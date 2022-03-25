Shopping: The Best Zero-Waste Swaps from Hollywood-Loved Home and Beauty Brands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Sweeping out dusty corners and giving closets the KonMari treatment aren’t the only items getting checked off spring cleaning to-do lists. Many eco-conscious shoppers are swapping out single-use plastics and incorporating a low-waste lifestyle as a way to do their part in addressing the climate crisis and reducing carbon emissions that lead to global warming.

Hollywood has been making it a point to give starring roles to sustainability. Los Angeles-based nonprofit Habits of Waste created the “Lights, Camera, Plastic?” campaign to normalize the use of plastic-free products and reusables in movies and TV shows, including the recent rom-com Marry Me in which Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson are seen using reusable water bottles and lunch containers. And Emma Watson, Bonnie Wright, Shailene Woodley, Leonardo DiCaprio, Olivia Wilde and Mark Ruffalo are among many of the A-list environmentalists putting their star power behind initiatives to support Mother Earth.

Eco-friendly subscription service Grove Collaborative previously teamed with Emma Roberts to showcase her low-waste lifestyle, and celebrity interior designer Jeremiah Brent created a limited-edition collection of plastic-free home goods for the company.

Looking to be more green? The most sustainable first (and zero-waste) step is to use up your existing products before stocking up on the best plastic-free alternatives. After you’re recycled or reused your empties (Terracycle and Nordstrom offer free recycling programs), consider restocking with some of the best zero-waste swaps from brands and online stores that have earned investors and fans from Hollywood.

From plastic-free grooming and beauty items to zero-waste home cleaning products and reusables, keep reading some of the top eco-conscious upgrades for every aspect of your life.

Bite Refillable Deodorant

Jason Momoa professed his love for Bite’s toothpaste bits, and the California-based company (founded by former surfing teacher Lindsay McCormick) has also made a foray into plastic-free body products. The brand makes one of the best zero-waste deodorants that come in refillable and recyclable packaging, and you won’t mind leaving the sleek and chic stainless steel container out on the bathroom counter, either.

Bite Santal Refillable Deodorant $38 Buy now

Nolé Shampoo and Conditioner Bars

Founded by fashion entrepreneur and former model Alida Boer, newly-launched plastic-free haircare brand Nolé‘s shampoo and conditioner bars are made with sustainably grown batana oil sourced from Honduras, where the ingredient is known as a “miracle” product for addressing hair loss. The company offers a range of plastic-free bars (all vegan and free of sulfates and silicons ) for all hair types, colors and concerns, including options for boosting volume and shine and others for frizzy and oily tresses.

Nole Shampoo and Conditioner Bars for Volume $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Dropps Laundry Stain & Odor Detergent Pods

Dropps offers home cleaning products in plastic-free and compostable packaging, including laundry and dish detergent pods. We’re fans of the brand’s plant-based formulas that come in a variety of scents (such as lavender eucalyptus, orange blossom and a citrus-pine blend, plus an unscented option) and the easy subscription service that ships at convenient monthly frequencies. Deliveries are 100 percent carbon neutral through Dropps’ partnership with Clearloop, and the company also works with the ocean conservancy organization Oceana to help keep the sea clean.

Dropps Laundry Stain & Odor Detergent Pods $20 to $66 Buy now

S’well Stainless Steel Traveler

S’well’s stainless steel products have been seen in Marry Me and Silicone Valley, and the brand’s 16-ounce traveler is great for anyone who wants to keep their drinks hot for 12 hours or cold for a full day. The bottle is also available in 3.4-, 12-, 20- and 40-ounce sizes as well as a variety of colors and patterns, and we like that the wide mouth makes it easier to bring to coffee shops that let you use a personal cup to avoid using plastic.

S'well Stainless Steel Traveler $48.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Public Goods Compostable Trash Bags

For those smaller loads, Public Goods’ compostable three-gallon trash bags will give you peace of mind that the plant-based material will break down without harming the planet. (The company says regular plastic bags may take up to 1,000 years to degrade.)

Public Goods Compostable Trash Bags $7 Buy now

Blueland Clean Essentials Kit

Cut out the need to recycle plastic spray bottles and use Blueland’s Clean Essentials Kit instead. We like the ease of dropping the plastic-free tablets into the reusable bottles, adding water and watching our cleaning solution bubble up right before our eyes. This starter set comes with four containers, foaming hand soap and multi-purpose, bathroom an glass and mirror cleaners (all packaged in compostable paper), and you can save 10 percent off refills when you subscribe every one, two, three or four months. (Justin Timberlake and Adrian Grenier are among the brand’s Hollywood investors, and Drew Barrymore has said she loves the products.)

Blueland Clean Essentials Kit $39 Buy now

Stojo Collapsible Sandwich Box

Save Mother Earth and precious space with Stojo’s collapsible sandwich box, which is made of recyclable silicone and available in several colors. It’s great for packing lunches for school or work, traveling and camping, and the reusable container is safe for hot and cold foods. (Complete your reusables collection and grab the brand’s cups, bottles and bowls in matching hues, too.)

