‘Bridgerton’ and Pat McGrath Labs Debut Second Regency-Inspired Beauty Collaboration

Season two of Bridgerton debuts March 25 on Netflix — and Regency beauty devotees can shop their favorite society-ready looks with Pat McGrath Labs’ second collaboration with the hit Shondaland series inspired by Julia Quinn’s romance novels.

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan (who plays Penelope Whistledown, a.k.a. Lady Whistledown) is the face of the campaign for the new collection ($28 to $65), which was used exclusively on the set of the second season by hair and makeup artist Erika Ökvist. Launching a day before the show’s premiere, the collection includes the beauty brand’s signature MTHRSHP eyeshadow palette in Regency-inspired matte and metallic shades of peony pink, gold, rose gold, plum, aqua and chartreuse; a smudge-free black kohl eyeliner; dewy lipsticks in five glossy satin colors; a pearlescent body shimmer; and a cheek palette with three blushes and a highlighter.

‘Bridgerton’ x Pat McGrath Labs Mothership eyeshadow palette, SatinAllure Lipstick and Legendary Wear Velvet Kohl Eyeliner Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs

The packaging channels the Netflix show’s romantic springtime-in-London aesthetic, as seen in the designs featuring roses, cameos, pearls and bows on a background resembling a tufted pink silk chaise lounge.

Ökvist explains in a statement, “I would often use the first half of the [eye] palette to create the natural ‘daytime’ Regency looks. I used the second half of the palette for the daring, glimmering shades; they were perfect for all the nighttime ballroom scenes.”

The first Bridgerton collection from celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath’s namesake line launched in late December online and at Sephora and included eyeshadows, blushes and highlighters. The second range is among the latest release of merch tied to the Shonda Rhimes series, joining a Bloomingdale’s pop-up and official collections with Beekman 1802, Malone Souliers and Republic of Tea. That’s on top of the immersive “Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience” immersive events this spring in Los Angeles, Chicago, Montréal or Washington, D.C.

The collection launches March 24 at patmcgrath.com; see the campaign video starring Coughlan and shop all of the products in the second drop below.

Bridgerton x Pat McGrath Labs MTHRSHP: Belle of the Ball Eyeshadow Palette

Bridgerton x Pat McGrath Labs MTHRSHP: Belle of the Ball Eyeshadow Palette $65 Buy now

Bridgerton x Pat McGrath Labs Blushing Delights

Bridgerton x Pat McGrath Labs Blushing Delights $52 Buy now

Bridgerton x Pat McGrath Labs SatinAllure Lipstick

Bridgerton x Pat McGrath Labs SatinAllure Lipstick Buy now

Bridgerton x Pat McGrath Labs Legendary Wear Velvet Kohl Eyeliner

Bridgerton x Pat McGrath Labs Legendary Wear Velvet Kohl Eyeliner $28 Buy now

Bridgerton x Pat McGrath Labs Skintillating Diamond Body Shimmer