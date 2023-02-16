The Best Y2K Trends to Try, From Floor-Length Cardigans to ‘Coyote Ugly’-Style Leather Pants

- Share this article on Facebook
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
It may be 2023, but the early aughts are alive and well. The 2000s brought a plethora of fashion trends — some that were deemed so outrageous (exposed thongs, fuzzy bucket hats, extra-extra-wide jeans), once they disappeared it seemed unlikely that they’d ever return again. But as the old adage goes, fashion is cyclical, and we are currently knee-deep in the Y2K fashion renaissance. But when we think of noughties-era (the period from 2000 to 2009) style icons like Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan and Christina Aguilera posing on the red carpet, skin-showing ensembles first come to mind, so how are we supposed to reinterpret the trend for 2023?
Denim is always a great choice for any season, and lest we forget, jeans were all over the red carpet back then. Worn with everything from sequin crop tops and dresses (on top of them, to boot), they were a ubiquitous clothing item of the era. But there is so much more — lace-up leather pants, cropped bomber jackets, and, of, course, the one and only velour tracksuit, are all options to turn to for stylish and somewhat practical autumn wardrobe. Ahead, find Y2K-inspired outfit ideas to add to your closet this winter and spring.
The Look: Rock N’ Rebel
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Addison Rae are just some of the stars who have donned lace-up fly leather pants. But the real question is whether they’ve ever paired them with a fitted vest, à la Tyra Banks and Bridget Moynahan in 2000’s Coyote Ugly. It’s the perfect look to usher in autumn if you’re not yet fully ready for sweater season. Accessorize with a low-hung studded belt and a thin choker necklace and you just might feel compelled to jump on a bar and start line dancing.
Amanda Uprichard x Revolve Quincy Vest
Miaou Element Lace Up Pant
Isabel Marant Rica Studded Belt
Swarovski Dulcis Crystal Choker Necklace
The Look: Leisure Legend
No Y2K roundup is complete without a velour tracksuit, especially as a year-round wardrobe component. To make this classic loungewear-slash-airport outfit more modern, opt for a suit in neutral tones, like the ones Skims offers. However, if you’re looking for an authentic, early 2000s, Britney Spears, Paris Hilton vibe, you can easily find the candy-colored Juicy Couture tracksuits at places like Zappos, Macy’s and Dolls Kill.
Juicy Couture OG Big Bling Velour Hoodie
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Finish Line | Foot Locker | Macy’s | Zappos
Juicy Couture OG Big Bling Velour Track Pants
Skims Velour Track Hoodie
Skims Velour Track Pants
Steve Madden Hansel White Platform Sneaker
Adrienne Landau Faux Fur Bucket Hat
The Look: Sporty Spice
When skinny jeans ruled the 2010s, the possibility of aughts-loved cargo pants coming back into fashion was unimaginable. Cut to over a decade later, and everyone from Hailey Bieber, Hillary Duff and Zendaya have all embraced the utility pant’s renaissance. Pair with a cutout top and hiking boots for a casual, spring-friendly outfit combination that embodies the noughties’ carefree spirit (or the Spice Girls’ Melanie Chisholm, aka Sporty Spice).
BDG Y2K Corduroy Cargo Pants
Timberland Allington Lace-Up Bootie
The Look: Candy Chic
Sweaters are spring style mainstays, but that doesn’t mean we should ignore the humble cardigan, especially if the weather is still transitioning to cooler temperatures. Alexa Demie’s Maddy Perez wore a vintage fur-trimmed cardigan by aughts-era fashion label Blumarine in Euphoria (though, hers was a less winter-friendly sheer knit piece) with pants, but you can dress yours up with a satin midi skirt and platforms.
More to Come Millie Faux Fur Collar Cardigan
Quince Washable Silk Skirt
Asos Design Pink Velvet Shoulder Bag with Ruched Flap
Hill House The Party Platform
The Look: Style Bomb
It may be a little cooler, but a trench or peacoat doesn’t give off that Y2K flair we need. Instead, opt for a cropped bomber and flared jeans. Try the below option by Dion Lee, a designer whose pieces have been worn by Michelle Pfeiffer, Cara Delevingne and Bella Hadid, and can be paired with a henley top for a slight Megan Fox in Jennifer’s Body vibe. (Yes, the movie came out in the later part of the aughts, but still works.)
Dion Lee Cropped Quilted Bomber Jacket
Frame Le High Flared Jeans
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Frame | Farfetch | Net-A-Porter
Alo Blaze Bomber Jacket
Universal Standard Form Rib Henley
Free People Leo Solid Crop
Oma the Label Bente 2-in. Medium Hoops
The Look: On the Floor
We can’t get enough of fur-trimmed outerwear for winter and spring, especially when it comes in a floor-length duster, a garment seen on both modern-day icons like Olivia Rodrigo (who recently wore a lilac Blumarine one), and 2001 cinematic style muse, Rachael Leigh Cook as Josie in Josie and the Pussycats. Paired with a going-out top and flared jeans, you’ll be ready to embrace spring.
Show Me Your Mumu Lombardi Long Cardigan
Fleur Du Mal Washable Silk Cami
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Flare Jean
Szade Dollin Sunglasses
DL Eyewear Atlas Sunglasses
