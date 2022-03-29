Shopping: The Best Wireless Running Headphones to Keep You Going

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

LeBron James is frequently seen wearing Beats headphones while walking to the arena before a big game or posting his intense workout videos on Instagram (he’s also a silent investor in the Apple-owned brand). And he’s not the only athlete or celebrity to sport athletic audio gear. Serena Williams often sports Beats, while MMA champ Conor McGregor collaborated with the brand.

You don’t have to be a superstar on the track or court to benefit from a great pair of workout headphones. Some of the best earbuds for running offer noise-cancellation technology or are specifically engineered with sweatproof ability, making it easier than ever to get into the zone with some reliable tunes going.

Related: The Best Fitness Trackers for Every Type of Workout

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best wireless workout headphones for runners ranging from in-, over- and open-ear styles so you can find the perfect fit for your sweat sessions and audio preferences. Whether you’re looking for earbuds that deliver superior sound or a more affordable option that you can throw in your gym bag as a backup, check out the top running headphones below from Beats, Jabra, Bose, JBL and other top brands.

1. Beats Powerbeats Pro Earbuds

BEST SPORT HEADPHONES OVERALL

Fit type: Open-ear

Open-ear Adjustable fit: No

No Battery life: Nine hours

Nine hours Charging case: No

No Noise cancellation: Microphone only

Microphone only Voice control: Siri

Siri Touch controls: No

No Microphone: Yes

Yes Waterproof: IPX4 rating, weather- and sweat-resistant

Since Apple bought Beats in 2014, the headphones have been hard to beat for compatibility with an Apple device. With the Powerbeats Pro earbuds, expect the same excellent performance that you’ve come to know from Apple’s AirPods, thanks to the H1 headphone chip that simplifies Bluetooth pairing and offers better battery life, to name a few ugprades. They’re entirely wireless, but have volume, pause/play, and connect controls on the headset.

Furthermore, the ear hooks ensure that the Powerbeats don’t wiggle around during workouts, no matter how rugged your terrain might be. Beats also includes different ear inserts to adjust the size and fit. And, crucially, they’re entirely waterproof and sweatproof, perfect for an intense workout.

Beats Powerbeats Pro Earbuds $181.34 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Shokz OpenRun Pro Bluetooth Sport Headphones

BEST OPEN-EAR HEADPHONES

Fit type: Open-ear

Open-ear Adjustable fit: No

No Battery life: 10 hours

10 hours Charging case: No

No Noise cancellation: Microphone only

Microphone only Voice control: Compatible through phone

Compatible through phone Touch controls: No

No Microphone: Yes

Yes Waterproof: IP55 rating, weather- and sweat-resistant

For runners who still want to hear the outside world without missing a beat of their music, Shokz’ OpenRun Pro Bluetooth Sport Headphones offers a lightweight option that fits comfortably on the outside of the ear and is sweat- and weather-resistant. The wraparound titanium design is ideal for those who have a hard time keeping in-ear buds in place while moving, and the bone conduction design lets wearers experience premium sound and deep bass.

The dual noise-canceling microphone lets you make crystal-clear calls while on the go, and the 10-hour battery life and five-minute quick charge feature (which gets you up to 1.5 hours of power) makes Shokz’ sport headphones a great choice for staying connected during workouts.

Shokz OpenRun Pro Bluetooth Sport Headphones $179.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Treblab Z2 Over-Ear Workout Headphones

BEST OVER-EAR WORKOUT HEADPHONES

Fit type: Over-ear

Over-ear Adjustable fit: Yes

Yes Battery life: Up to 35 hours

Up to 35 hours Charging case: Yes

Yes Noise cancellation: Yes

Yes Voice control: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri

Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri Touch controls: Yes

Yes Microphone: Yes

Yes Waterproof: IPX4 rating, weather- and sweat-resistant

Whether you’re running indoors or outdoors, playing basketball or lifting weights at the gym, Treblab’s Z2 over-ear workout headphones let you tune out and get into the groove. You can use them as wired or wireless headphones, and the comfortable ear cups have a soft padding that molds to the shape of your ears and won’t make them overheat during workouts. The built-in microphone, active noise canceling button controls and voice assistant capability lets you focus on your training or take calls without fussing with your gear.

TREBLAB Z2 Over Ear Workout Headphones $89.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. JLab Go Air Sport Wireless Workout Earbuds

BEST BUDGET WORKOUT HEADPHONES

Fit type: In-ear

In-ear Adjustable fit: Yes

Yes Battery life: 32 hours

32 hours Charging case: No

No Noise cancellation: Yes

Yes Voice control: Compatible through phone

Compatible through phone Touch controls: No

No Microphone: Yes

Yes Waterproof: IP55 rating, weather- and sweat-resistant

You can’t beat the price of JLab’s Go Air Sport wireless earbuds, which were designed to resist sweat and water during workouts. The comfortable ear hooks keep the headphones secure, and they come with different ear tip sizes so you can customize your fit.We like that the charging cable is built into the case.

