Bloomingdale’s and ‘Barbie’ Are Giving Fans Stylish Spoilers with This New Movie-Inspired Collection

The Barbiecore takeover continues. Ahead of its July 21 premiere, the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie the Movie continues to paint the town pink with a new collaboration with Bloomingdale’s. (Movie tickets are now available online through Fandango.)

The luxury department retailer’s in-house Aqua fashion brand has partnered with Mattel on an exclusive 26-piece movie-inspired capsule of women’s and girls’ clothing and accessories, which are now available online alongside licensed apparel, home goods and more pink-powered products seen onscreen. (Coincidentally, the now-defunct Danish pop group, Aqua, known for its 1997 hit song, “Barbie Girl,” will not officially appear in the film, but their track is sampled in Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World” collab due out on June 23.)

Priced from $55 to $118, the Barbie the Movie x Aqua ready-to-wear collection comprises embellished graphic tees, pink gingham bustier dresses, matching tweed jackets and blazers in blue scalloped and pink plaid silhouettes, bright red fit and flare dresses, striped tank tops and more. Barbie lovers can finish their looks with heart-shaped accessories such as crossbody bags with crystal fringe and earrings with pearl and gemstone embellishments.

The collection is also popping up at Bloomingdale’s stores from July 13-Aug. 24 in New York on 59th Street and in Los Angeles at Westfield Century City, where the Barbie DreamHouse will take over with a life-sized Barbie box, activations, window displays and more.

In the Big Apple, the Lexington Avenue windows will recreate some of the film’s most memorable scenes, and shoppers can get complimentary hair styling on Fridays and Saturdays during the pop-up’s run. Both locations will feature live DJs, interactive activities and more in-store happenings on July 22.

The Barbie trailer has already teased the not-plastic characters’ fantastic fashion, and the Bloomingdale’s collaboration also includes pieces seen in the film and more merch. Fans can shop the movie’s official dolls, Barbie and Ken’s neon Impala roller skates from their Venice boardwalk stroll, the three-story DreamHouse and the Dream Boat alongside inflatable Funboy pool floats, Barefoot Dreams robes and travel accessories, Superga sneakers and more.

Starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, Barbie follows the iconic pink-loving protagonist as she faces an existential crisis and leaves Barbie Land (in her pink Chevrolet Corvette convertible, no less!) for the Real World. Co-written by Gerwig and partner Noah Baumbach, the romantic comedy also stars Kate McKinnon, Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Ritu Arya, Michael Cera and Emerald Fennell as Mattel dolls in the flesh and America Ferrera, Helen Mirren, Will Ferrell and others as humans.

See more pieces below, and shop the full Barbie x Bloomingdale's collection online here.

