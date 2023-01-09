The Best Winter Accessories For Your Next Chilly Adventure

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The Hadids and Jenners spent the holidays in Aspen, so we’re all mentally in Aspen right now. And whether you’re heading to your annual family ski trip or you’re experiencing snow for the first time this season, there’s no better excuse to invest in some chic winter accessories to get into the spirit.

From budget-friendly ear muffs to classic puffers to plush balaclavas, we’ve rounded up the best winter fashion accessories to add to your shopping list — so you can dress like your favorite snow bunnies, including Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and other stylish stars.

1. Echo Faux Fur Balaclava

Gigi Hadid was spotted wearing a balaclava in Aspen last month. While hers was a pricey cashmere style from her own brand Guest In Residence, we love this more accessible, modern take on the Eastern European fashion staple. Design highlights include a faux-fur trim that frames the face and a rib-knit trim that comfortably hugs the neck.

Bloomingdale’s

Echo Faux Fur Balaclava $99 Buy now

2. Guvivi Wraparound Sunglasses

Kylie Jenner was spotted wearing Bottega Veneta wraparound sunglasses on the slopes this season. This version of the classic frame shape is an absolute steal and is a viral favorite on social media. (Angus Cloud recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he’s a fan of the ’90s-inspired style.)

Amazon

Guvivi Wraparound Fashion Sunglasses $15.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Lack of Color Shore Bucket Hat

Fuzzy bucket hats appear to be a go-to on the powder as it mimics the landscape. This soft boucle hat by Lack of Color comes in a winter-ready ivory hue, is made of a lightweight knit and is the perfect slouchy shape to sit comfortably and casually on your dome.

Shopbop

Lack of Color Shore Bucket Hat $129 Buy now

4. Holden Hybrid Down Jogger

Keep your legs warm when the temps drop with these bestselling Holden pants, which feature and elastic drawstring waistband, side zipper pockets, ribbed cuffs and a warming Polar Tec fabric.

Revolve

Holden Hybrid Down Jogger $280 Buy now

5. Bombas Women’s Tie Dye Midweight Merino Wool Ski and Snowboard Sock Keep your feet comfortable all ski season with Bombas’ midweight merino wool socks, designed specifically for snow activities. The thin material and strategic zone cushioning help to minimize boot bulk during skiing and snowboarding while keeping blisters at bay. Bombas Bombas Women’s Tie Dye Midweight Merino Wool Ski & Snowboard Sock $84 Buy now

6. Toteme Fringed Wool Scarf Both Katie Holmes and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have been spotted sporting this ultra-long and comfy scarf by It-brand Toteme. As we shared in our fashion gifts list, this brown wool piece is an easy, cool accessory that you can throw on in a rush and instantly look put together. Plus, the generous length allows you to wrap around to your liking. Net-A-Porter Toteme Fringed Wool Scarf $320 Buy now

7. Simplicity Plush Ear Muffs

Ear muffs are a snow bunny right of passage. This pair is a bestseller with thousands of five-star ratings for its full ear protection, foldable style and versatile wearing options, as you can sport it two ways.

Amazon

Simplicity Plush Ear Muffs $16.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

8. Everlane The Alpaca Beanie Made of a blend of alpaca and RWS-certified merino wool, Everlane’s super-soft beanie is a classic piece that’ll keep you warm season after season. Everlane Everlane The Alpaca Beanie $60 Buy now

9. Pact Cozy Knit Fringe Scarf Pact’s cozy knit fringe scarf is made in a fair trade factory from 100 percent organic cotton. It comes in a variety of striped and solid colorways, and the brand also purchases carbon offset credits for all of its products. Pact Pact Cozy Knit Scarf $58 Buy now

10. Ugg Genuine Shearling Lined Mittens

Hailey Bieber was spotted on the slope with these exact Ugg mittens. Available in small/medium or large/x-large, these mittens are crafted of sheepskin with cozy shearling trim and an embroidered logo. They’ll keep your hands warm on the slopes, while throwing snowballs, while grabbing mail in the wee hours and more. Plus, they’ll match seamlessly with your Ugg boots.

Nordstrom

UGG Genuine Shearling Lined Mittens $158 Buy now

11. Save the Duck Elsie Waterproof Puffer Jacket

Save the Duck’s cozy waterproof puffer jacket has a full-zip design to keep you protected in the elements, and it also happens to be 20 percent off during Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale.

Nordstrom

Save the Duck Elsie Waterproof Puffer Jacket (reg. $248) $198 Buy now