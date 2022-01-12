The Best Women’s Winter Jackets for Every Locale and Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

The bone-chilling season has yet to release us from its grasp — which means there are still a few months left to bundle up in style. Whether you live in sunny Hollywood (where temps under 50 might be deemed “cold”), a snow-capped ski haven like Aspen or elsewhere, we’ve rounded up some of the best winter jackets for women for staying chic in every locale.

Those seeking style inspiration can look to Kate Hudson‘s winter getaway in Colorado, where she wore a plush lamb fur coat by Marni; or Alicia Keys and Karlie Kloss, who both (separately) wore oversized black puffer jackets on recent trips to the slopes. Vanessa Bryant donned a logo-happy Gucci coat while in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Chelsea Handler wore a quilted purple jacket while vacationing with fellow comedian boyfriend Jo Koy.

Ahead, check out our top blustery weather picks, from the best puffers under $100 on Amazon to layerable styles from Everlane and Eddie Bauer and more brands frequently spotted on stars.

The Best Women’s Winter Jackets for $100 and Under

Amazon Essentials Heavyweight Puffer Jacket

We don’t blame you for wanting to stock up in every stylish shade of Amazon Essentials’ heavyweight hooded puffer jacket, which comes in eight colors and has a drawstring waist for a more fitted look.

Amazon Essentials Heavyweight Puffer Jacket $45.50 on Amazon.com

Cotopaxi Abrazo Half-Zip Fleece Jacket

Cotopaxi’s cheery half-zip fleece jacket (made of 100 percent recycled fabric) can be layered under a puffer coat or worn solo — either way, its kangaroo pockets will keep your hands warm and the convenient chest pocket makes it a cinch to store your small essentials.

Cotopaxi Abrazo Half-Zip Fleece Jacket $100

H&M Oversized Bomber Jacket

An oversized bomber jacket — like this affordable style from H&M made of recycled polyester — works seamlessly into sustainability minded streetwear wardrobes.

H&M Oversized Bomber Jacket $50

Zara Floral Puffer Jacket

Step out in a spring state of mind — in weather as cold as 23 degrees Fahrenheit — with Zara’s retro-cool floral puffer jacket, which is breathable and water-repellent.

Zara Floral Puffer Jacket ($90) $60

Target x Lego Collection Women’s Contrast Pocket Convertible Zip-Up Puffer Jacket

There’s still time to scoop up Target’s playful collaboration with Lego, which includes this convertible color-blocked puffer jacket that unzips at the arms and hips so you can customize your fit as the temperatures rise and fall.

Target x Lego Collection Women's Contrast Pocket Convertible Zip-Up Puffer Jacket (reg. $70) $60

The Best Women’s Winter Jackets for $200 and Under

Lululemon Pack It Down Jacket

On-the-go travelers and fitness enthusiasts can keep warm in Lululemon’s Pack It Down jacket, which is made with the brand’s water-repellent, two-way-stretch fabric and features a slim fit that makes it among the best winter layering pieces.

Lululemon Pack It Down Jacket $198

Uniqlo J+ Double Face Peacoat

We feel cozy just looking at this peacoat from designer Jil Sander’s minimalist collaboration with Uniqlo. This sturdy wool coat boasts utilitarian-inspired tailoring and a double-breasted silhouette.

Uniqlo J+ Coat (reg. $299) $150

Eddie Bauer Sun Valley Down Parka

Eddie Bauer’s Sun Valley down parka has sherpa fleece lining, responsibly sourced down and a durable water-repellent finish, so you’ll stay warm and dry in windy, wet and snowy weather. It’s designed to fit over other layers, too. (Adele, Billie Eilish and Mandy Moore are often spotted wearing the outdoor gear brand.)

Eddie Bauer Sun Valley Down Parka (reg. $215) $179.40 on Amazon.com

Orolay Fleece Down Coat

Remember the Amazon jacket seen all over the Upper East Side and beyond (including on Naomi Watts, Emma Stone and Lucy Hale)? Orolay’s cult-favorite coat is still a fashionable and functional option for anyone looking for one of the best women’s down jackets in this year’s Pantone shade of Very Peri. It comes in several other chic colors and shearling-trimmed options.

Orolay Women's Fleece Down Coat $159.99 on Amazon.com

Everlane The ReWool Varsity Bomber

Go retro and sustainable with Everlane’s oversized ReWool varsity bomber jacket, which is made of recycled Italian wool and nylon and designed to wear over lighter layers. Angelina Jolie, Meghan Markle and Yara Shahidi have been seen in the minimalist-cool label.

