The Best Women’s Designer Belts from Hollywood-Loved Labels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Aniston has been photographed wearing one. So have Kendall Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Dakota Johnson, to name a few. We’re talking about the iconic Gucci logo belt. While we hear about statement shoes or the It bag of the season, belts don’t get nearly as much love.

But as the Gucci belt — and other luxury waist cinchers — have earned a spot in the closet of many famous faces, that’s been changing. Hollywood is in on the secret that the best designer belts can instantly elevate your look, whether you’re wearing a tee and jeans or a cocktail dress. They’re also an easy way to accentuate your waist. And as seen on runways and the streets over the last few years, logo mania is still all the rage.

Need ideas? We did the shopping for you by rounding up the best women’s designer belts to pair with your favorite wide-leg pants, stylish sunglasses and other summer looks. From the cult-favorite double G accessory to options by Louis Vuitton, Jacquemus, Valentino, Isabel Marant, Telfar and other star-loved luxury labels, check out our top picks below — including eco-conscious options from the best online luxury consignment platforms and pieces to shop from end-of-season sales at Farfetch, Saks Fifth Avenue, Net-A-Porter, MyTheresa, 24S and other designer retailers.

1. Gucci 2015 Re-Edition Wide Leather Belt

Arguably the item that sparked the designer belt craze, this is a classic to keep in your closet forever. When it comes to the best women’s designer belts, it doesn’t get any more iconic than Gucci’s wide leather logo belt. Made in Italy from luxurious leather and adorned with the fashion house’s “GG” logo, it can be dressed up or down, making it a wardrobe MVP. It comes a range of other colors, including brown, dusty pink and more.

Gucci 2015 Re-Edition Wide Leather Belt $495 Buy now

2. Chanel Caviar Quilted Chain CC Belt

Chanel doesn’t sell its fashion pieces online. One way to get around that? Online luxury consignment site Fashionphile offers this pre-loved pieces from European fashion houses, like this Caviar quilted chain belt with an iconic “CC” silver buckle.

Chanel Caviar Quilted Chain CC Belt $1,450 Buy now

3. Dolce & Gabbana Game Day Crystal Logo Belt

Whether you’re in head-to-toe black or laid-back denim, D&G’s crystal-encrusted logo belt brings designer sparkle to every outfit.

Dolce & Gabbana Game Day Crystal Logo Belt (reg. $845) $592 Buy now

4. Off-White Reversible Leather Belt

Off-White Reversible Leather Belt (reg. $380) $228 Buy now

5. The Attico Chain Detail Belt

If you’re looking for a head-turning statement piece, then this is the best women’s designer belt for you. Cult-favorite label The Attico’s eye-popping pink leather belt boasts an angular silver buckle and a modern chain detail that make it all the more unique. Pair it with a breezy dress or denim, depending on your mood.

The Attico Chain Detail Belt $490 Buy now

6. Frame Twist Buckle Belt

If you consider animal prints a neutral, then Frame’s leopard pattern-dyed calf-hair belt will be a staple in your closet. (The luxe label is frequently worn by Karlie Kloss, Phoebe Dynevor, Saoirse Ronan, Meghan Markle and other stars.)

Frame Twist Buckle Belt $198.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

7. Telfar Logo Leather Belt

Match your Bushwick Birkin with a chic Telfar logo belt, which is made from white vegan leather and is inspired by the NYC-based designer Telfar Clemens’ cult-favorite shopping bag.

Telfar Logo Leather Belt $95 Buy now

8. Fendi Leather Belt

Fendi fanatics can wear their devotion on their waistline with this brown leather belt with the Italian fashion house’s logo — designed by Karl Lagerfield in just three seconds in the 1960s — in gold-tone hardware.

Fendi Leather Belt $690 Buy now

9. Louis Vuitton Calfskin Monogram 30mm LV Initalies Reversible Belt

Love LV? This Louis Vuitton belt (available at Fashionphile) has the heritage luxury house’s emblem on the buckle and its iconic Monogram Canvas print. If you weren’t able to snap up the piece in time, the consignment retailer has other options from the brand here.

Louis Vuitton Calfskin Monogram 30mm LV Initiales Reversible Belt $425 Buy now

10. By Far Katina Transparent Buckle Belt

By Far is regularly seen on It Models including Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber — and it’s easy to see why, given the brand’s statement-making accessories that are designed to upgrade even the most basic street style looks. This transparent green belt with a chain-detailed buckle is one such piece that’ll elevate any tee-and-denim outfit.