Stojo Collapsible Sandwich Box $20.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

ByHumankind Dental Routine Bundle

ByHumankind’s dental care set includes toothpaste and mouthwash tablets (60 each) and three-month supply of 100 percent biodegradable floss (available in two flavors), plus refillable containers. The company uses carbon-neutral shipping and you can add a toothbrush to your bundle, and there’s also an option to subscribe and save 10 percent off on refills.

ByHumankind Dental Routine Bundle $36 Buy now

Safely Clean Dish Kit

Co-founded by Kris Jenner and Emma Grede (who’s also behind Khloé Kardashian’s Good American line), eco-friendly home care brand Safely recently launched at Walmart online and in stores. The company’s cleaning products are made of plant-based ingredients without artificial dyes and stabilizers, including the vitamin E- and aloe vera extract-enriched biodegradable dish soap that comes in a bundle with three reusable paper towels, tall and short plastic-free dish brushes and a handloomed dish drying towel.

The brand also offers laundry and hand soaps, cleaning products, candles and refills.

Safely Clean Dish Kit $45 Buy now

LastSwab Reusable Cotton Swab

We swear it’s not as gross as it sounds. LastSwab’s reusable swab takes the place of cotton ones — up to 1,000 of them, according to the brand. Made of sturdy nylon and flexible medical-grade silicone, the product can be used to clean ears, wipe off makeup and more.

LastSwab Reusable Cotton Swab $11.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

PĀPR Cosmetics The Everything Stick

PĀPR Cosmetics’ multi-purpose Everything Stick can be used on lips, elbows, eyes and anywhere else on the body that could use hydration. Made with vitamin E oil, shea and cacao butters, marula and rosehip oils and other eco-safe ingredients, this balm helps to protect the skin and fight acne. The paper packaging is fully biodegradable — simply cut it up and throw it in the trash or your compost bin.

Paper Cosmetics The Everything Stick $36 Buy now

Izzy Zero Waste Mascara

You don’t have to cut out your makeup routine when transitioning into a low-waste lifestyle. Izzy’s lengthening mascara comes in a refillable and reusable tube and features a vegan formula that nourishes and softens lashes. To restock, simply send the empty package back in the included Zero Waste Reusable Shipper, and the brand will send over a refill.

Izzy Zero Waste Mascara $39.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Superzero Relaxing Lavender & Chamomile Hand Balm Bar

Once you’ve used the last drop of your lotion bottles, keep this plastic free hand balm bar by Superzero on hand to stay moisturized. The brand says one plant-based bar can last as long as a 100-milliliter tube of cream, and the product is formulated with nourishing squalene, Abyssinian oil esters and upcycled blueberry oil to maintain suppleness and elasticity.

Superzero Relaxing Lavender & Chamomile Hand Balm bar $22.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Oui the People Rose Gold Sensitive Skin Razor

Oui the People’s stainless steel razor saves you from buying plastic shaving cartridges that can’t be recycled. The single blade gives a close shave and helps to prevent ingrown hairs and razor burn, and the used blades can be safely disposed at local sharps collection programs, pharmacies or recycling centers.

Oui the People Rose Gold Sensitive Skin Razor $75 Buy now

Viking Revolution Men’s Shaving Soap

Viking Revolution’s four-pack of shaving soaps help men kick their canned cream habit. Designed to be used with a shaving bowl and brush, these soap pucks deliver a rich lather for easy wet shaving and come in four scents.

Viking Revolution Shaving Soap $15.88 on Amazon.com Buy now

Lulu Organics Hair Powder

You’ll feel like an Old Hollywood star when you freshen up your tresses with Lulu Organics’ dry shampoo, which comes in a vintage-inspired recyclable cardboard container (though it’s worth pointing out that the lid is plastic). This four-ounce bottle delivers up to 500 “washes,” and the talc-, paraben- and cruelty-free powder helps to soak up oil on all types of hair colors and textures. It’s available in six scents and an unscented option.

Lulu Organics Hair Powder $28.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Amazon Aware All-Purpose Cleaning Cloths, Eight-Pack

Part of Amazon’s new carbon neutral Aware collection (which also includes clothing, skincare and home textiles), these reusable absorbent cleaning cloths each measure 13 inches by 15 inches and come in a pack of eight.

Amazon Aware All Purpose Cleaning Cloth $5.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Package Free Shop Spring Cleaning Kit

One of the best zero waste online stores, Package Free Shop offers cleaning products, home goods, grooming essentials and more for those looking to lower their impact on the environment. This spring cleaning kit include a 32-ounce jar of The Simply Co.’s unscented laundry detergent, a reusable amber spray bottle, UnPaper Towels, a washable bamboo fleece duster and an organic cotton laundry bag.