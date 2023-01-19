The Best White Tees to Wear for Hollywood-Worthy Styling

- Share this article on Facebook
As seen on Julia Roberts in My Best Friend’s Wedding and Angelina Jolie in Girl, Interrupted, there’s something about a simple white T-shirt that exudes cool. Although there are plenty of tees to choose from in a range of bold prints and colors, confidently selecting this classic base communicates to others that the real magic is in the styling.
Whether you go full James Dean by pairing your shirt with easy jeans, or you throw a blazer on top of your baby tee to dress it up, the possibilities are plentiful. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best white T-shirts for women to try right now for a range of budgets, from mid-priced favorites spotted on Meghan Markle and Hilary Duff to designer styles worn by Dua Lipa, Olivia Wilde and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.
1. Monrow ’90s Tee
With a nod to one of the most influential style decades, key details of Monrow’s ’90s tee include a high neckline, a semi-shrunken fit and a cropped length.
2. Coyuchi Solstice Organic Short Sleeve Crew
One of the best sustainable T-shirts for women, Coyuchi’s Solstice short-sleeve crew tee is made of organic cotton. This super-soft piece falls at the hip, features a roomy fit and is finished with cap sleeves.
3. Madewell Women’s Whisper Cotton Rib-Crewneck Tee
Made of 100 percent cotton fabric, Madewell’s best-selling Whisper Cotton Rib-Crewneck tee is a great layering piece for blazers. Deemed as not too tight and not too slouchy, this may be the perfect fit for those looking for something right in the middle. (Other colors are also sale for an extra 50 percent off with code GOODMOOD.)
4. Reformation Classic Crew Tee
This tee is all in the name. From the easy fit to the crew neckline, sustainable label Reformation’s classic crew T-shirt is worthy of keeping on rotation for many seasons to come. Pair this top with a crochet skirt for a real statement.
5. Amazon Essentials Women’s Slim-Fit Half Sleeve Square Neck T-Shirt
For those looking for more arm coverage, Amazon’s slim-fit half sleeve tee (from their affordable Amazon Essentials line) is great for anyone who loves a square-neck silhouette.
6. Skims Cotton Jersey T-Shirt
Actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has been spotted in Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line on more than one occasion. Skims’ cotton jersey T-shirt is a winner for its form-fitting stretch fabric and sporty stitching. Pair this tight tee with a pair of relaxed trousers for a nice juxtaposition.
7. Pact Cool-Stretch Long Sleeve Tee
Made of organic cotton in a fair-trade factory, Pact’s cool-stretch long sleeve tee is perfect for layering, thanks to the lightweight fabric, slim-fit crewneck style and extended length.
7. Re/Done x Hanes The Classic Tee
Both Olivia Wilde and Julianne Hough have hit the streets in this Re/Done x Hanes T-shirt collab. Standout details include sustainable cotton fabric and a relaxed, loose fit that feels like the vintage score you’ve been searching for.
8. James Perse Casual Slub Cotton T-Shirt
Seen on Meghan Markle, this V-neck slub cotton tee from James Perse features a specially dyed and softened fabric for a more worn-in look.
9. Sami Miro Vintage Asymmetric Short Sleeve Top
Now for some edge. This asymmetrical short-sleeved shirt by It Girl designer Sami Miro has been spotted on all of Hollywood, most recently Dua Lipa. Made of upcycled rib jersey fabric, special touches include an asymmetrical raw cut hem. Pair this with sustainable denim for a full eco-friendly look.
10. Cotton Citizen The Tokyo Crop Tee
Hilary Duff recently stepped out in Cotton Citizen’s boxy tee, featuring a crew neck, lightweight slubbed jersey fabric and a modern, cropped length.
11. The Great. The Little Recycled Rib Tee
For an effortlessly cool vintage look, The Great.’s The Little Recycled Rib Tee is inspired by 1930s men’s undershirts and boats a super washed and worn-in feel. It’s made from a recycled cotton blend and has a relaxed fit.
12. Khaite Emmylou T-Shirt
A big fan of white tees, Olivia Wilde was also spotted in Spain wearing this high-end cotton-jersey tee, styled with a black blazer.
13. The Row Wesler Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley made a great case for this investment piece by Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen’s luxury label. She matched it with a pair of silk pull-on pants from the brand for an elegant vibe, but silk pajama pants would look just as chic.
