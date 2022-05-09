The Best Accessories for Working from Home Like a Pro

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s face it. Working from home has become part of the routine for many people, including those who’ve been accustomed to the 9-to-5 office life. If that’s the case, or you’re looking to spruce up your existing WFH space, now’s as good a time as any to upgrade your setup. Whether you’re finding yourself regularly hunching over your laptop, getting distracted by desktop clutter or you just want a change of scenery, consider WFH essentials such as ergonomic standing desks, laptop stand, comfortable cushions and more. You can even incorporate some accessories to set the mood, help you focus and encourage productivity.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best work-from-home accessories for home workspaces and cubicles alike. From laptop risers and an under-desk elliptical to posture-correcting seat cushions and more, see our top picks below.

1. FlexiSpot E150 Electric Sit/Stand Desk

Whether you work long hours and need to move around or have back pain, standing desks are a game-changer. FlexiSpot offers a variety of sizes, styles and shapes, including an L-shaped standing desk. The brand’s electric sit/stand desk is a durable option made with a chemical-free bamboo desktop that has carbonized 2H lacquer coating that resists scratches, water and insects. It comes in rectangle or curved shapes to fit your body.

FlexiSpot E150 Electric Sit-Stand Desk $269.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion Pillow

Everlasting Comfort’s best-selling seat cushion pillow gives you extra support at your chair with pure memory foam that features a pressure relief design that uses your own body heat to adapt to your curves while you sit. It fits all types of seating, including office and dining chairs and car seats. The memory foam is also slow rebounding and regains its shape after each use.

Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion Pillow $49.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Learniture Adjustable Height Active Learning Stool

Learniture’s adjustable height active learning stool utilizes your core’s strength and balance and gives you a low impact break from standing all day. The padded desk chair has a weighted base so you can use it on hard floors or carpeting, and offers wide range of motion while you sit. It encourages you to adjust your posture and helps increase your movement as your energy levels shift.

Courtesy of Amazon

Learniture Adjustable Height Active Learning Stool $142.15 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Humancentric Laptop Riser

Help reduce neck strain and get your laptop at eye level with a laptop riser, like this one from Humancentric. One of the best work-from-home accessories for stylish desks, this stand also helps to eliminate that double-chin look whenever you turn on your camera for video chats. It has a natural and sleek aesthetic and holds laptops up to 16 inches, featuring a premium black walnut veneered plywood top with an anodized aluminum base.

Humancentric Laptop Riser $79.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. Molekule Air Pro

Allergies and poor air quality can distract you from getting your work done, and one way to address the issue is with an air purifier. Molekule’s Air Pro is designed for spaces up to 1,000 square feet and lets you track the air quality with the Molekule Air Score, which assesses your particle and chemical levels to score your indoor air in real-time. It also automatically adjusts the fan speed, and shows your air quality score as a color-based metric on the purifier’s screen and app so you can spot pollutant spikes and clean air trends. Some customers even use it as a white noise machine at night.

It’s a favorite in Hollywood, too, and has the approval of investors Maisie Williams and brand ambassadors Bobby Berk and Derek Hough. Molekule has also been seen in the homes of Kim Kardashian, Jessica Alba, Hailey Bieber, Dakota Johnson, Jamie Chung, Kate Upton and others.

Molekule Air Pro Air Purifier $999.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

6. Amazon Adjustable Cell Phone Phone Stand

This adjustable cell phone stand is an affordable way to go hands-free from your home office so you can enjoy your games, videos and Facetime chats. The universal aluminum phone holder fits Android and iPhone models, plus it comes with a charging port. The top silicone pads and metal weighted anti-slip base protect your devices from scratches and sliding, so you can easily tap the screen without worrying the phone will tip over or fall off.

Amazon

Adjustable Cell Phone Phone Stand $7.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

7. Grovemade Wood Laptop Stand

One of the most stylish laptop stands we’ve seen, Grovemade’s wood accessory brings style and comfort to your home office. Made in Portland, Oregon, this design features an angled, stable platform for improved ergonomics, a stainless steel stop lined with premium vegetable-tanned leather to secure your laptop, and room below for stowing your accessories. It comes in walnut or maple and is compatible with all laptops, and supports up to 200 pounds.

Grovemade Wood Laptop Stand $170 Buy now

8. West Elm Appliance Cord Box

Keep your cords organized and out of the way with this appliance cord box from West Elm. It’s a stylish and functional addition to a home office or TV console area. The product is designed and created by South Florida-based Reds Wood Design, a husband- and wife-run home goods company handcrafting stylish and functional pieces for the kitchen and office. You can select medium or large sizes in either walnut or maple.

Reds Wood Design Appliance Cord Box $300 Buy now

9. C Cushion Lab Extra Dense Lumbar Pillow

Designed by a physical therapist, C Cushion Lab’s lumbar back pillow features the brand’s proprietary Hyperfoam, an extra-dense memory foam with dynamic rebounding for all-day comfort. The patented design “provides firm sectional lower, mid and upper mid-back support” while encouraging optimal posture, thus reducing strain on your back. It has a removable and washable cover and an adjustable strap that’s handy for traveling.

.

Cushion Lab Extra Dense Lumbar Pillow $65.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

10. TechOrbits Standing Desk Converter

If you’re looking to switch up your workstation, TechOrbits’ standing desk converter makes it easy to adjust your stance and alleviate shoulder and back pain that can be caused by sitting too long. This sit/stand desktop riser is 37 inches wide and features two tiers that can hold your laptop, keyboard, mouse, second monitor, speakers and other office accessories.

TechOrbits Standing Desk Converter $219.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

11. DeskCycle Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser

Want to move more while you work? DeskCycle’s compact bike pedal exerciser helps you squeeze in some cardio while you try to get to inbox zero. It can fit under desks measuring 27 inches high or taller. This under-desk elliptical has eight resistance settings and super-quiet pedals, plus the removable LCD display lets you monitor or time, speed, distance and calories.