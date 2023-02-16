The Best Y2K Trends to Try, From Floor-Length Cardigans to ‘Coyote Ugly’-Style Leather Pants

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

It may be 2023, but the early aughts are alive and well. The 2000s brought a plethora of fashion trends — some that were deemed so outrageous (exposed thongs, fuzzy bucket hats, extra-extra-wide jeans), once they disappeared it seemed unlikely that they’d ever return again. But as the old adage goes, fashion is cyclical, and we are currently knee-deep in the Y2K fashion renaissance. But when we think of noughties-era (the period from 2000 to 2009) style icons like Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan and Christina Aguilera posing on the red carpet, skin-showing ensembles first come to mind, so how are we supposed to reinterpret the trend for 2023?

Related: Bretman Rock on Co-Starring with Paris Hilton and His Hollywood Ambitions

Denim is always a great choice for any season, and lest we forget, jeans were all over the red carpet back then. Worn with everything from sequin crop tops and dresses (on top of them, to boot), they were a ubiquitous clothing item of the era. But there is so much more — lace-up leather pants, cropped bomber jackets, and, of, course, the one and only velour tracksuit, are all options to turn to for stylish and somewhat practical autumn wardrobe. Ahead, find Y2K-inspired outfit ideas to add to your closet this winter and spring.

The Look: Rock N’ Rebel

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Addison Rae are just some of the stars who have donned lace-up fly leather pants. But the real question is whether they’ve ever paired them with a fitted vest, à la Tyra Banks and Bridget Moynahan in 2000’s Coyote Ugly. It’s the perfect look to usher in autumn if you’re not yet fully ready for sweater season. Accessorize with a low-hung studded belt and a thin choker necklace and you just might feel compelled to jump on a bar and start line dancing.

Amanda Uprichard x Revolve Quincy Vest Revolve Amanda Uprichard x Revolve Quincy Vest (reg. $172) $138 Buy now

Miaou Element Lace Up Pant Revolve Miaou Element Lace Up Pant $395 Buy now

Isabel Marant Rica Studded Belt Shopbop Isabel Marant Rica Studded Belt $330 Buy now

Swarovski Dulcis Crystal Choker Necklace Nordstrom

The Look: Leisure Legend

No Y2K roundup is complete without a velour tracksuit, especially as a year-round wardrobe component. To make this classic loungewear-slash-airport outfit more modern, opt for a suit in neutral tones, like the ones Skims offers. However, if you’re looking for an authentic, early 2000s, Britney Spears, Paris Hilton vibe, you can easily find the candy-colored Juicy Couture tracksuits at places like Zappos, Macy’s and Dolls Kill.

Juicy Couture OG Big Bling Velour Hoodie MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Finish Line | Foot Locker | Macy’s | Zappos Finish Line Juicy Couture OG Big Bling Velour Hoodie $119 Buy now

Juicy Couture OG Big Bling Velour Track Pants Finish Line Juicy Couture OG Big Bling Velour Track Pants $99 Buy now

Skims Velour Track Hoodie Skims Skims Velour Hoodie (reg. $78) $39 Buy now

Skims Velour Track Pants Skims Skims Velour Track Pants (reg. $78) $38 Buy now

Steve Madden Hansel White Platform Sneaker Steve Madden Steve Madden Hansel White Platform Sneaker $100 Buy now

Adrienne Landau Faux Fur Bucket Hat Shopbop Adrienne Landau Faux Fur Bucket Hat $70 Buy now

The Look: Sporty Spice

When skinny jeans ruled the 2010s, the possibility of aughts-loved cargo pants coming back into fashion was unimaginable. Cut to over a decade later, and everyone from Hailey Bieber, Hillary Duff and Zendaya have all embraced the utility pant’s renaissance. Pair with a cutout top and hiking boots for a casual, spring-friendly outfit combination that embodies the noughties’ carefree spirit (or the Spice Girls’ Melanie Chisholm, aka Sporty Spice).

Callahan Celeste Longsleeve Top Revolve Callahan Celeste Longsleeve Top (reg. $84) $68 Buy now

BDG Y2K Corduroy Cargo Pants Nordstrom BDG Y2K Corduroy Cargo Pants (reg. $89) $71 Buy now

Fiorucci Angel Backpack MORE BUYIG OPTIONS: Fiorucci | Revolve Fiorucci Fiorucci Angel Backpack (reg. $170) $85 Buy now

Timberland Allington Lace-Up Bootie Nordstrom Timberland Allington Lace-Up Bootie $130 Buy now

The Look: Candy Chic

Sweaters are spring style mainstays, but that doesn’t mean we should ignore the humble cardigan, especially if the weather is still transitioning to cooler temperatures. Alexa Demie’s Maddy Perez wore a vintage fur-trimmed cardigan by aughts-era fashion label Blumarine in Euphoria (though, hers was a less winter-friendly sheer knit piece) with pants, but you can dress yours up with a satin midi skirt and platforms.

More to Come Millie Faux Fur Collar Cardigan Revolve More to Come Millie Faux Fur Collar Cardigan $78 Buy now

Quince Washable Silk Skirt Quince Quince Washable Silk Skirt $60 Buy now

Asos Design Pink Velvet Shoulder Bag with Ruched Flap Asos Asos Design Pink Velvet Shoulder Bag with Ruched Flap $28 Buy now

Hill House The Party Platform Hill House Hill House The Party Platform $375 Buy now

The Look: Style Bomb

It may be a little cooler, but a trench or peacoat doesn’t give off that Y2K flair we need. Instead, opt for a cropped bomber and flared jeans. Try the below option by Dion Lee, a designer whose pieces have been worn by Michelle Pfeiffer, Cara Delevingne and Bella Hadid, and can be paired with a henley top for a slight Megan Fox in Jennifer’s Body vibe. (Yes, the movie came out in the later part of the aughts, but still works.)

Dion Lee Cropped Quilted Bomber Jacket Farfetch Dion Lee Cropped Quilted Bomber Jacket (reg. $1,090) $548 Buy now

Frame Le High Flared Jeans MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Frame | Farfetch | Net-A-Porter Farfetch Frame Le High Flared Jeans $195 and up Buy now

Alo Blaze Bomber Jacket Alo Alo Blaze Bomber Jacket $228 Buy now

Universal Standard Form Rib Henley Universal Standard Buy now

Free People Leo Solid Crop Free People Free People Leo Solid Crop $38 Buy now

Oma the Label Bente 2-in. Medium Hoops Macy’s Oma the Label Bente 2-in. Medium Hoops $74 Buy now

The Look: On the Floor

We can’t get enough of fur-trimmed outerwear for winter and spring, especially when it comes in a floor-length duster, a garment seen on both modern-day icons like Olivia Rodrigo (who recently wore a lilac Blumarine one), and 2001 cinematic style muse, Rachael Leigh Cook as Josie in Josie and the Pussycats. Paired with a going-out top and flared jeans, you’ll be ready to embrace spring.

Show Me Your Mumu Lombardi Long Cardigan Revolve Show Me Your Mumu Lombardi Long Cardigan $178 Buy now

Fleur Du Mal Washable Silk Cami Fleur Du Mal Fleur Du Mal Washable Silk Cami $125 Buy now

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Flare Jean Madewell Madewell The Perfect Vintage Flare Jean (reg. $128) $110 Buy now

Szade Dollin Sunglasses Szade Szade Dollin Sunglasses $70 Buy now