These affordable earbuds will get the job done as far as sound quality, but serious audiophiles may want to opt for another pair if they’re looking for gear that delivers a wider range of highs and lows.

JLab Go Air Sport Wireless Workout Earbuds $30.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. Jabra Elite Active 75t Earbuds

BEST WATERPROOF SPORT HEADPHONES

Fit type: In-ear

In-ear Adjustable fit: Yes

Yes Battery life: Up to 24 hours

Up to 24 hours Charging case: Yes

Yes Noise cancellation: Yes

Yes Voice control: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri

Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri Touch controls: Yes

Yes Microphone: Yes

Yes Waterproof: IPX4 rating, weather- and sweat-resistant

In the niche sphere of running headphones, Jabra’s Active 75t earbuds are perhaps the most meticulously designed out there. The brand put a lot of thought into designing its in-ear runners, using an algorithmic simulator to engineer the best fit. And the performance matches the sturdiness. As well as being sweat- and dust-proof, the 75t model has proven to be workable underwater, too, lasting for up to 30 minutes at a meter below the surface. The battery life stacks up as well, with 5.5 hours of continuous use with advanced noise canceling technology in use — and even longer without.

Also worth noting is the “HearThrough” mode, a slider on your device that allows you to manually adjust how much sound from the outside world you want to let in. And, finally, different sound modes — increased bass, treble, among others — mean that you can perfectly tailor your running experience.

Jabra Elite Active 75t Earbuds $179.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

6. JBL Under Armour Flash Earbuds

BEST VALUE

Fit type: In-ear

In-ear Adjustable fit: Yes

Yes Battery life: Up to 25 hours; five hours per charge

Up to 25 hours; five hours per charge Charging case: Yes

Yes Noise cancellation: Yes

Yes Voice control: Compatible through phone

Compatible through phone Touch controls: Yes

Yes Microphone: Yes

Yes Waterproof: IPX4 rating, weather- and sweat-resistant

Whenever a well-known sports brand collaborates with a headphone, the resulting product is bound to be equipped for high performance. JBL and Under Armour’s Flash earbuds deliver on that expectation, combining the well-known sound quality of the audio tech brand with the perks of a major active gear company.

Featuring an entirely wireless setup, as well as a damage-proof sliding aluminum charging case, the headphones are sturdy enough for all types of workouts. But, true to the JBL name, it’s the sound that stands out. Featuring two audio modes, “TalkThru” and “Ambient Aware”, the Flash is set up for either talking with a running buddy, or increasing various noises in the real world — all while maintaining deep bass for motivation. These headphones are water- and sweat-proof, and they come with a free one-year membership to MapMyRun.

JBL Under Armour Flash Earbuds $119.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

7. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Earbuds

BEST AUDIO QUALITY

Fit type: In-ear

In-ear Adjustable fit: Yes

Yes Battery life: Up to 28 hours; seven hours per charge

Up to 28 hours; seven hours per charge Charging case: Yes

Yes Noise cancellation: Yes

Yes Voice control: Google Assistant, Siri

Google Assistant, Siri Touch controls: Yes

Yes Microphone: Yes

Yes Waterproof: IPX4 rating, weather- and sweat-resistant

Sennheiser has been a major player in the headphone game for a while now, and while they’re not always the flashiest, the German maker always delivers on sound quality. They’ve combined substance and style for their Momentum True Wireless headphones, which are one of the best workout earbuds for audiophiles and are available in a sleek white and grey combo.

They certainly look the part with the functionality to match the aesthetics. Touch control means that you won’t have to mess with your phone mid-run — and it’s been tailored to make sure it won’t be over-responsive, so there will be very few unintentional skips or wrong pauses when you’re in a rhythm.

A handy app also allows you to customize what various taps on the set mean, allowing Siri activation, for accepting calls, or even switching between different sound modes — noise cancellation included. Seven hours of battery life and up to 28 hours of power with the charging case round out this great pair of earbuds.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Earbuds $199.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

8. Bose Sport Open Earbuds

BEST CUSTOMIZABLE EARBUDS

Fit type: Open-ear

Open-ear Adjustable fit: No

No Battery life: Up to eight hours per charge

Up to eight hours per charge Charging case: Yes

Yes Noise cancellation: No

No Voice control: Google Assistant, Siri

Google Assistant, Siri Touch controls: Yes

Yes Microphone: Yes

Yes Waterproof: IPX4 rating, weather- and sweat-resistant

Instead of sitting inside the ear, Bose’s Sport Open earbuds sit just above it to allow wears to hear their surroundings. Thirty feet of connectivity means you can move around fairly freely without losing connection, and two hours of charge from just 15 minutes of plug-in time ensure that they can be ready to go from scratch — and quickly, too. Furthermore, an app allows for a slew of customizations, including naming the buds and setting touch and voice controls. They’re also sweat- and weather-resistant so you can enjoy runs in wet and humid environments.