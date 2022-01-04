Shopping: The Best Yoga Mats and Gear for Every Type of Workout

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Whether you’re into classic vinyasa flows, hot yoga, Pilates or any other fitness class, yoga mats are a great way to upgrade your practice. You don’t need a private coach (a la Hollywood stars like Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and countless others) to take advantage of the health benefits of the ancient spiritual exercise, which began about 5,000 years ago in northern India and helps to increase flexibility, improve muscle tone and support the cardiovascular system.

Mats and holders can give you extra comfort and ease at home or at your favorite yoga studio — and you can use them to express your style, too. With favorites from Alo, Bandier, Jade, Lululemon, Manduka and more, here are eight of the best yoga mats and accessories loved by teachers and yogis alike (including fitness star and The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots). There are options for every type of fitness enthusiast, from mats for yogis who are on the taller side to non-slip gear for keeping your feet firmly in place. Check out our top picks below.

Yoga Hustle Bandier Yoga Mat

Don’t slip or slide with Yoga Hustle’s exclusive yoga mat for fitness retailer Bandier. This luxe yoga mat is a favorite of The Talk co-host, fitness instructor and dancer Amanda Kloots. The Dancing with the Stars contestant and fellow instructors at Studio B in Los Angeles use this as their go-to mat for best performance and comfort.

Amazon Basics 1/2-Inch Thick Yoga Mat

If you need more cushioning during your workouts, Amazon Basics’ half-inch thick yoga mat brings extra support, comfort and shock absorption to your yoga flows. This is a classic, affordable mat that is great for all types of fitness and exercise routines including yoga, Pilates and any floor exercise, thanks to the textured grip material to help you power through your planks and downward dog. It comes with a shoulder strap and high-density foam roller to complement your workout, including post-yoga muscle relief.

Jade Harmony Professional Yoga Mat

The Jade Harmony professional yoga mat comes in black, jade green, midnight blue, purple and Tibetan orange. Step into your strength and balance with this mat made of open-cell natural rubber, a renewable resource from rubber trees (it contains no PVC or ozone-depleting substances). It’s the ultimate slip-resistant mat — so you don’t need to worry during hot yoga — and has an added cushion.

Manduka GRP Lite Hot Yoga Mat

Stay dry and focused with Manduka’s top-rated GRP Lite Hot yoga mat. This is a favorite for L.A.-based yoga instructor Hannah Dawe during both hot yoga and non-hot yoga flows. Dawe teaches private and community yoga at Love Yoga, Studio B and Modo Yoga (where Meghan Markle and Alexandra Daddario have been spotted, at the New York outpost) and calls this mat a go-to. It gives you grip so you can stay balanced and supported — no matter the temperature. This is a favorite for any practitioner at home or in the studio, and it’s also easy to disinfect and clean. For even more grip, you can also pair it with a Manduka eQua towel or Lululemon’s small towel.

Gaiam Studio to Street Yoga Mat Bag

This chic bag is perfect for whatever studio you head to next. Gaiam’s Studio to Street yoga mat bag is effortless and roomy, and can hold yoga mats up to six millimeters thick. It’s made of nylon material and perfect for your next trip to the gym or weekend getaway and includes a detachable shoulder strap.

Alo Yoga Essential Set

Alo’s essential set ($175, reg. $236) is an ideal starter kit for anyone just getting into their practice. The five-piece set includes the brand’s best-selling non-toxic Warrior mat, two Uplifting Blocks, one no-slip towel and a two-in-one yoga strap. (Hailey Bieber, Jenna Dewan, Kaia Gerber and Kylie Jenner are among the stars who have sported Alo’s activewear.)

Lululemon The Reversible (Big) Mat

Featuring a natural rubber base for cushioning and a textured grip for reducing sweat, this extra-long and wide yoga mat by Lululemon is great for tall people and those who want more space for stretching.

Manduka eKO Superlite Travel Yoga Mat

This lightweight, portable mat by Manduka is perfect for the yogi on the go. Ideal for yoga, hot yoga and Pilates, the absorbent and durable eKO Superlite Travel Yoga Mat ($45 to $57) is 1.5 millimeters thick, so it rolls and folds easily.

Gaiam Essentials Yoga Block, Set of 2

Whether you’re staying aligned or deepening your stretch, this set of two sturdy yoga blocks from Gaiam can help you stay balanced during yoga, Pilates and meditation. They’re made of lightweight and supportive non-slip foam and are 50 percent denser than standard EVA blocks.