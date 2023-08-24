It’s Virgo Season: Beyoncé Drops Official ‘Virgo’s Groove’ T-Shirt Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Virgo season is officially here and the world’s most famous Virgo, Beyoncé, is celebrating by dropping her official “Virgo’s Groove” T-shirt online.

Named after the fan-favorite track on her hit album, Renaissance, the unisex tee is part of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour merch collection on Amazon. The Virgo’s Groove shirt features the RWT2023 logo on the front, and a sultry portrait of the singer on the back in purple and gray (typical Virgo colors are green and brown but we all know Queen Bey does things her own way).

Made in the USA, the 100% cotton tee is available in sizes small to 3XL. It’s a perfect piece to wear as part of your Renaissance tour looks.

Everything in Beyoncé’s Amazon collection is officially licensed and products offered at the Amazon.com/Beyoncé storefront will be different from the products available at the venues. Three drops have been released so far, with one more to come, to coincide with the different North American legs of her tour. The latest drop (I.e. Drop 3.0.) came out last week and includes a new On Air Icon tee, hoodie, dad hat and tote bag.

As with all Beyoncé merch, pieces from the singer’s official Amazon Store and the Amazon Music Artist Merch Shop are moving quickly, so you’ll want to add to cart while sizes are still in stock.

Looking for another Virgo’s Groove T-shirt option? Redbubble.com has a ton of fan-made merch, including this Virgo’s Groove disco ball tee. Choose from more than a dozen colors in sizes small to 5XL.

Etsy, meantime, has this Virgo’s Groove-inspired T-shirt, which riffs off the shiny horse seen on the Renaissance album cover. The T-shirt is available in sizes small to 3XL in a slightly boxy, relaxed fit. Keep in mind that while Amazon offers official Beyoncé merch, the Redbubble and Etsy options are unofficial, fan-made creations.

As for the Renaissance tour itself? Show dates in North America run until October and there are still plenty of tickets available online at Ticketmaster.com. Can’t find the seats you want? You can also search for Beyoncé tickets on VividSeats.com.

Beyoncé isn’t just singing about Virgos — she’s one herself, with her birthday falling on September 4.