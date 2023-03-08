The Best Women’s Blazers For Work, Brunch or Wherever the Day Takes You

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s something about the best women’s blazers that make you instantly feel put together. Whether you drape it over a plain white tee and mom jeans (see: Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman) or pair it with a party dress and a designer statement bag, you really can’t go wrong with this prime piece of outerwear.

From a retro-cool style by Hailey Bieber’s go-to brand to a sculpted option by Khloe Kardashian’s Good American, we’ve rounded up all the most stylish blazers for women to wear this season and beyond.

1. Frankie Shop Bea Crepe Blazer

For an everyday, forever style, this Frankie Shop blazer is a staple in many a-cool girl’s closet. Shay Mitchell has professed her love for the minimalist label, and everyone from Hailey Bieber to Whitney Port has been spotted dressing this unstructured, boxy silhouette. Lightly padded shoulders give it an ’80s edge.

Net-A-Porter

Frankie Shop Bea Crepe Blazer $345 Buy now

2. Anine Bing Classic Wool Blazer

For the ultimate power blazer for business and beyond, Anine Bing’s classic wool blazer is an easy reach for its quality alone. Featuring 100 percent wool, notch lapels, hip flap pockets and a double back vent, no wonder stars like Jessica Alba frequently reach for the Los Angeles-based designer’s many chic styles.

Anine Bing

Anine Bing Classic Wool Blazer $550 Buy now

3. Madewell Drapeweave Caldwell Double-Breasted Blazer

For a lightweight jacket in the perfect neutral tone, this double-breasted blazer by Madewell is a foolproof pick. Not only does it come in a variety of earth tones, it’s slouchy, oversized and features the brand’s signature Drapeweave tencel lyocell-blend twill.

Madewell

Madewell Drapeweave Caldwell Double-Breasted Blazer $160 Buy now

4. Good American Scuba 2.0 Blazer For a night out on the town, Khloe Kardashian-founded Good American’s Scuba 2.0 Blazer is great to drape over a dress or skirt, or even some equally shiny slacks with a statement heel. Available in three colors, the jacket boasts a lapel collar, an oversized fit and a double-knit stretch fabric “that holds you in and smooths you out,” per the brand. Pair it with the label’s Scuba trousers for the ultimate power suit. Good American Good American Scuba 2.0 Blazer $165 Buy now

5. M.M. LaFleur Hyo Jacket Whether you’re headed to a black-tie soirée or dressing for the office, M.M. LaFleur’s Hyo jacket in an everyday satin fabric suits a range of occasions. M.M. LaFleur M.M. LaFleur Hyo Jacket $395 Buy now

6. Open Edit Belt Detail Blazer

To ease into spring while turning heads, this Open Edit blazer is not your average jacket. Not only is it lapel-free, but its D-ring belt detail and soft satin lining make it a sophisticated choice that looks more expensive than it is.

Nordstrom

Open Edit Belt Detail Blazer $79 Buy now

7. ASTR the Label Rachel Blazer

For a plaid moment, ASTR the Label’s Rachel blazer offers an accessible print that works with a variety of looks. Details include a front button closure, lightly padded shoulders and front flap pockets.

Revolve

ASTR the Label Rachel Blazer $168 Buy now

8. Camila Coelho Harper Cropped Blazer

For turning heads all spring long, opt for the Harper cropped blazer by global influencer and style star Camila Coelho, which features padded shoulders and an asymmetrical hem — meaning that yes, the front button closure is off-center on purpose. We can see a cool girl and daring dresser like Shay Mitchell sporting this look.

Revolve

Camila Coelho Harper Cropped Blazer $218 Buy now

9. Amazon The Drop Women’s Blake Long Blazer

For a subtle touch of color just in time for spring, reach for a pastel hue, like this Blake long blazer by Amazon’s The Drop collection. Key details include a notched collar, long silhouette and an exceptionally wallet-friendly price.

Amazon