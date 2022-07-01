The Best Women’s Sandals for Breezing Into Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Sun’s out, toes out. When your feet need a breath of fresh air in the heat, the best sandals for summer offer plenty of ventilation and style to boot.

Chunky silhouettes such as clogs and platforms, as well as minimalist strappy styles and logo-happy pool slides continue to dominate the catwalks. The spring/summer 2022 runways brought out retro and statement-making shoe trends, including 1970s platforms (seen at Saint Laurent and Acne), clogs (spotted at Chloé, Ganni and Simon Miller), wedges (see: Fendi and Versace) and artful heels (think nail polish bottle heels at Loewe, embellished stems at Tom Ford).

Whether you’re into flip-flops, stilettos, slides or flatforms, we’ve rounded up the best summer sandals for every type of wardrobe. Check out our top picks below to go with your favorite party dresses, wide-leg pants, workout sets and whatever else you’re sporting in the heat this season and beyond.

Tory Burch Mini Miller Jelly Thong Sandal

It doesn’t get any more effortless than Tory Burch’s Mini Miller jelly thong sandals, which feature the designer’s luxe gold logo. They’re available in a variety of colors and fit right in at the beach, patio parties and other summer occasions.

A New Day Victoria Wedge Heels

Perfect for garden parties and brunch, these woven platform wedge heels are finished with an oversized buckle for a retro look.

Birkenstock Big Buckle Sandals

From modern bohemian to hypebeast, Birkenstocks go with every style these days. The brand’s classic big buckle sandals are a classic celebrity closet staple, and stars including Kristen Bell, Katie Holmes and Kaia Gerber have worn Birks.

Everlane The Day Crossover Sandals

Keep it simple with Everlane’s crossover sandals, which come in several stylish colors.

Ma’am Marsha Heels

We love the rounded block heel and buckle straps on Ma’am’s Marsha heels, which are perfect for adding a retro finish to your favorite sun dress. Other colors are also available.

Amazon Essentials Women’s Thong Sandal

Don’t be surprised if you end up getting Amazon Essentials’ affordable thong sandals in every color. This casual pair has a five-millimeter latex foam padding insole for comfort, and making them great for traveling.

Gucci Double G Slide Sandals

Gucci is always in season, and the collab-happy Italian luxury brand’s Double G slide sandals bring together its iconic interlocking G logo and quilted style in one chic summer heel.

M. Gemi The Lorenza Alta Sandals

M. Gemi’s versatile Lorenza Alta sandals call to mind a summer stroll in Amalfi — or maybe just your local famers market. They’re made of vachetta leather and come in a range of colorways.

Simon Miller Beep Vegan Ankle-Wrap Thong Sandals

Gigi Hadid, Miley Cyrus, Kendall Jenner and Barbie Ferreira are among the stylish stars who wear Simon Miller. These sleek thong sandals perfectly combine the the ankle-wrap, round toe and statement heel trends to create one effortless silhouette.

Farm Rio Fruit Print Puffy Platform Sandals

Brazilian fashion brand Farm Rio already screams “tropical summer,” and these puffy platform sandals will sweeten up maxi dresses, jumpsuits and other summer looks.

Dr. Martens Women’s Ankle Strap Sandals

You don’t have to go goth to stomp around in these ankle strap sandals, which feature Dr. Martens’ iconic yellow stitching on an open-toe design.

Loeffler Randall Lilla Beaded Ankle-Tie Thong Sandals

Loeffler Randall’s beaded ankle-tie thong sandals bring a chic summer camp vibe to your ensemble.

Dr. Scholl’s x Ganni Original Slide Sandals

What happens when you pair Scandi-cool label Ganni and comfy footwear brand Dr. Scholl’s? A collection of effortless steppers ready for summer, like these original wooden-sole slide sandals in a playful print.

Nisolo Go-To Flatform Sandals

We love that Nisolo’s minimalist flatforms come in an array of colorways — and that the brand is committed to paying fair living wages to the artisans it works with.

JW Anderson Embellished Leather Slides

Bring this season’s chunky chain trend to your feet and slide into these JW Andersen embellished leather sandals with oversized hardware.

Last Women’s Flora Sandals

These comfy lavender leather sandals from Last will give your summer outfit a punch of purple.

Jeffrey Campbell Platform Sandals

Your favorite ’90s platform silhouette gets a modern twist in Jeffrey Campbell’s glossy black criss-cross sandals (also available in bubblegum pink).

Tamara Mellon Absolute 85 Sandals

Tamara Mellon’s comfortable heels feature her signature Pillow Top insoles made of memory foam, so you’ll feel like you’re walking on clouds whenever you step out in these gold Absolute 85 sandals.

See by Chloe Millye Fisherman Sandals

Your favorite schoolyard kicks just got a chic grown-up makeover in See by Chloe’s fun cherry-red Millye fisherman sandals.

Schutz Women’s Ariella Acrylic Mid Heels

If you dig the “stripper shoes” look worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala but prefer a more conservative-looking silhouette, try these chic acrylic heels from Schutz.

Sanctuary Aspire Sandals

Between the rounded block heel and the sherbet-hued knotted straps, these pink and red sandals from Sanctuary scream fun in the sun.