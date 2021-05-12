Our Favorite Women’s Sunhats to Rock This Summer

This summer — In addition to a healthy layer of sunscreen — a fashion-forward way to shade your precious face is a sunhat.

Vanessa Hudgens modeled the right way to rock the bucket hat trend this summer on her Instagram, matching her lime green cap with a high-cut bikini and other ‘90s inspired accessories. “Sun girl at it again,” she captioned the poolside pic. The High School Musical star’s nostalgic look inspired our roundup of chic sun hats for summer 2021.

Another throwback on trend this year is visors. Sporty canvas versions, perfect for the tennis court, and sophisticated straw-brimmed styles alike first started popping up on celeb and fashion influencers’ Instagrams a few years ago, and, for now at least, it looks like they’re here to stay. Other perennial favorites we still love to see include straw panamas, oversized fedoras, and wide-brimmed floppy boaters as seen on the likes of Kylie Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski.

Wide-brimmed straw sun hats always look at home at the beach or, if you’re lucky, on the deck of a yacht somewhere in the Mediterranean, but we know that taking a risk with a bold trend like a bucket hat can be a little more intimidating. We say follow Hudgens’ lead when it comes to styling this vintage hat, and lean all the way into the playful vibe with bright colors and schoolyard-ready accessories like Hudgens’ beaded alphabet necklaces.

1. Lack of Color Terry Cloth Bucket Hat

Taking our inspo from Hudgens, we love this sunny, slouchy bucket hat. It has a relatively modest brim and side pocket, and is made of terry cloth fabric for a fun day-off-at-the-local-pool vibe that also conveniently keeps your head from getting too sweaty. Pair it with a neon bikini like Hudgens, or mix it up with a sundress and Chucks.

2. Eugenia Kim Ricky Visor

Get your Jackie O. on in this impossibly chic straw visor, with a generously sized, bright white brim that communicates simple sophistication. It secures in the back with a colorful satin ribbon, adding just the right dash of fun.

3. Anthropologie Rowan Boater

We love the wide, straight brim of a classic boater as an alternative to the ubiquitous floppy straw sun hat. This easy-to-wear straw version from Anthropologie gives us laid-back Hamptons vibes, and looks as chic with a blouse and jeans as with a flowing maxi. The cotton rope trim lends the topper nautical-esque vibes to complete the New England summer look.

4. Madewell Packable Straw Fedora

When in doubt, you can always reach for the comforting familiarity of a fedora (just as long as you’re not channeling early 2000s Justin Timberlake). This wide-brimmed floppy straw hat from Madewell is just the ticket, not least of which because it is packable. Which means if you want to take it on your next beach getaway, you can pack it in your suitcase without worrying about it losing its shape, and you don’t have to wear it on the plane.

5. Brixton Petra Bucket Hat

This low-key cotton bucket comes in plain off-white as well, but we’re especially into the playfulness of the cattle pattern, which feels cheeky without getting kitschy. Like the Madewell fedora, this hat can be easily rolled up and packed in a suitcase — another major win.

6. Eric Javits Hampton Straw Summer Hat

If your chapeaux collection doesn’t include at least one wide-brimmed straw hat, now would be the time to correct it. We recommend a simple, well-made version like this “Hamptons” hat, whose timeless silhouette is as graceful and effortless as ever.

7. Adidas Women’s Adizero II Visor

Baseball caps don’t have a monopoly on sporty headgear. So why not opt for an athletic visor like this one by Adidas. Crisp white keeps it simple and classic, while the moisture-wicking mesh interior keeps it comfy all day. We think it works just as well poolside as it does on the tennis court.

8. Alice and Olivia Woman’s Reversible Summer Bucket Hat

We know, we know. We’re suckers for a fun print and we couldn’t resist this bucket’s sweet nostalgic daisy pattern that’s guaranteed to take every millennial straight back to the ’90s. And just in case you don’t feel like recreating your sixth grade class picture one day, it is also reversible with a clean white side.

9. Scala Women’s Crocheted Packable Raffia Hat

For those of us who take our style cues from Beatrix Potter books by way of Taylor Swift, may we recommend this crocheted straw hat with a wide brim and straw bow trim? This is a hat that was made for planting bulbs in the front garden of your ivy-covered English garden — but also for downtown strolls and picnics in the park while wearing a perfect cotton sundress.