By Far Katina Transparent Buckle Belt (reg. $219) $153 Buy now

11. Sergio Hudson Black Signature Leather Belt

Michelle Obama wrapped her waist with Sergio Hudson’s black leather belt at President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, prompting the piece to sell out. This two-inch-wide piece is handmade in Los Angeles and is finished with a brushed brass buckle.

Sergio Hudson Signature Black Leather Belt $295 Buy now

12. Valentino Garavani VLOGO Reversible Leather Belt

There are lots of things to love about this belt (recently worn by Michelle Pfeiffer at the 2021 Golden Globes), but the fact that it’s a twofer might be the best one. The reversible belt is black on one side and brown on the other, and it’s made in Italy from rich leather, making it a worthy investment all around.

Valentino Garavani VLOGO Reversible Leather Belt $580 Buy now

13. Jacquemus Card Holder Leather Belt

It Girl-beloved brand Jacquemus’ black leather belt features a cool card holder for staying hands-free and stylish. (Your massive phone, on the other hand, will need to be stowed in your pocket.)

Jacquemus Card Holder Leather Belt (reg. $515) $309 Buy now

14. B-Low the Belt Kai Belt

We love the braided texture and the gold buckle of this white leather piece by B-Low the Belt, which adds a subtle Western touch.

B-Low the Belt Kai Belt $188.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

15. Saint Laurent Embellished Leather Belt

A basic black belt gets a high fashion upgrade with Saint Laurent’s YSL monogram in gold, matching with the buckle. The fashion house’s monogram was introduced in 1961 and became one of the most famous logos in fashion history. As one of the best women’s designer belts we’ve found, it’ll work with so much in your closet.

Saint Laurent Embellished Leather Belt $525 Buy now

16. Altuzarra ‘A’ Belt

Talk about white-hot! This luxe cincher‘s abstract A-shaped buckle in textured gold-tone metal is a subtle nod to the design house’s name. It’s made from from creamy calf leather with tonal topstitching for an extra textural touch.

Altuzzara 'A' Belt $395.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

17. Stella McCartney Chain Belt

Cruelty-free luxury designer Stella McCartney’s faux leather belt is finished with a gold-tone chain and an embossed logo charm, and it looks great when paired with jumpsuits and baggy denim alike.

Stella McCartney Chain Belt (reg. $415) $332 Buy now

18. Casablanca Logo Belt

This medium-width calf leather logo beltt by Casablanca adds a splash of sunshine to any summer ensemble.

Casablanca Logo Belt (reg. $325) $162 Buy now

19. Moschino Logo-Plaqued Leather Belt

For a cheeky statement, try this belt by Moschino, the tongue-in-cheek Italian fashion house that’s now helmed by designer Jeremy Scott. This patent black leather belt features the brand’s signature bold, all-gold logo, marking you as one of those fashion folks who know that style should have a sense of humor.

Moschino Logo-Plaque Buckled Belt $260 Buy now

20. Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Leather Waist Belt

Bottega Veneta’s intrecciato weave is one of the most coveted designs out there these days (Rihanna and Salma Hayek are among the stars who’ve toted the luxury brand’s accessories). Cut and braided by hand in Italy from soft leather, this luxe ivory belt lets you wrap the European fashion house’s unmistakable design around your waist. A buckle in the label’s own triangle motif is the perfect final touch.

Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Leather Waist Belt $830 Buy now

21. Isabel Marant Woma Embellished Suede Waist Belt

What a stud! Globally-inspired designer Isabel Marant’s extra-wide belt (reg. $570, on sale for $399) is ideal for cinching everything from dresses to blazers to slouchy sweaters. (The French designer has been worn by Katie Holmes, Sienna Miller and Maggie Gyllenhaal.) Made in Italy from black suede, the round silver-tone hardware delivers just the right detail.

Isabel Marant Woma Embellished Suede Waist Belt (reg. $570) $399 Buy now

22. B-Low the Belt Bri Bri Waist Belt

Say it with some Southwestern flair with B-Low the Belt’s Bri Bri waist belt. It’s all about the double gold-tone buckle finished with flower details that effortlessly pull off this season’s Western trend.