Shopping: The 14 Best Women’s Spring Sweaters to Help Your Seasonal Style Blossom

In the 2000 comedy Miss Congeniality, there’s a scene in which a pageant contestant is asked to describe her perfect date. “I’d have to say April 25, because it’s not too hot, not too cold,” she says. She was pretty much right. Spring is that in-between time of year when a heavy coat or chunky sweater isn’t necessary, but it’s still too chilly to go totally bare-armed — which is why spring should be nicknamed sweaters and cardigan season.

When it comes to searching for the best women’s sweaters or cardigans for spring (especially ones that pair well with your favorite baggy jeans or wide-leg pants), there are a few things to keep in mind. You can still opt for knits, but keep them lightweight, saving heavier options for later in the year. Of course, color is another important aspect of the ideal spring sweater. Light colors, like classic neutrals and pretty pastels, are the perfect segue into summer’s brights and bolds. It’s also the perfect time to experiment with playful designs and patterns. After all, you’ve been cooped up inside and hiding underneath all those winter layers, might as well have some fun with your wardrobe.

Ahead we’ve curated 10 of the best spring sweaters and cardigans, including fur-trimmed collars and fruit patterns that’ll inspire you to get out and enjoy that fresh, springtime air.

1. LoveShackFancy Keoni Cardigan

If Strawberry Shortcake vibes are what you seek, then that’s what you shall receive with this adorable knit cardigan from LoveShackFancy — just in time for strawberry season. Paris Hilton, Jennifer Lopez, Emma Roberts and Miley Cyrus have worn the fashion editor-founded label.

LoveShackFancy Women's Keoni Cardigan $295.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. City Chic Sweet Rose Turtleneck Sweater

The kimono-style sleeves on this turtleneck sweater give it a unique twist, but don’t underestimate its versatility. You can wear this with a high-waisted skirt or pants, and to work or dinner. It’s one of those pieces that you’ll want to wear beyond spring.

City Chic Sweet Rose Turtleneck Sweater $89 Buy now

3. Jenni Kayne Cable Cocoon Cardigan

In The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, Kristen Bell wore a cable-knit Jenni Kayne sweater similar to this cardigan. It comes in a nice variety of colors, plus, you can easily throw it over jeans for a night in with a bottle of wine. The California designer’s pieces are spotted regularly on Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, Scarlett Johansson and other stars.

Jenni Kayne Cable Cocoon Cardigan $395 Buy now

4. Amazon Aware Women’s Puff Sleeve Sweatshirt

Amazon’s new sustainable Aware line includes women’s essentials that are perfect for spring, including this puff sleeve sweatshirt made of recycled polyester, Tencel lyocell and spandex. One of the best spring sweaters for eco-conscious closets, this layerable piece is certified carbon neutral and made using a closed loop process, and it comes in a variety of hues and sizes.

5. House of Sunny Swan Lake Sweater Vest

Sweater vests used to be a punchline in ‘80s movies, but this one by House of Sunny is less geek and more chic, thanks to its pretty, retro-inspired swan design.

House of Sunny Swan Lake Sweater Vest $135 Buy now

6. Madewell Rosseau Square-Neck Crop Cardigan Top

Invoke ‘90s style with this ribbed Madewell cardigan that features a square neck, buttons, and cropped hemline. If you need any inspo styling, Janet Jackson wore a similar style in Poetic Justice. (Your favorite pair of boyfriend or straight-leg jeans will do the trick.)

Madewell Rosseau Square-Neck Crop Cardigan Top $80 Buy now

7. ASOS Design Curve Fur Trim Cardigan

Nothing says spring like pastel hues, and this baby-yellow, fur trim cardigan is too darling to pass up.

ASOS Design Curve Fur Trim Cardigan $50 Buy now

8. Nadaam The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater

The name of this versatile silhouette says it all. Naddam’s $75 sweater comes in more than two dozen colors and is made of super-soft and sustainable cashmere, so you might want to stock up in every shade of the rainbow.

Nadaam The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater $75 Buy now

9. River Island Broderie Collar Check Sweater

Whether you’re ready to embrace the return of twee or are simply a fan of checkered patterns, you’ll love this plaid River Island sweater. It features a broderie collar that can be removed anytime you want to switch up the vibe from dainty to preppy.

River Island Broderie Collar Check Sweater $59 Buy now

10. Everlane The Texture Cotton Crew

For a classic chunky crewneck that blends seamlessly with every style, try Everlane’s Texture Cotton Crew, which is made with 100 percent organic cotton and is available in three versatile colors.

Everlane The Texture Cotton Crew $100 Buy now

11. Jacquemus Risoul Cropped Half-Zip Sweater

This cropped sweater from Jacquemus (frequently worn by Hailey Bieber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kim Kardashian) features an oversized collar, half-zipper and a peek-a-boo panel that gives the false impression that it’s a layered piece. Wear it with a nice pair of jeans or wide-leg trousers.

Jacquemus Risoul Cropped Half-Zip Sweater $815 Buy now

12. Stella McCartney Game On Metallic Intarsia-Knit Sweater

Spring colors wrapped up in a nostalgic, unexpected pattern (which calls to mind French street artist Space Invader) is what you’re getting with this incredible piece from Stella McCartney. It might even make you want to scour eBay for vintage gaming consoles.

Stella McCartney Game On Metallic Intarsia-Knit Sweater $1,050 Buy now

13. Altuzarra Nalini Sweater

Altuzarra’s understated Nalini crewneck sweater is made of 100 percent cashmere and features a playful knot at the waist and lightly flared sleeves.

Altuzarra Nalini Sweater $795.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

14. Blumarine Floral Print V-Neck Cardigan

Blumarine’s candy-pink, fur-trimmed cardigan twin set is the epitome of spring. Wear this on a date to the botanical gardens and pretend you’re one of the flowers. (The Italian fashion house has been worn by Kenall Jenner, Dua Lipa, Rihanna and many other stars.)