The Best Workout Tops and Shorts Sets for Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

In summer, skin-baring fitness staples can be essential for staying cool and dry. That’s why stylish stars are fond of pairing crop tops and bike shorts, as the athleisure pieces are often made with moisture-wicking fabrics and finished with vent details for breathability. Plus, it takes little effort to turn the two-piece outfit into day-to-night look — throw on a button-down blouse that’s tied at the waist or a biker jacket (à la Serena Williams) and you’re set.

Just a few celebrities spotted wearing the cool athletic combo include Selena Gomez (who sported pieces by Puma at a recent event for the brand), Hailey Bieber (who was seen in New York wearing monochromatic workout wear by Alexander Wang) and Gigi Hadid (who wore a pink and white tie-dyed set by Cotton Citizen at Disneyland).

If you’re looking to try the effortless trend, we’ve rounded up some of the best workout tops and shorts sets to wear this summer. Whether you’re working out or running errands, check out our favorite options below, including from The Great and Eddie Bauer’s chic collaboration and other Hollywood-loved activewear brands such as Girlfriend, Gym Shark, Fabletics, Luluemon and others.

The Great + Eddie Bauer Hiking Tank & Shorts

TKTKTK

The Great + Eddie Bauer Hiking Tank $70 Buy now

The Great + Eddie Bauer The Bike Short $85 Buy now

2. Nike Pro Dri-Fit Allover Print Tank & Shorts

Nike’s Pro Dri-Fit allover print tank ($40) and matching three-inch inseam shorts ($35) are both made of an eco-friendly blend of polyester and spandex. They offer body-hugging support while allowing you to move during workouts, and the sweat-wicking Dri-Fit material keeps you dry and comfy. Other prints are available, and the sportswear brand offers many other matching Dri-Fit sets in a variety of silhouettes and inseams.

Nike Pro Dri-Fit Allover Print Tank $40 Buy now

Nike Pro Dri-Fit Allover Print Shorts $35 Buy now

3. Girlfriend Paloma Bra & High-Rise Pocket Shorts

One of our favorite options for sustainable sweat gear is Girlfriend, the San Francisco-based label that famously launched by offering its leggings for free (with a minimal shipping fee). The Paloma racerback scoop neck bra ($38) and 10.5-inch-rise pocket shorts ($58) are great for full-coverage support and squat movements during low- to medium-impact workouts, and we love the four-way stretch and compression features. The pieces are made with a blend of recycled plastic bottles and spandex, and the brand reduces its carbon emissions and water consumption.

Girlfriend Paloma Bra $38 Buy now

Girlfriend High-Rise Pocket Short $58 Buy now

4. Fabletics x Maddie Ziegler Interstellar 2-Piece Outfit

Dancer Maddie Ziegler recently teamed with Fabletics on an affordable range of activewear and loungewear. This stylish two-piece outfit is available in sizes XXS to 4X and includes a reversible bralette and high-waisted five-inch inseam shorts with easy-access pockets. (The pieces are available separately, too.)

Fabletics x Maddie Ziegler Interstellar 2-Piece Outfit (reg. $120) $36 Buy now

5. HYZ Women’s Workout 2-Piece Outfit

Available in a variety of stylish colors, this two-piece workout set is made of breathable, moisture-wicking fabric with four-way stretch. The compression shorts have an elastic waist and the top features adjustable shoulder straps.

HYZ Women's Workout 2-Piece Outfit $27.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

6. Beyond Yoga Spacedye Cropped Tank & Biker Shorts

There’s a reason why Beyond Yoga’s Spacedye line is a cult favorite among fitness lovers. Moisture-wicking pieces like the Focus cropped tank ($68) and the high-waisted At Your Leisure biker shorts ($70) are made with the brand’s buttery-soft fabric that offers four-way stretch, breathability and UV protection, making them ideal for outdoor yoga workouts. The halter-style top is finished with a criss-cross back, and the shorts have a comfortable overlapping waist design.

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Studio Cropped Tank $68 Buy now

Beyond Yoga Spacedye High-Waisted Biker Shorts $70 Buy now

7. Good American Crossback Icon Bra and Bike Shorts

Available in sizes XS to 5XL, Khloe Kardashian-founded Good American’s activewear range includes the Icon crossback bra ($59) that features three layers for maximum support during medium to high-impact workouts and the matching high-waisted Icon bike shorts ($65) that hit the mid-thigh. Both are made of quick-dray fabric with four-way stretch.

Good American Crossback Icon Bra $59 Buy now

Good American The Icon Bike Shorts $65 Buy now

8. Adidas x Ivy Park Halter Bra & Biker Shorts

Beyoncé’s latest Ivy Park collection with Adidas includes these statement-making metallic activewear separates partially made of recycled materials, including cutting scraps and post-consumer household waste. The racerback halter bra ($75) has removable padding, a comfortable mesh lining and power-mesh internal layer, while the high-rise biker shorts ($55)also feature a tight and stretchy fit.

Adidas x Ivy Park Halter Bra $55 Buy now

Adidas x Ivy Park Biker Shorts $55 Buy now

9. Zella Live In Strappy Sports Bra & High Waist Pocket Bike Shorts

For lower-impact workouts or everyday errands, Zella’s Live In strappy sports bra and biker shorts are the perfect comfy combo (and they’re both 33 percent off during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale).

Zella Live In Strappy Sports Bra (reg. $49) $33 Buy now

Zella Live In High Waist Pocket Bike Shorts (reg. $49) $33 Buy now

9. Athleta Legend V-Neck Bra & Ultimate Stash Legend Short

For running, cardio and high-intensity interval (HIIT) activities, Athleta’s collection co-created with Olympic sprinter Allyson Felix delivers pieces made with recycled SuperSonic fabric and Lycra FitSense material for support and compression during workouts. The brand’s Ultimate Legend V-Neck Bra comes in cup sizes A to C and D to DD, and the Ultimate Stash Legend shorts ($79) have a seven-inch seam plus back and side pockets.

Athleta x Allyson Felix Legend V-Neck Bra $59 Buy now

Athleta x Allyson Felix Ultimate Stash Legend Short $69 Buy now

10. Lululemon Align Top & Super High Rise Shorts

Yoga enthusiasts flock to Lululemon’s Align collection of apparel, thanks to the near-weightless Nulu fabric that offers four-way stretch and maintains its shape while wicking away moisture. Available in a variety of colors, this tank top ($58) and these high-rise shorts ($58) come in inseams of four to 10 inches and are designed to help you flow easily during workouts.

Lululemon Align Tank Top $58 Buy now

Lululemon Align Super High Rise Shorts $64-$74 Buy now

12. Gymshark x Whitney Simmons Mesh Bra & Cycling Shorts

Gymshark tapped fitness influencer Whitney Simmons to co-design activewear that lets wearers move freely and stylishly. The collab includes this mesh racerback sports bra ($40) and these cycling shorts ($40), both ideal for lower-impact workouts and finished with Simmons’ inspiring slogan.

Gymshark Whitney Mesh Sports Bra $40 Buy now

Gymshark Whitney Cycling Shorts $40 Buy now

13. Bandier x Sincerely Jules The Rue and Bryn Biker Kit

Fashion influencer Jules Sariñana and Bandier’s stylish activewear collaboration (available on Amazon and the brand’s website) includes matching pieces available for purchase separately or in kits, such as the Rue bra and the Bryn seven-inch biker shorts, which come in gingham and floral patterns and solid hues.