×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

The Best Women’s Blazers For Work, Brunch or Wherever the Day Takes You

From a versatile under-$50 jacket to the oversized silhouette that Hollywood stars can't stop wearing, we've got you suited for every occasion.

Women's Blazers
Courtesy of Brand (4)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s something about the best women’s blazers that make you instantly feel put together. Whether you drape it over a plain white tee and mom jeans (see: Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman) or pair it with a party dress and a designer statement bag, you really can’t go wrong with this prime piece of outerwear.

Related: The Best Women’s Suit Sets for Work, Weddings and Everyday Wear

From a retro-cool style by Hailey Bieber’s go-to brand to a sculpted option by Khloe Kardashian’s Good American, we’ve rounded up all the most stylish blazers for women to wear this season and beyond.

Related Stories

DR. DENNIS GROSS, MOUNT LAI, SOLAWAVE, NUFACE
Lifestyle

The Best Skincare Tools For At-Home Facials, From Gua Sha Stones to High-Tech Gadgets

Giorgio Armani for Just One Eye in Los Angeles' Sycamore District
Lifestyle

New and Vintage Armani Gets a Spotlight at Brand Pop-Up at L.A.'s Just One Eye

1. Frankie Shop Bea Crepe Blazer

For an everyday, forever style, this Frankie Shop blazer is a staple in many a-cool girl’s closet. Shay Mitchell has professed her love for the minimalist label, and everyone from Hailey Bieber to Whitney Port has been spotted dressing this unstructured, boxy silhouette. Lightly padded shoulders give it an ’80s edge.

Frankie Shop Bea Crepe Blazer

Net-A-Porter

Frankie Shop Bea Crepe Blazer $345

Buy now

2. Anine Bing Classic Wool Blazer

For the ultimate power blazer for business and beyond, Anine Bing’s classic wool blazer is an easy reach for its quality alone. Featuring 100 percent wool, notch lapels, hip flap pockets and a double back vent, no wonder stars like Jessica Alba frequently reach for the Los Angeles-based designer’s many chic styles.

Anine Bing Classic Wool Blazer

Anine Bing

Anine Bing Classic Wool Blazer $550

Buy now

3. Madewell Drapeweave Caldwell Double-Breasted Blazer

For a lightweight jacket in the perfect neutral tone, this double-breasted blazer by Madewell is a foolproof pick. Not only does it come in a variety of earth tones, it’s slouchy, oversized and features the brand’s signature Drapeweave tencel lyocell-blend twill.

Madewell Blazer

Madewell

Madewell Drapeweave Caldwell Double-Breasted Blazer $160

Buy now

4. Good American Scuba 2.0 Blazer

For a night out on the town, Khloe Kardashian-founded Good American’s Scuba 2.0 Blazer is great to drape over a dress or skirt, or even some equally shiny slacks with a statement heel. Available in three colors, the jacket boasts a lapel collar, an oversized fit and a double-knit stretch fabric “that holds you in and smooths you out,” per the brand. Pair it with the label’s Scuba trousers for the ultimate power suit.

Good American Scuba 2.0 Blazer

Good American

Good American Scuba 2.0 Blazer $165

Buy now

5. M.M. LaFleur Hyo Jacket

Whether you’re headed to a black-tie soirée or dressing for the office, M.M. LaFleur’s Hyo jacket in an everyday satin fabric suits a range of occasions.

M.M. LaFleur Hyo Jacket

M.M. LaFleur

M.M. LaFleur Hyo Jacket $395

Buy now

6. Open Edit Belt Detail Blazer

To ease into spring while turning heads, this Open Edit blazer is not your average jacket. Not only is it lapel-free, but its D-ring belt detail and soft satin lining make it a sophisticated choice that looks more expensive than it is.

Open Edit Belt Detail Blazer

Nordstrom

Open Edit Belt Detail Blazer $79

Buy now

7. ASTR the Label Rachel Blazer

For a plaid moment, ASTR the Label’s Rachel blazer offers an accessible print that works with a variety of looks. Details include a front button closure, lightly padded shoulders and front flap pockets.

ASTR the Label Rachel Blazer

Revolve

ASTR the Label Rachel Blazer $168

Buy now

8. Camila Coelho Harper Cropped Blazer

For turning heads all spring long, opt for the Harper cropped blazer by global influencer and style star Camila Coelho, which features padded shoulders and an asymmetrical hem — meaning that yes, the front button closure is off-center on purpose. We can see a cool girl and daring dresser like Shay Mitchell sporting this look.

Camila Coelho Blazer

Revolve

Camila Coelho Harper Cropped Blazer $218

Buy now

9. Amazon The Drop Women’s Blake Long Blazer

For a subtle touch of color just in time for spring, reach for a pastel hue, like this Blake long blazer by Amazon’s The Drop collection. Key details include a notched collar, long silhouette and an exceptionally wallet-friendly price.

Amazon The Drop Blazer

Amazon

Amazon The Drop Women’s Blake Long Blazer, Desert Sage $48.75 on Amazon.com

Buy now

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad