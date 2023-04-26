Nicole Richie and More Stars Love Brooklinen’s Sustainable Bedding, Towels and Robes — And Everything’s On Sale Starting Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Designer Nicole Richie, celebrity DJ and fitness influencer Hannah Bronfman and The Bachelor Nick Viall are just a few stars who’ve cozied up in Brooklinen’s luxurious and affordable bedsheets — and starting today, everything from the New York-based bedding brand is on sale.

Through May 8, the cult-favorite home textiles label is celebrating its ninth birthday with 25 percent off sitewide, which means you can save big on the brand’s just-launched organic bedding, its maximalist checkerboard towels and robes, the new laundry collection and other fresh arrivals in classic and limited-edition colors. The discount applies to bestsellers, bundles and everything in Brooklinen’s Last Call section, which means you’ll save half off the brand’s 300 thread count organic percale sheet sets and up to 75 percent off select Flannel Core sheet sets (marked down to $77 and up), feather down pillows (on sale for $54 and up), robes and loungewear.

The sale also marks a great time to stock up on seasonal items (why wait until next winter to save on cozy essentials?) and gifts for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, graduation and weddings.

How to Choose Brooklinen Sheets: Percale, Linen, Sateen, Cashmere

We’re fans of Brooklinen’s bedsheets that feel luxurious yet won’t break the bank. Sheet sets range from $139 for the five-piece Classic Core Sheet Set (on sale from $104) to $325 and up for the Heathered Cashmere Core Set (on sale for $243 and up), and they come in a range of materials and designs for every type of snoozer. Hot sleepers will love the Classic Percale, which has a 270 thread count and features a crisp and matte finish to keep your bed cool. The best-selling Luxe Sateen has a 480 thread count and feels soft and buttery-smooth, so they’re gerat for most types of sleepers.

For the summer, the brand’s airy Washed Linen sheets are made of European flax with a weight of 145 GSM (grams per square meter), so they’re breathable for warmer days but cozy enough for cool nights. Fall and winter sleepers can go for the super-soft Heathered Cashmere (which has a weight of 125 GSM and made of 95 percent cotton and five percent cashmere) or the breathable and cozy Brushed Flannel (140 GSM) that’s ideal for cooler environments or slumberers who run cold.

The best part: Everything meets meets Oeko-Tex Certified Standard 100 guidelines, so fabrics are tested for harmful substances, color fading and acidity to ensure the health of factory workers and consumers alike. All organic materials also have GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certification and meet ecological and social manufacturing guidelines that are reviewed by an independent third party. Down pillows and comforters are certified by the Down Association fo Canada (Downmark), and the brand’s relaunched lightweight down comforters use Global Recycled Standard-certified (GRS) recycled duck and goose down.

Now that you’ve gotten a primer on the best bedsheets, towels and other products to shop from the brand, we’ve rounded up the best deals from Brooklinen’s epic Birthday Sale. From organic sheet sets on sale for up to $266 off to insanely soft tees that come out to just $13 (down from $28), see our top picks below, then shop the entire blowout online here until May 8.

