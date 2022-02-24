How to Shop the ‘Bridgerton’ and Beekman 1802 Collection Before It Sells Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Dear readers, Bridgerton returns March 25 to Netflix — and with the second season comes a plethora of pairings with brands on Regency era-inspired products.

The Shondaland series is teaming with Beekman 1802 (which brought Schitt’s Creek‘s Rose Apothecary to life) on a collection of products ($35 to $50) fit for the leisure routines for those who want to be the next talk of the Ton.

“We are personally huge fans of Shonda Rhymes and love Bridgerton for its opulent costumes, progressive casting, clever dialogue and scandalous script,” Beekman 1802 co-founders Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell tell The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “Ladies in the Regency era brilliantly depicted in the show are all about fresh, dewy skin with rosy cheeks and lips. Our idea of Beekman 1802 beauty is pretty much the same over 200 years later. The collection is playful and sexy, but like everything else we make, it was designed to nourish skin so it’s healthy and radiant and the envy of any Regency lady.”

The Bridgerton collaboration includes a set of four scented soaps, each wrapped in Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers and packaged in a keepsake box. The soaps blend notes of bergamot zest, Meyer lemon, jasmine, gardenia, sandalwood, rose, musk, golden amber and vanilla for romantic citrus and floral fragrance.

The Spoon Me Lip Salve delivers a soft and sweet pout with a gooseberry-flavored balm made of nourishing sunflower seed and coconut oils, beeswax, shea butter and goat milk powder. In honor of the Duke’s seductive spoon-licking moment, the salve also comes with a golden scoop.

Those who want to relive that heated argument-turned-moment of passion between newlyweds Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page) can light the I Burn for You candle, which sets a sensual mood with citrus, floral and spice scents and comes with a glass cloche.

Unlike the decidedly low-tech era that inspired the collection, Lady Whistledown’s world comes to life when each product is scanned with Artivive’s augmented reality app.

Beekman 1802’s New York-based founders share more than romance in common with Bridgerton. The entrepreneurial couple’s home, the historic William Beekman mansion, was built in 1802 during the Georgian era and endured through the Regency era.

Based on the New York Times best-selling romance books by Julia Quinn, season two of Bridgerton will hone in on the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), and his romantic future — namely with Kate (Simone Ashley). Harriet Cains, Nicola Coughlan, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton and Luke Thompson reprise their roles, while newcomers include Charitha Chandran, Shelly Conn, Calam Lynch and Rupert Young.

Ahead of the Beekman 1802 collaboration debut, Bridgerton and Netflix will also unveil a pop-up shop at The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s, where original costumes from the show and a selection Regency London-inspired fashion and beauty items will hold court at the department retailer’s 59th Street flagship in New York and online starting March 3. The boutique will include products from the goat milk-infused beauty brand.

The Bridgerton x Beekman 1802 soaps are available starting March 25 on the beauty brand’s website, while the candle and salve arrive April 25. That means you, might just have enough time to lather up ahead of the Shondaland show’s “Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience” pop-ups take over Los Angeles, Chicago, Montréal and Washington, D.C. this spring.

Get on the waitlist here and see all of the products in the Bridgerton x Beekman 1802 collection below.

Bridgerton x Beekman 1802 High Society Soap Collection

'Bridgerton' x Beekman 1802 High Society Soap Collection

Bridgerton x Beekman 1802 Spoon Me Lip Salve

'Bridgerton' x Beekman 1802 Spoon Me Lip Salve

Bridgerton x Beekman 1802 I Burn for You Candle and Cloche