Shopping: The Best Retro Sneakers for Stepping into Spring with Style

When you’re ready to step out of those high heels and pair your baggy jeans or low-rise denim with something more casual, you really can’t go wrong with a great pair of sneakers. A step up from basic white kicks, retro runners transition well for casual back-to-the-office looks for spring to summer and beyond, all while looking to the past to add a bit of old-school playfulness to modern-day wardrobes.

Meghan Markle was previously spotted in eco-conscious sneakers from Rothy’s and Veja, and classic athletic footwear brands like Adidas, New Balance and Nike are regularly seen on stars including J. Lo, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Naomi Watts, Shay Mitchell and Katie Holmes, to name just a handful.

If you’re looking to add vintage-inspired flair to your spring ensembles without crossing too far into the dad shoe trend or ugly sneaker territory, we’ve rounded up the best retro sneakers for women. You’ll find a slew of unisex trainers from the above go-to sportswear labels, as well as sustainable styles from Everlane, Madewell and others. See all of our top picks ahead.

1. New Balance Women’s 574v2 Sneakers

We’re fans of the chunky silhouette of New Balance’s popular 574 sneakers, which get a road- and trail-friendly redesign and wider fit in this v2 silhouette. The shoes are made of a suede and mesh upper and feature a durable rubber outsole and lightweight foam cushioning in the midsole and heel for comfort.

New Balance Women's 574v2 Sneakers $85 Buy now

2. Rag & Bone Retro Runners

Earn fashion and eco street cred with Rag & Bone’s retro runners, which features an upper of suede and recycled polyester (made of 100 percent plastic bottles) and a cushioned EVA footbed with arch support.

Rag & Bone Retro Runners $245 Buy now

3. Nike DBreak Sneakers

Though Nike has no shortage of vintage-inspired sneakers (think the Challenger, the Cortez and the Waffle Trainer, to name a few), we’re fans of these DBreak sneakers for their sustainable makeover. The ’79-born silhouette features an upper made of 100 percent recycled canvas, and the embroidered floral design is a nod to the fact that plant-based dyes were used.

Nike DBreak Sneakers $100 Buy now

4. Tretorn Women’s Rawlins Sneakers

Available in more than 10 stylish colors, Sweden-born brand Tretorn’s Rawlins sneakers evoke the classic tennis shoe silhouette with hints of lavender, 2022’s Pantone color of the year. These shoes have an EcoOrtholite insole, extra heel cushioning and a natural rubber outsole for all-day comfort, breathability and traction.

Tretorn Women's Rawlins Sneakers $85.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. Veja V-10 Alveomesh Sneakers

Hands-down one of the best eco-friendly sneaker brands, Veja is regularly seen on the feet of stars like Chloe Grace Moretz, Emily Ratajkowski and Emma Watson. The France-based, Brazil-made label’s V-10 sneakers are made with the breathable Alveomesh material made of 100 percent recycled plastic bottles and a rubber sourced sustainably from the Amazon forest.

Veja V-10 Alveomesh Sneakers $156 Buy now

6. Adidas x Ivy Park Savage Sneakers

You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn’t look good in Adidas’ cult-favorite Superstar sneakers, but for a Beyoncé-approved fashion statement, go for Ivy Park’s Savage kicks instead. The Grammy-winning star’s brand revied the 1999-born silhouette and gave it a modern update with neutral hues and pops of red.

Adidas x Ivy Park Savage Sneakers $180 Buy now

7. Onitsuka Tiger Unisex Serrano Sneakers

Onitsuka Tiger is synonymous with the retro trainer aesthetic, as the Japanese sportswear brand was founded in 1949 and became known for outfitting the feet of marathon runners, Olympians and Bruce Lee — and let’s not forget the label’s cameo in Kill Bill (where Uma Thurman’s The Bride wore the Tai-Chi-Nm style in yellow). The revived footwear label’s unisex leather Serrano sneakers offer the same effortless look and come in a range of colors, and they pair easily with denim and maxi dresses alike.

Onitsuka Tiger Unisex Serrano Sneakers $80.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

8. Re/Done ’70s Runner Shoes

It Model-beloved brand Re/Done brings a luxurious spin on the ’70s-inspired shoe silhouette with these retro women’s sneakers. Handmade in Italy, these shoes are crafted from ethically-sourced leather and suede and are finished with a foam tongue.

Re/Done '70s Runner Shoe $395 Buy now

9. Karl Lagerfeld Platform Trainers

Long live Karl Lagerfeld, whose charming likeness graces these platform trainers from his namesake brand. They’re made of black leather with patent accents that add an edgy-luxe touch to spring looks.

Karl Lagerfeld Platform Trainers $175 Buy now

10. Madewell Kickoff Trainer Sneakers

Madewell’s stylish retro trainers. will please co-conscious wearers, which are made of sustainably sourced nubuck leather and recycled cotton lining and rubber outsoles. On top of all of that, the shoes are made with the brand’s “supercushy, ultrasupportive” Cloudlift insoles.

Madewell Kickoff Trainer Sneakers $90 Buy now

11. Gucci Screener Leather Sneakers

For the label lovers, Gucci’s Screener leather sneakers are no doubt a luxury upgrade to your worn-out kicks. Inspired by the classic ’70s shoe style, this made-in-Italy pair boasts white perforated leather and all-over distressing for a vintage aesthetic. They’re finished with the Italian fashion house’s inimitable red and green web stripe and its classic double-G logo.

Gucci Screener Leather Sneakers $870 Buy now

12. Rothy’s RS01 Sneakers

Although they come in men’s sizing, these incredibly comfy RS01 sneakers from Rothy’s are unisex and fit almost all feet. Made from the brand’s signature knitted material spun from plastic water bottles, the shoes channel ’80s vibes and come in a range of classic colors. You’ll walk easy with the contoured footbed and grooved gum outsoles that are made of 20 percent bio-based materials.

Rothy's RS01 Sneaker $175 Buy now

13. Merrell Alpine Sneakers

For when you plan on scrambling up the trails, Merrell’s Alpine shoes are among the best hiking sneakers for women who want to traverse rugged terrain in style. These cool retro shoes have a leather and nylon upper, a breathable mesh lining, an EVA midsole for comfort and a rubber outsole for traction. It’s also got a removable Kinetic Fit contoured insole so you can customize your foot support.

Merrell Alpine Sneakers $95 Buy now

14. Everlane ReLeather Court Sneakers

Everlane’s ReLeather Court sneakers are made from — you guessed it — recycled leather. Also available in men’s sizes and other colors, these sleek steppers are an eco-friendlier version than the direct-to-consumer brand’s original style, thanks to a manufacturing process that requires no dyes, uses less water and creates less waste.

Everlane ReLeather Court Sneakers (reg. $110) $44 Buy now

15. Clarks Un Rio Run Sneakers

Clarks’ Un Rio Run sneakers are your best bet if you need all-day arch support. They’re equipped with an OrthoLite footbed that keeps your feet comfortable and dry, and they come in a range of spring-ready colorways.

Clarks Un Rio Run Sneakers $78.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

16. Saucony Hornet Sneakers

Heritage running brand Saucony is a natural choice if you’re looking for the best retro sneakers for women, men and kids. The company’s classic Hornet shoes are inspired by the brand’s 1975 design, but with new materials (such as suede, mesh and a faux leather upper), an EVA midsole and a cushioned footbed for getting you where you need to go in style and comfort.