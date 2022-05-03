The Best Zodiac Jewelry for Wearing Your Sign In Style Like a Star

- Share this article on Facebook
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Astrology has blown up in the past decade, so much, in fact that a good amount of people you know can instantly break down your birth chart — or at least tell you whether or not Mercury is in retrograde. Those who are well-versed in the cosmos know zodiac signs like the back of their hands, and usually have pride for their own, which means wearing something that shows off your sun sign is akin to wearing a badge of honor. If you (or a friend) are both an astrology fan and someone who feels naked without a necklace or statement rings, you’ll love the idea of zodiac jewelry.
Similar to a nameplate necklace, a piece of jewelry bearing your astrological sign is a fun way to make your accessories completely personal. And if you’d rather tell the world that you’re a fun-loving Aries or a mysterious Scorpio beyond your decolletage, there are plenty available in bracelets, earrings, rings and more.
Meghan Markle recently paid homage to her children’s signs with dainty gold and diamond constellation necklaces by Logan Hollowell, while Libra model Bella Hadid often wears zodiac accessories from New York boutique Mazza. Soon-to-be mom and Pisces superstar Rihanna has worn a $15,000 Briony Raymond medallion necklace of her sign, and Mercii‘s astrological accoutrements have been seen on Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, among others.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself, a new mom or another astrology aficionado, keep scrolling for more than 15 of the best zodiac jewelry pieces from Hollywood-loved brands.
1. Baublebar Best Sellers Charm Builder Necklace
Create your own custom zodiac-themed charm necklace with this option from Baublebar, the affordable brand that has been worn by J. Lo, Brie Larson, Kate Hudson and Lizzo, to name just a few. You can choose up to three of the brand’s best-selling charms, including an initial, birthstone, and zodiac-themed one.
2. Frasier Sterling Custom What’s Your Sign Zodiac Choker
Prefer something more playful? This (faux) pearl choker from Frasier Sterling features a cute pink heart displaying a zodiac sign of your choosing.
3. Gorjana Astrology Necklace
Affordable accessories brand Gorjana’s astrology jewelry collection includes chic zodiac and coin pendants so you can wear your sign with pride. You can also choose any two astrology, birthstone or zodiac necklaces and create your own birthday bundle for $125.
3. Mejuri 14k Gold Libra Necklace
No one does jewelry quite like Mejuri, and their zodiac necklaces are a great way to show off your sign in a super subtle way. Made with 14k solid gold and ethically-sourced diamonds, this is the kind of piece you can wear every single day. (Billie Eilish, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Timothée Chalamet and Jamie Chung have worn the direct-to-consumer brand.)
4. Thatch Zodiac Cuff Bracelet
This 14-karat gold-plated cuff bracelet by Thatch would make an excellent gift for the Walter Mercado fan in your life.
5. Awe Inspired Cancer Necklace
A brand worn by a variety of celebrities, including Meghan Markle, Halle Berry, and Sarah Jessica Parkler, Awe Inspired has a zodiac necklace collection that will satisfy any astrology fan. The necklaces feature your “zodiac goddess” on one side of the pendant with sparkly constellations on the other. (And if you need help learning more about your “big three,’ aka your sun, moon and rising signs, the label has a fun online birth chart generator.)
6. Zoe Lev 14K Gold Small Zodiac Signet Ring
This cute zodiac signet ring from Zoe Lev is a fun way to slyly show off your astrology sign. If you needed any more convincing, Margot Robbie, Gabrielle Union and Ana De Armas have all worn the brand.
7. Lucky Feather Zodiac Bracelet
This simple script charm bracelet by Lucky Feather makes a great gift for moms, teens and other horoscope devotees.
8. ByChari Zodiac Stud Earrings
A creative way to show off your chart? If you have multiple ear piercings, wear a few of these ByChari studs in your sun, moon and rising signs. (L.A. designer Chari Cuthbert’s namesake line has been seen on Michelle Obama, Halsey, Jessica Alba and others.)
9. L’Academie Charm Anklet
L’Academie’s gold-lated charm anklet is a unique way to show off your affinity for the entire zodiac.
10. Chloé Zodiac Multi-Stone Single Earrings
Adorn your lobes with Chloé’s sculptural Zodiac earrings, which are finished with semi-precious stones of each sign’s birthstone.
11. Latelita Horoscope Star Sign Bracelet
Latelita’s zodiac bracelet looks great on its own, but even better stacked alongside other wrist accoutrements. It’s made from 22-carat rose gold vermeil, but you can also opt for yellow gold or silver.
12. Van Cleef & Arpels Zodiaque Medal Aquarii
Whether you’re dressing for the red carpet or are treating yourself to a luxurious jewelry box upgrade, Van Cleef & Arpel’s Zodiaque medal (chain sold separately) will shine a light on your star sign in sparkling yellow gold.
13. Bon Bon Whims Zodiac Lucky Ring
Appease your inner horoscope-obsessed candy raver with a whimsical zodiac lucky ring from playful accessories label Bon Bon Whims (frequently spotted on Behati Prinsloo and SZA).
14. Page Sargisson Zodiac Constellation Charms
Christy Turlington, Cameron Diaz and Jessica Alba are among the stars who have worn Brooklyn-based jeweler Page Sargisson’s luxe pieces. Her half-inch zodiac pendants (available in silver and gold; chain sold separately) are made with a vintage wood block texture, evoking old world charm.
15. Swarovski Moon Ring
If you like zodiac vibes but don’t want to go for a full-on display of your signs, opt for something that’s purely celestial like this Swarovski ring, which features a crescent moon and sparkling black crystal stars.
16. Sterling Forever Constellation Dog Tag Necklace
These zodiac necklace tags from Sterling Forever come in silver or 14-karat gold and feature sparking crystals in the constellations. (Beyoncé and Hollywood stylist Nicole Chavez are a handful of stars who have worn her pieces.)
17. Montserrat Zodiac Necklace
Spell out your sign with Montserrat’s 18-karat gold-plated nameplate that features your sign in stylish script and a lab-grown diamond. The stars also align for eco-conscious wearers of this piece from the New York-based brand, which works with Terrapass to offset its carbon footprint.
18. Susan Alexandra Sign & Symbol Necklace
The whimsical and colorful accessory brand Susan Alexandra (worn by Gigi Hadid) has some of the most entertaining options for zodiac-themed jewelry, including this nameplate necklace that you can get in an 18″ pearly, celestial or bronze chain.
19. Vanessa Mooney Zodiac Necklaces
While other zodiac necklaces tend to have the symbol engraved on a coin or plate, bohemian-cool designer Vanessa Mooney’s astrological pieces are made from 24-karat gold-plated brass and have a vintage-looking vibe that will help them stand out from your other jewelry.
