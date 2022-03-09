Shopping: 10 of the Best Fashion and Beauty Brands to Support on International Women’s Day and Beyond

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

It’s International Women’s Day, which means it’s a great time to honor the amazing women in your life and even the ones you admire from afar. One way we’re celebrating is by spotlighting some of our favorite fashion and beauty brands that have women at the helm — especially ones who are pioneers and have been making bold and courageous changes in their respective industries (there are a lot!)

We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite products to shop from these women-founded brands, from a must-have tote bag or what very well may be your new holy grail sunscreen. Whether you want to give an item to someone special or pick up something for yourself, it’s a great way to show your support today. Find 10 of our top picks below.

Fenty Beauty

Everyone knows that Rihanna single-handedly changed the beauty industry for the better when she dropped a 40-shade foundation range right from the jump. Since Fenty Beauty’s legendary launch in 2017, Rihanna has expanded her brand with skincare (and we can’t forget about her successful Savage x Fenty lingerie line), no doubt inspiring numerous celebrities to follow suit with their own beauty brands.

Buy Fenty Icon Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick and Set, $20 to $32:

Fenty | Sephora | Ulta

Kinship

After working at companies like Benefit Cosmetics, Juice Beauty and Perricone MD, entrepreneurs Alison Haljun and Christin Powell set out to create their own beauty brand that was based on high-performance, natural ingredients, but with Gen Z in mind. Kinship checks all the boxes you’d want in skincare: non-toxic ingredients that meet clean beauty standards, sustainable packaging, and a colorful, fun aesthetic, to boot. All great things that anyone, Gen Z or not, can appreciate.

Buy Kinship Self Reflect Sport SPF 60 Triple Ceramide Moisturizing Sunscreen, $28:

Kinship | Ulta

Ranavat

Michelle Ranavat combined her background in science with the beauty rituals of her Indian heritage to create her eponymous skincare brand. The result was powerful botanical formulations using Ayurvedic ingredients like turmeric, bakuchi, saffron, and ashwagandha. Ranavat, which recently launched in Sephora, donates one percent of its proceeds to the Desai Foundation, a non-profit that empowers women and children through community programs in India.

Buy Ranavat Radiant Rani Resurfacing Saffron AHA Masque, $75:

Ranavat | Sephora | Thirteen Lune

Megababe

Katie Sturino, a body acceptance advocate, blogger, and author, started Megababe as a way to address traditionally private and “taboo” issues, like thigh chafing and boob sweat, without people feeling shame. Unsurprisingly, the body care brand was a hit from the start.

Buy Megababe Dust Puff, $18 to $36:

Megababe | Ulta

Uoma Beauty

While witnessing firsthand the disregard for inclusivity that the beauty industry helps to perpetuate, Sharon Chuter decided to launch her own cosmetics brand, Uoma Beauty. She continues to challenge beauty norms with her initiative, Pull Up For Change, a call-to-action for companies to publicly disclose the number of Black employees in leadership roles, as well as the ongoing Make It Black campaign.

Buy Uoma Beauty Stay Woke Luminous Brightening Concealer, $25:

Uoma Beauty | Nordstrom | Ulta

Staud

Sarah Staudinger co-founded the fashion label Staud in 2015 in an effort to create stylish and unique clothing and handbags that wouldn’t break the bank. Ever since, there have been plenty of Staud “It” pieces, from PVC square totes to two-tone sweater dresses. The brand has been seen on celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid, to name a few.

Buy Staud Raffia Mini Shirley Bag, $350:

Staud | 24S | Farfetch | Nordstrom

Good American

Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede founded Good American in 2016, when the inclusivity conversation was only beginning to gain traction in the fashion industry. From the get-go, Grede and Kardashian made sure Good American’s convictions were unwavering — Grede demanded retailers buy every denim style in every size, and not separate them into a separate plus-size area. The brand has since expanded from jeans to activewear, swim, shoes and more.

Buy Good American Good ‘90s Jeans, $155:

Good American | Bloomingdale’s | Nordstrom

Kat Maconie

If you’re looking for shoes with a little — no, a lot — of personality, you’ll find them at Kat Maconie. The British-born designer has had a penchant for flair ever since she used to decorate her mom’s high heels with costume jewelry and other flashy embellishments as a child. Her fun and colorful designs have been spotted on celebs like Taylor Swift, Jessica Alba and Mindy Kaling.

Buy Kat Maconie Cher Chain Heel Pumps, $385:

Kat Maconie | Neiman Marcus

Parade

Ever since its debut in 2019, Parade has shaken up the intimates market, thanks to its founder and CEO Cami Téllez. Frustrated by legacy lingerie brands capitalizing on the insecurities of its customer base, Parade’s goal is to make people feel good about themselves. The brand reached one million pairs of underwear sold in just its first year.