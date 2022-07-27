The Best Workout Tops and Shorts Sets for Summer

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
In summer, skin-baring fitness staples can be essential for staying cool and dry. That’s why stylish stars are fond of pairing crop tops and bike shorts, as the athleisure pieces are often made with moisture-wicking fabrics and finished with vent details for breathability. Plus, it takes little effort to turn the two-piece outfit into day-to-night look — throw on a button-down blouse that’s tied at the waist or a biker jacket (à la Serena Williams) and you’re set.
Just a few celebrities spotted wearing the cool athletic combo include Selena Gomez (who sported pieces by Puma at a recent event for the brand), Hailey Bieber (who was seen in New York wearing monochromatic workout wear by Alexander Wang) and Gigi Hadid (who wore a pink and white tie-dyed set by Cotton Citizen at Disneyland).
Related Stories
If you’re looking to try the effortless trend, we’ve rounded up some of the best workout tops and shorts sets to wear this summer. Whether you’re working out or running errands, check out our favorite options below, including from The Great and Eddie Bauer’s chic collaboration and other Hollywood-loved activewear brands such as Girlfriend, Gym Shark, Fabletics, Luluemon and others.
The Great + Eddie Bauer Hiking Tank & Shorts
TKTKTK
2. Nike Pro Dri-Fit Allover Print Tank & Shorts
Nike’s Pro Dri-Fit allover print tank ($40) and matching three-inch inseam shorts ($35) are both made of an eco-friendly blend of polyester and spandex. They offer body-hugging support while allowing you to move during workouts, and the sweat-wicking Dri-Fit material keeps you dry and comfy. Other prints are available, and the sportswear brand offers many other matching Dri-Fit sets in a variety of silhouettes and inseams.
3. Girlfriend Paloma Bra & High-Rise Pocket Shorts
One of our favorite options for sustainable sweat gear is Girlfriend, the San Francisco-based label that famously launched by offering its leggings for free (with a minimal shipping fee). The Paloma racerback scoop neck bra ($38) and 10.5-inch-rise pocket shorts ($58) are great for full-coverage support and squat movements during low- to medium-impact workouts, and we love the four-way stretch and compression features. The pieces are made with a blend of recycled plastic bottles and spandex, and the brand reduces its carbon emissions and water consumption.
4. Fabletics x Maddie Ziegler Interstellar 2-Piece Outfit
Dancer Maddie Ziegler recently teamed with Fabletics on an affordable range of activewear and loungewear. This stylish two-piece outfit is available in sizes XXS to 4X and includes a reversible bralette and high-waisted five-inch inseam shorts with easy-access pockets. (The pieces are available separately, too.)
5. HYZ Women’s Workout 2-Piece Outfit
Available in a variety of stylish colors, this two-piece workout set is made of breathable, moisture-wicking fabric with four-way stretch. The compression shorts have an elastic waist and the top features adjustable shoulder straps.
6. Beyond Yoga Spacedye Cropped Tank & Biker Shorts
There’s a reason why Beyond Yoga’s Spacedye line is a cult favorite among fitness lovers. Moisture-wicking pieces like the Focus cropped tank ($68) and the high-waisted At Your Leisure biker shorts ($70) are made with the brand’s buttery-soft fabric that offers four-way stretch, breathability and UV protection, making them ideal for outdoor yoga workouts. The halter-style top is finished with a criss-cross back, and the shorts have a comfortable overlapping waist design.
7. Good American Crossback Icon Bra and Bike Shorts
Available in sizes XS to 5XL, Khloe Kardashian-founded Good American’s activewear range includes the Icon crossback bra ($59) that features three layers for maximum support during medium to high-impact workouts and the matching high-waisted Icon bike shorts ($65) that hit the mid-thigh. Both are made of quick-dray fabric with four-way stretch.
8. Adidas x Ivy Park Halter Bra & Biker Shorts
Beyoncé’s latest Ivy Park collection with Adidas includes these statement-making metallic activewear separates partially made of recycled materials, including cutting scraps and post-consumer household waste. The racerback halter bra ($75) has removable padding, a comfortable mesh lining and power-mesh internal layer, while the high-rise biker shorts ($55)also feature a tight and stretchy fit.
9. Zella Live In Strappy Sports Bra & High Waist Pocket Bike Shorts
For lower-impact workouts or everyday errands, Zella’s Live In strappy sports bra and biker shorts are the perfect comfy combo (and they’re both 33 percent off during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale).
9. Athleta Legend V-Neck Bra & Ultimate Stash Legend Short
For running, cardio and high-intensity interval (HIIT) activities, Athleta’s collection co-created with Olympic sprinter Allyson Felix delivers pieces made with recycled SuperSonic fabric and Lycra FitSense material for support and compression during workouts. The brand’s Ultimate Legend V-Neck Bra comes in cup sizes A to C and D to DD, and the Ultimate Stash Legend shorts ($79) have a seven-inch seam plus back and side pockets.
10. Lululemon Align Top & Super High Rise Shorts
Yoga enthusiasts flock to Lululemon’s Align collection of apparel, thanks to the near-weightless Nulu fabric that offers four-way stretch and maintains its shape while wicking away moisture. Available in a variety of colors, this tank top ($58) and these high-rise shorts ($58) come in inseams of four to 10 inches and are designed to help you flow easily during workouts.
12. Gymshark x Whitney Simmons Mesh Bra & Cycling Shorts
Gymshark tapped fitness influencer Whitney Simmons to co-design activewear that lets wearers move freely and stylishly. The collab includes this mesh racerback sports bra ($40) and these cycling shorts ($40), both ideal for lower-impact workouts and finished with Simmons’ inspiring slogan.
13. Bandier x Sincerely Jules The Rue and Bryn Biker Kit
Fashion influencer Jules Sariñana and Bandier’s stylish activewear collaboration (available on Amazon and the brand’s website) includes matching pieces available for purchase separately or in kits, such as the Rue bra and the Bryn seven-inch biker shorts, which come in gingham and floral patterns and solid hues.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day