Shopping: The 20 Best Wide-Leg Pants to Wear for Spring

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Whether you call them puddle pants, culottes or palazzo pants, breezier bottoms are shaping up to be one of the most popular pandemic fashion trends. Roomy sweatpants and loungewear left us wanting to stay comfy beyond working from home, which is why wide-leg pants will be mainstays on the red carpet, offices and street style alike.

The Great actress Elle Fanning wore an all-Gucci look to the SAG Awards that included wide-leg black trousers, while Hustlers star Keke Palmer stepped out in a vibrant green blazer with matching pants. Celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe was recently seen in flared-leg denim (she often pairs her go-to silhouette with a faux fur coat). Katie Holmes sported a head-to-toe Everlane ensemble that included the brand’s ’80s Blazer and Way-High Drape Pant in a gingham print with a black organic cotton crewneck tee.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best wide-leg pants for women this spring, from office-ready designer trousers and denim silhouettes to an under-$20 Amazon pair loved by Cher and more.

1. Frame Le Palazzo Pant

Made of ultra-stretch denim, Frame’s best-selling Le Palazzo jeans (available in other colors) have a high-rise fit designed for comfort.

Frame Le Palazzo Pant $258 Buy now

2. Arolina Women’s Stretch Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants

Cher tweeted her devotion to these $19 palazzo pants from Amazon and added that the garment “lasts forever… doesn’t have to break [your] bank [and] there’s a million patterns/colors.” They’re made of a polyester and spandex blend, so they’re great for casual occasions and the beach.

Arolina Women's Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants $20.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Storets Sabrina Pintucked Wide Pants

Olivia Culpo, Whitney Port and Jamie Chung are among the stars who have worn South Korean label Storets. Made of lightweight fabric, these effortless pintucked trousers come in vibrant green and pink. Pair it with the matching oversized cropped blazer to copy Keke Palmer’s spring-ready look.

Storets Sabrina Pintucked Wide Pants $79 Buy now

4. H&M Wide-Cut Pants

These drapey wide-leg pants from H&M are made of recycled polyester and come in a relaxed blue and white pattern or in a black and white striped option. The elastic drawstring waist gives them a comfy touch.

H&M Wide-Cut Pants $35 Buy now

5. Veronica Beard Jean Women’s Grant Wide Leg Pants

Go retro with Veronica Beard’s wide-leg pants, which are made of non-stretch brown denim and feature a high-waisted five-button closure. Whether you were it with a tee or a button-down blouse, the raw-edge hems offer a casual look.

Veronica Beard Jean Women's Grant Wide Leg Pants $268.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

6. Wildfable High-Rise Straight-Leg Sweatpants

They may be sweatpants, but these cozy wide-leg bottoms don’t have to stay at home. The straight-leg silhouette comes in four versatile colors and offers some stretch, and elastic high waist makes it look great with a cropped top. (Addison Rae recently wore a similar combination.)

Wildfable High-Rise Straight Leg Sweatpants $22 Buy now

7. Who What Wear Collection Crinkle Satin Wide Leg Pants

For an easy and breezy textured piece that wears well from the office to happy hour, try these crinkled satin wide leg pants from Who What Wear Collection. Whether you wear it with the matching oversized shirt or with a cropped cardigan, this comfy piece can be effortlessly dressed up or down.

Who What Wear Collection Crinkle Satin Wide Leg Pants $90 Buy now

8. Good Amerian Women’s Leather Wide Leg Pants

Made of faux leather, Good American’s wide leg pants offer an edgy look that’s comfy and chic. The brand was co-founded by Khloé Kardashian and has been worn by Ashley Graham, Kelly Rowland, Gabrielle Union and of course, the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Good Amerian Women's Leather Wide Leg Pants $169.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

9. Everlane Way-High Drape Pant

Recently spotted on Katie Holmes (who wore the gingham print while out in New York), Everlane’s Way-High Drape Pant

Everlane Way-High Drape Pant $118 Buy now

10. Athleta Keys Seasoft Wide Leg Pant

Alicia Keys’ colorful collaboration with Athleta includes these Seasoft Wide Leg Pants. Available in chic almond brown and bright raspberry colors, these pants are made with comfortable modal fabric that feels cool to the touch and offers support with its high-rise waistband.

Athleta Keys Seasoft Wide Leg Pant $139 Buy now

11. Leset Lori Stretch-Jersey Wide-Leg Pants

One of the best black work pants that can be dressed down comes in the form of Leset’s stretch-jersey wide-leg pants.The casual fabric has a lightweight and loose fit, and you can wear the pair with a going-out top or a hoodie and look chic either way.

Leset Lori Stretch-Jersey Wide-Leg Pants $160 Buy now

12. Oak + Fort Wide Leg Pant

Channel Annie Hall with Oak + Fort’s wide-leg trousers, which are made from woven twill that fits right in with professional office wardrobes and night-out looks. This relaxed silhouette has a high-rise waist, front pleats and side pockets.

Oak + Fort Wide Leg Pant $79 Buy now

13. Standards & Practices Zahra Belted Denim Pants

Step it up with these high-waisted jeans that boat a D-ring belt for a more elevated take on classic wide-leg denim.

Standards & Practices Zahra Belted Denim Pants $428 Buy now

14. Donni Nylon Cargo Pants

Donni’s bright green nylon cargo pants deliver on the Y2K trend that’s still going strong, thanks to the wide-leg silhouette, lightweight fabric and the thigh pocket. Sport them platform sandals or sneakers to play up the ’90s factor.

Donni Nylon Cargo Pant $159 Buy now

15. Farm Rio Cropped Floral-Print Voile Wide-Leg Pants

These floral print pants by Farm Rio scream spring optimism. We love the cropped wide-leg silhouette, high waist and the cuffed hem, which makes them look equally great at work or at the beach.

Farm Rio Cropped Floral-Print Voile Wide-Leg Pants $160 Buy now

16. Pleats Please Issey Miyake Plisse Cropped Culottes

Made of luxurious plissé fabric that’s naturally wrinkle resistant, these cropped culottes (from Issey Miyake’s drapey Pleats Please line) have an easy-to-wear aesthetic, as seen in the lightweight material and breezy style.

Pleats Please Issey Miyake Plisse Cropped Culottes $375 Buy now

17. Cult Gaia Tessa Wide-Leg Pant

Those who aren’t afraid to show some skin will love the strappy silhouette of Cult Gaia’s Tessa wide-leg pants. This bright white pair has gold-tone hardware for a luxe finishing touch.

Cult Gaia Tessa Wide-Leg Pant $428 Buy now

18. Andrea Iyamah Akacia Printed Wide-Leg Pants

This is how you make a statement. Andrea Iyamah’s eye-popping wide-leg pants boast a can’t-miss-it print that comes in a matching bikini top and tunic for the ultimate poolside (or fest-ready) look.

Andrea Iyamah Akacia Printed Wide-Leg Pants $195 Buy now

19. Paire Diana Wide Leg Pants

These black wide-leg pants from Los Angeles-based label Paire boast a smocked waistband that feels comfortable regardless of how you wear it. The pull-on design can be worn as a mid- or high-rise style, and the super wide legs certainly bring the drama.

Paire Diana Wide Leg Pants $185 Buy now

20. The Row Gala Crepe Wide-Leg Pants

For the best designer wide-leg pants that are worth the investment, look no further than The Row’s Gala crepe pants. The Osen twins-founded luxury label’s drapey bottoms have a comfy elastic high-rise waist, and they look chic with a sweater and sandals or a blazer and heels alike.