breathable, comfy, striking shoes becomes a seasonal must, here are five of the best white sneakers for your wardrobe.

1. Adidas Stan Smith

Slowly becoming Adidas’ most iconic shoe, Stan Smiths are a crowd pleaser. Sleek, simple, and complementary to a number of looks, they can be dressed up or down. Worn with shorts, sweats, or even chinos for a nicer occasion, they can be matched to almost any attire.

Adidas has been playing around with collaborations on the shoe for a while now. The heel used to only feature the iconic Adidas trefoil symbol, embedded in a green patch. But a number of different colorways and customizations have since come into the fold. They now come in all white, or with flashes of gold along the three stitched lines on the side. In short, whatever color you fancy is probably available as an accent on the kicks.

As for comfort, the modified 70s design now has extra support on the heel, and a soft leather upper — making it breathable and kind to your feet.

2. Nike Killshot 2

Killshots aren’t all white, but as an eye-catching, low-profile sneaker, they’re fairly unique. After J Crew released them as an exclusive collab, they sold out swiftly, and it’s easy to see why. With a suede-leather combo, featuring gum sole and a blue swoosh for accents, Killshots feature a safe but striking design. But they’re now widely available, and offer a different alternative to a Stan Smith or other popular white sneakers.

Killshots occupy something of their own niche. They’re low cut and narrow, perhaps a better match for cuffed pants than shorts. While Stan Smiths are versatile, Killshots are perhaps a little more specific — ideal for a summer party look. Still, with a smooth, breathable material, they can easily function as an everyday shoe.

3. Adidas Samba OG

Originally a shoe made for indoor soccer, Sambas have become an instantly recognizable silhouette. They were introduced right before the World Cup in 1950, with the catchy name meant to drum up excitement among South American soccer fans. And after Bob Marley famously started wearing them in the 70s, they became a staple of daily sneakers. Sambas have always been around, with their slightly chunky design and long tongue complementing most fits.

In recent years, Adidas has toyed around with the shoe a bit more. Now part of their Originals line, the tongue has been shortened, and the kicks are now more narrow and flatter. In accordance, colorways are now more adventurous. 2018’s Cloud White with a blue heel and gum sole was among their better flirtations with an all-white look. Still, the OG model is the best and comfiest option for a daily shoe.

4. Vans Tumble Old Skool

Over the past few years, chunky shoes have become cool again. Whether it be Nike Air Force 1’s emerging as a streetwear staple, or the Air Jordan 1 being dressed up for a New York style fit, there’s now charm in something a bit bigger. That’s where Vans comes into the fold.

Originally a skating brand, its shoe options have multiplied over the years. But going back to basics isn’t exactly a bad thing with the California brand. Its Old Skool line isn’t quite as sleek or low cut as other options, but for a shoe to pair with some shorts on a sunny day, they might just be the best. Entirely white and featuring the instantly recognizable Vans sidestripe, these durable shoes serve as a perfect summer look.

5. Reebok Club Vintage

Like many other retro shoes, Reebok’s Club C has made an emergence in recent years. Unlike Adidas’ samba line, or Vans’ OG look, Club Cs draw right from an 80s tradition. As such, they’re a bit more explicitly nostalgic than others out there. The elaborate Reebok stitching, and chunkier feel make them less sleek than a Killshot.

But the difference in look comes with an advantage: comfort. With tons of arch support and padding around the heel, Reeboks breathe and walk very well, and can be worn all day, regardless of heat or terrain. For something a little different, the white model with a royal blue accent is a good option.