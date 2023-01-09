The Best Winter Accessories For Your Next Chilly Adventure

- Share this article on Facebook
The Hadids and Jenners spent the holidays in Aspen, so we’re all mentally in Aspen right now. And whether you’re heading to your annual family ski trip or you’re experiencing snow for the first time this season, there’s no better excuse to invest in some chic winter accessories to get into the spirit.
From budget-friendly ear muffs to classic puffers to plush balaclavas, we’ve rounded up the best winter fashion accessories to add to your shopping list — so you can dress like your favorite snow bunnies, including Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and other stylish stars.
1. Echo Faux Fur Balaclava
Gigi Hadid was spotted wearing a balaclava in Aspen last month. While hers was a pricey cashmere style from her own brand Guest In Residence, we love this more accessible, modern take on the Eastern European fashion staple. Design highlights include a faux-fur trim that frames the face and a rib-knit trim that comfortably hugs the neck.
2. Guvivi Wraparound Sunglasses
Kylie Jenner was spotted wearing Bottega Veneta wraparound sunglasses on the slopes this season. This version of the classic frame shape is an absolute steal and is a viral favorite on social media. (Angus Cloud recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he’s a fan of the ’90s-inspired style.)
3. Lack of Color Shore Bucket Hat
Fuzzy bucket hats appear to be a go-to on the powder as it mimics the landscape. This soft boucle hat by Lack of Color comes in a winter-ready ivory hue, is made of a lightweight knit and is the perfect slouchy shape to sit comfortably and casually on your dome.
4. Holden Hybrid Down Jogger
Keep your legs warm when the temps drop with these bestselling Holden pants, which feature and elastic drawstring waistband, side zipper pockets, ribbed cuffs and a warming Polar Tec fabric.
5. Bombas Women’s Tie Dye Midweight Merino Wool Ski and Snowboard Sock
Keep your feet comfortable all ski season with Bombas’ midweight merino wool socks, designed specifically for snow activities. The thin material and strategic zone cushioning help to minimize boot bulk during skiing and snowboarding while keeping blisters at bay.
6. Toteme Fringed Wool Scarf
Both Katie Holmes and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have been spotted sporting this ultra-long and comfy scarf by It-brand Toteme. As we shared in our fashion gifts list, this brown wool piece is an easy, cool accessory that you can throw on in a rush and instantly look put together. Plus, the generous length allows you to wrap around to your liking.
7. Simplicity Plush Ear Muffs
Ear muffs are a snow bunny right of passage. This pair is a bestseller with thousands of five-star ratings for its full ear protection, foldable style and versatile wearing options, as you can sport it two ways.
8. Everlane The Alpaca Beanie
Made of a blend of alpaca and RWS-certified merino wool, Everlane’s super-soft beanie is a classic piece that’ll keep you warm season after season.
9. Pact Cozy Knit Fringe Scarf
Pact’s cozy knit fringe scarf is made in a fair trade factory from 100 percent organic cotton. It comes in a variety of striped and solid colorways, and the brand also purchases carbon offset credits for all of its products.
10. Ugg Genuine Shearling Lined Mittens
Hailey Bieber was spotted on the slope with these exact Ugg mittens. Available in small/medium or large/x-large, these mittens are crafted of sheepskin with cozy shearling trim and an embroidered logo. They’ll keep your hands warm on the slopes, while throwing snowballs, while grabbing mail in the wee hours and more. Plus, they’ll match seamlessly with your Ugg boots.
11. Save the Duck Elsie Waterproof Puffer Jacket
Save the Duck’s cozy waterproof puffer jacket has a full-zip design to keep you protected in the elements, and it also happens to be 20 percent off during Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale.
12. The North Face Nuptse Belted Mid Jacket
As Kendall Jenner has demonstrated this season, the girls are reaching for brown as their new neutral of choice. While you can’t go wrong with a classic puffer jacket by The North Face, we opted for this brown version and longer length to switch things up. We love the belted detail, too.