Everlane The ReWool Varsity Bomber $198

Treasure & Bond Menswear Coat

For a menswear-inspired cut that fits every wardrobe style, Treasure & Bond’s herringbone coat has an oversized fit that’s easy to layer with puffer vests and lightweight jackets.

Treasure and Bond Menswear Coat $139

The Best Women’s Winter Jackets for $500 and Under

Back Beat Co. Organic Cotton Puffer Jacket

Inspired by California’s laid-back lifestyle, Back Beat Co.’s eco-conscious organic cotton puffer jacket has an oversized fit and a modern quilted design that works well for balmier weather days and layering on chillier ones.

Back Beat Co. Organic Cotton Puffer Jacket $225

Obermeyer Tuscany II Insulated Jacket

Obermeyer’s Tuscany II insulated jacket keeps skiers and snowboarders warm during those downhill rides on the slopes or strolling through town. It’s made of eco-friendly, recycled materials and features a waterproof and breathable HydroBlock Sport laminate, Thermocore synthetic insulation and a Ski Contour fit that lets you move easily. The jacket has a removable hood, faux-fur trim and water-resistant powder skirt; pockets for electronics and chargers; a goggles pocket; and detachable goggles cloth.

Obermeyer Tuscany II Insulated Jacket $259

Alo Yoga Oversized Sherpa Trench

Alo Yoga’s chalet-chic oversized sherpa trench coat strikes the perfect and plush balance between ready-to-wear and your favorite bathrobe.

Alo Yoga Oversized Sherpa Trench $298

Anine Bing Oakley Jacket

Kendall Jenner, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Selena Gomez are just a handful of stars who’ve worn L.A.-based designer Anine Bing, whose effortlessly cool and cozy Oakley coat is on sale for $100 off.

Anine Bing Oakley Jacket $299

Nike Jordan New Classics 2.0 Women’s Trench Coat

Vintage-loving Jumpman fans will dig the quilted sleeves, luxe faux leather and plush faux fur on Nike’s Jordan New Classics 2.0 trench, which is insulated with down.

Nike Jordan New Classics 2.0 Women's Trench Coat $375

Lolë Katie Edition Down Long Winter Jacket

No more struggling to get your carryalls out from under your outerwear with Canada-based Lolë’s functional and stylish winter jacket, which has inner straps that let you easily remove your coat while keeping it close. The responsibly sourced down helps to keep you warm in temperatures as low as -4 degrees Fahrenheit, and hand-warming pockets on the chest ensure that you’re extra toasty.

Lolë Katie Edition Down Long Winter Jacket $499

Columbia x Star Wars Boba Fett Interchange Jacket

Columbia’s Boba Fett edition of its best-selling Interchange jacket will indeed keep you warmer than a tauntaun (without the stink). Inspired by Star Wars‘ intrepid intergalactic bounty hunter, this multi-layered hooded coat has a waterproof shell, a removable inner puffer layer and the outdoor gear brand’s Omni-Heat Infinity thermal reflective technology to keep wearers warm in even the most Hoth-like conditions.

Columbia x Star Wars Boba Fett Interchange Jacket $450

The Best Women’s Winter Jackets Over $500

Nobis Ingrid Ladies Reversible Fitted Jacket

Marvel star Simu Liu is an ambassador of cool Canadian outerwear label Nobis, which clearly knows a thing or two about outfitting fashionable folks in chilly weather. This reversible fitted women’s down jacket earns style points for offering two sporty styles in one while working with your body heat to keep you insulated, and it’s suitable for conditions down to 5 degrees Fahrenheit.

Nobis Ingrid Ladies Reversible Fitted Jacket $750

Acne Studios Padded Cotton-Blend Coat

If you opt for Scandi-cool silhouettes, look to Acne Studios’ padded cotton-blend coat to keep you stylishly warm all winter. Plus, take an extra 20 percent off orders of $750 or more with code SALE4. (Gal Gadot, Katie Holmes and Hailey Bieber are a few stars who have worn the Stockholm-hatched brand.)

$581

Gucci x The North Face Hooded Quilted Printed Shell Down Jacket

After joining forces for fall/winter 2021, Gucci and The North Face just dropped their second collaboration of statement-making essentials ($450 to $3,400) inspired by the outdoor gear brand’s cult-favorite silhouettes from the ’70s and ’90s. The line includes cable-knit scarves, shearling slides, logo-covered boots and accessories, and of course, puffer jackets and oversized coats. There are still a handful of pieces left online from the outdoors-ready luxury collection, including this quilted hooded down jacket with pops of orange and purple.