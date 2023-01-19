The Best White Tees to Wear for Hollywood-Worthy Styling

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

As seen on Julia Roberts in My Best Friend’s Wedding and Angelina Jolie in Girl, Interrupted, there’s something about a simple white T-shirt that exudes cool. Although there are plenty of tees to choose from in a range of bold prints and colors, confidently selecting this classic base communicates to others that the real magic is in the styling.

Whether you go full James Dean by pairing your shirt with easy jeans, or you throw a blazer on top of your baby tee to dress it up, the possibilities are plentiful. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best white T-shirts for women to try right now for a range of budgets, from mid-priced favorites spotted on Meghan Markle and Hilary Duff to designer styles worn by Dua Lipa, Olivia Wilde and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

1. Monrow ’90s Tee

With a nod to one of the most influential style decades, key details of Monrow’s ’90s tee include a high neckline, a semi-shrunken fit and a cropped length.

Monrow

Monrow ’90s Tee $78 Buy now

2. Coyuchi Solstice Organic Short Sleeve Crew

One of the best sustainable T-shirts for women, Coyuchi’s Solstice short-sleeve crew tee is made of organic cotton. This super-soft piece falls at the hip, features a roomy fit and is finished with cap sleeves.

Coyuchi

Coyuchi Solstice Organic Short Sleeve Crew $38 Buy now

3. Madewell Women’s Whisper Cotton Rib-Crewneck Tee

Made of 100 percent cotton fabric, Madewell’s best-selling Whisper Cotton Rib-Crewneck tee is a great layering piece for blazers. Deemed as not too tight and not too slouchy, this may be the perfect fit for those looking for something right in the middle. (Other colors are also sale for an extra 50 percent off with code GOODMOOD.)

Madewell

Madewell Women’s Whisper Cotton Rib-Crewneck Tee $20 Buy now

4. Reformation Classic Crew Tee

This tee is all in the name. From the easy fit to the crew neckline, sustainable label Reformation’s classic crew T-shirt is worthy of keeping on rotation for many seasons to come. Pair this top with a crochet skirt for a real statement.

Reformation

Reformation Classic Crew Tee $28 Buy now

5. Amazon Essentials Women’s Slim-Fit Half Sleeve Square Neck T-Shirt

For those looking for more arm coverage, Amazon’s slim-fit half sleeve tee (from their affordable Amazon Essentials line) is great for anyone who loves a square-neck silhouette.

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women’s Slim-Fit Half Sleeve Square Neck T-Shirt, Bright White, Medium $15.30 on Amazon.com Buy now

6. Skims Cotton Jersey T-Shirt

Actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has been spotted in Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line on more than one occasion. Skims’ cotton jersey T-shirt is a winner for its form-fitting stretch fabric and sporty stitching. Pair this tight tee with a pair of relaxed trousers for a nice juxtaposition.

Skims

Skims Cotton Jersey T-Shirt $48 Buy now

7. Pact Cool-Stretch Long Sleeve Tee

Made of organic cotton in a fair-trade factory, Pact’s cool-stretch long sleeve tee is perfect for layering, thanks to the lightweight fabric, slim-fit crewneck style and extended length.

Pact

Pact Cool-Stretch Long Sleeve Tee $34 Buy now

7. Re/Done x Hanes The Classic Tee

Both Olivia Wilde and Julianne Hough have hit the streets in this Re/Done x Hanes T-shirt collab. Standout details include sustainable cotton fabric and a relaxed, loose fit that feels like the vintage score you’ve been searching for.

Revolve

Re/Done x Hanes The Classic Tee $95 Buy now

8. James Perse Casual Slub Cotton T-Shirt

Seen on Meghan Markle, this V-neck slub cotton tee from James Perse features a specially dyed and softened fabric for a more worn-in look.

James Perse Casual Slub Cotton T-Shirt $75 Buy now

9. Sami Miro Vintage Asymmetric Short Sleeve Top Now for some edge. This asymmetrical short-sleeved shirt by It Girl designer Sami Miro has been spotted on all of Hollywood, most recently Dua Lipa. Made of upcycled rib jersey fabric, special touches include an asymmetrical raw cut hem. Pair this with sustainable denim for a full eco-friendly look. FWRD Sami Miro Vintage Asymmetric Short Sleeve Top (reg. $225) $75 Buy now

10. Cotton Citizen The Tokyo Crop Tee

Hilary Duff recently stepped out in Cotton Citizen’s boxy tee, featuring a crew neck, lightweight slubbed jersey fabric and a modern, cropped length.

Shopbop

Cotton Citizen The Tokyo Crop Tee $90 Buy now

11. The Great. The Little Recycled Rib Tee

For an effortlessly cool vintage look, The Great.’s The Little Recycled Rib Tee is inspired by 1930s men’s undershirts and boats a super washed and worn-in feel. It’s made from a recycled cotton blend and has a relaxed fit.

The Great.

The Great. The Little Recycled Rib Tee $120 Buy now

12. Khaite Emmylou T-Shirt

A big fan of white tees, Olivia Wilde was also spotted in Spain wearing this high-end cotton-jersey tee, styled with a black blazer.

Khaite

Khaite The Emmylou T-Shirt $280 Buy now

13. The Row Wesler Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley made a great case for this investment piece by Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen’s luxury label. She matched it with a pair of silk pull-on pants from the brand for an elegant vibe, but silk pajama pants would look just as chic.

The Row