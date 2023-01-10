The Best Winter Boots for Stomping Around In Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that you’ve got all the accessories needed for your next cold-weather adventure, what are you wearing on your feet? Lucky for all of us, the stars have stepped out in all of this season’s best winter boots, ranging from designer to wallet-friendly.

Whether you’re heading to a festive après ski or you’re on your way to a super chilly city, we’ve got some star-approved shoes for you to consider sliding into, from Katy Perry‘s go-to bulky boot to the lace-ups spotted on Dakota Johnson to the cultural staple spotted on Rihanna.

1. Sorel Snow Angel Faux Fur Detail Waterproof Boot

Dakota Johnson has been spotted in Aspen wearing this exact style by Sorel. Key features include 200g insulation, a cushioned EVA footbed and a sturdy lug sole for enhanced traction in slippery conditions.

Nordstrom

Sorel Snow Angel Faux Fur Detail Waterproof Boot $140 Buy now

2. Timberland Women’s Allington Lace-Up Six-Inch Boots

One word: Rihanna. While the iconic boot beloved by the ever-influential hip-hop community has been a cultural staple for decades, the entrepreneurial superstar is inviting the girls to come play in Timberland’s heeled version of its classic lace-up boots. (Although the original silhouette is just as fly.) She was recently spotted in Los Angeles wearing the boots with baggy jeans, a jersey and an oversized blazer. Mother said we can, so we will.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Timberland | Zappos

Bloomingdale’s

Timberland Allington 6-in. Lace-Up Boots (Reg. $130) $65 Buy now

3. L.L. Bean 8-Inch Shearling-Lined Insulated Boots

Worn by no shortage of stars (including Oprah Winfrey, Sophie Turner, Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Jessica Parker), L.L. Bean’s insulated boots are a go-to among Hollywood for a reason. Created in 1912, the classic style is designed to keep feet warm and dry in rain, snow, slush and other cold conditions, thanks to the cozy shearling lining, durable triple-needle stitching, a waterproof rubber boot bottom and a chain-tread outsole for sturdy traction. They’re finished with buttery-soft leather for a comfortable, lived-in feel. (Other equally stylish options include the Signature Wicked Good Bean Boots.)

L.L. Bean

L.L. Bean 8-Inch Shearling-Lined Insulated Boots $249 Buy now

4. Dream Pairs Women’s Mid-Calf Waterproof Snow Boots

You can’t beat the price of these Amazon customer-loved snow boots by Dream Pairs, which feature 200g Thermolite insulation that keeps your feet warm and dry in conditions as cold as -25° Fahrenheit. They come in other stylish colorways, too.

Amazon

DREAM PAIRS Women’s River 3 Brown Mid Calf Waterproof Winter Snow Boots Size 8 M US $36.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. Stuart Weitzman Women’s Charli Zip Booties

For more steady, less snowy terrain, Kate Hudson was seen in New York wearing these stylish Stuart Weitzman boots. We like the crepe rubber sole and the fact that the heel measures approximately 2.25 inches, which is modest enough for all-day wear.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Amazon | Net-A-Porter | Saks Off Fifth

Amazon

Stuart Weitzman Women’s Charli Zip Booties $238.50 on Amazon.com Buy now

6. Moon Boot Low Nylon WP 2 Bootie

Katy Perry, Hailey Bieber and a handful of other stars swear by Moon Boot for their snow days. This particular style is one of the most popular choices, and it’s selling out fast. Structure highlights include easy pull-on styling, a ProTecht nylon upper with rubber tread sole and suction pads, crisscross tubular laces and 100 percent water-repellent fabric.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Revolve | Bloomingdale’s | MyTheresa

Revolve

Moon Boot Low Nylon WP 2 Bootie $240 Buy now

7. Kamik Sienna Boots

Meghan Markle has been spotted in Kamik’s Sienna 3 snow boots, which are made from Isa TanTec’s Lite eco-conscious leather and feature Heat-MX thermal insulation, a waterproof and recyclable lightweight synthetic RubberHe shell and Cleansport NXT odor-resistant treatment. The fleece lining, EVA insole and water-resistant flannel add to this winter pair’s comfort.

DSW

Kamik Sienna Boots (reg. $140) $130 Buy now

8. Dolce Vita Hoven H20 Bootie

Sophie Turner recently appeared on the streets in white lug-sole boots, and now they’re somehow one of the hardest styles to find right now. We spotted this similar pair by Dolce Vita that is just as chic, offering pull-on styling with a back pull-tab, ribbed knit sides and a practical three-inch heel.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Dolce Vita | Zappos

Zappos

Dolce Vita Hoven H20 Bootie (reg. $170) $100 Buy now

9. Ugg Women’s Classic Ultra Mini Shearling Booties

From Bella to Kendall, nearly all of today’s tastemakers have stepped out in Ugg’s Classic Ultra Mini boots, which continue to sell out. While the chestnut hue is by far the most popular, in-demand color, consider a statement-making shade like pink, cobalt blue, canary yellow or red.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Ugg | Bloomingdale’s | Nordstrom | Zappos

Nordstrom

UGG Women’s Classic Ultra Mini Shearling Booties $140 Buy now

10. Vans Viaje Women’s Snowboard Boots

For the past three years, Kendall Jenner has been spotted on the slopes in the black version of the iconic Adidas Superstar ADV Boot. While her exact version is like spotting a unicorn at this point, another options is Vans’ Viaje snowboard boots. Key features to keep you secure in the snow include the Boa custom fit dial; V3 harness, PopCush footbeds and Waffl SuperEnduro outsoles; North Face FlashDry liners; waterproof zipper shrouds and valves for moisture control; and an All-Trac rubber outsole that offers grippy traction in all directions.

REI

Vans Viaje Women’s Snowboard Boots $370 Buy now

11. Atomic Hawx Prime 95 W GW Ski Boots

Karlie Kloss has been enjoying her ski days in these exact Hawx Prime 95 W GW ski boots by Atomic. Not only is this boot’s style clean and cool, but skiers of all levels will appreciate the added stability and reduced weight thanks to the brand’s game-changing Prolite construction, which offers a powerful performance by adding reinforcement in critical zones on the lower shells and upper cuffs while keeping the boots buoyant.

REI