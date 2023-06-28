×
Beyoncé and Amazon’s Exclusive Merch Is Ready for the Next Leg of the ‘Renaissance’ World Tour

Ahead of the Grammy-winning star's North American tour dates, the collection ($20-$80) comprises unisex tees, sweaters, sweatpants and other official merch.

Beyoncé x Amazon Music Renaissance World Tour Merch
Courtesy of Amaozn

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Listen up, BeyHive. Beyoncé and Amazon Music have dropped an exclusive collection for the Renaissance World Tour.

Priced from $20-$80, the online-only drop comprises graphic tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants and posters featuring the Grammy-winning artist in her iconic Renaissance tour disco cowgirl look. Made of 100 percent heavyweight cotton, the clothing features an oversized unisex fit and the back of the tees and sweaters are printed with the tour cities. Per Amazon, the collection is the first of four drops that “will come to life … released throughout the North American leg of the tour,” which kicks off July 7 in Toronto, Canada.

Beyoncé announced her Renaissance world tour in February after performing for the first time in more than four years in Dubai earlier this year and ahead of the 2023 Grammys, where she became the most awarded artist in the music ceremony’s history with a total of 32 golden gramophones. The North American leg of the tour includes 36 stops, including in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Houston, Minneapolis, Nashville, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver and more. Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, StubHub, and Vivid Seats.

Purchases from the Beyoncé x Amazon collection include 90 days of free Amazon Music for new subscribers; after the trial period, the subscription auto-renews at $11 per month or $9 monthly for Prime members.

Shop the full collection at Amazon and below.

