Shopping: The Best ‘Bridgerton’-Inspired Pieces Under $500 Are Still Available at Bloomingdale’s

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.
Your best Regencycore life just got better with Bridgerton‘s stylish pop-up shop at Bloomingdale’s.
Ahead of the premiere of its second season on March 25 (see the full trailer here), the Netflix series inspired by author Julia Quinn’s romance novels is taking over the retailer’s flagship department store in New York on 59th Street now through May 15. Those not in the Big Apple can shop the show-inspired curation ($7 to $13,200) of womenswear, menswear, kids clothing, fashion accessories, beauty, apothecary products, home goods and more at the Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s online.
Evoking an English garden party along with hints of the stately manses of Bridgerton, the immersive pop-up is decorated with checkerboard flooring, stunning chandeliers, decadent topiaries and whimsical garden trellises adorned with English roses, delphiniums and blue hydrangeas. The space offers a slew of exclusive collections, including Sheila Bridges’ collaboration with Wedgewood (the Harlem-based interior designer has worked with Sean “P. Diddy” Combs and Bill Clinton), sustainable dresses by Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese (Gabrielle Union and Ciara have worn her designs), goat milk soaps by Beekman 1802 and luxury footwear from Malone Souliers (seen on Lupita Nyong’o, Beyoncé, Amal Clooney and Jessica Chastain).
On the fashion front, find ball-ready floral dresses from Selkie and LoveShackFancy, men’s suits from Paul Smith and Boss, charming cardigans by English Factory, fine jewelry by Temple St. Claire and Annette Ferdinandsen, clutches by Cult Gaia, playful hats by Lele Sadoughi, ruffled carryalls by Stoney Clover Lane and other pieces fit for Ton wardrobes. Those looking to go cottagecore at home can shop teas by Palais des Thes, cocktail napkins from Kim Seybert, fine china by Juliksa, bedding by Sky, colorful party supplies by Meri Meri and more.
The brick-and-mortar store will exhibit original costumes from the first season of the Shondaland show, including ensembles seen on Daphne Bridgerton (played by Phoebe Dynevor), Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), and the Featherington sisters — Penelope (Nicole Coughlan), Prudence (Bessie Carter) and Philippa (Harriet Cains). On select days, in-store shoppers can also enjoy afternoon sips at Wedgewood’s special tea bar (which will also offer an exclusive Instagram filter inspired by the experience) and live performances by a string quartet.
In a statement, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes explains, “We knew from the start that the clothes and fashion in Bridgerton would be a major focal point for the series, and it has been so satisfying to see the fans embrace it and incorporate it into their own style. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with The Carousel @ Bloomingdales for this special Bridgerton inspired pop-up where fans will have the opportunity to shop products and inclusive clothing inspired by the show and created by female designers and designers of color.”
Whether you’re heading to the “Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience” immersive pop-ups in Los Angeles, Chicago, Montréal or Washington, D.C. this spring, or you just need a touch of Regency London in your life, check out some of the best pieces under $500 from the Bridgerton pop-up at The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s that are still shoppable online below.
Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese Tiered Mini Dress
Eton Floral Print Silk Pocket Square
Aqua Smocked Midi Dress
Slip x Alice & Olivia Pure Silk Large Scrunchies, Set of 3
Louise Sherry John Derian Butterfly Truffle Gift Set
English Factory Eyelet Collared Cardigan
Lelet NY Elizabeth Crystal Flower Combs, Set of 3
The Floral Society 10-Inch Taper Candles, Set of 2
Velvet by Graham & Spencer Carah Puff Sleeve Linen Blouse
Palais des Thes Geisha Flower Tea
Sky Sunkissed Wildflower Duvet Cover Set, Full/Queen
Lele Sadoughi Embellished Linen Headband
LoveShackFancy Miri Floral Print Tiered Dress
Wedgwood x Sheila Bridges 4 Piece Place Setting
Stoney Clover Lane High Tea Large Pouch
Selkie Renaissance Gown
Beekman 1802 x Bridgerton Goat Milk Soap Set
Wedgwood x Sheila Bridges Horses Teacup & Saucer
Cult Gaia Eos Box Clutch
