Bruno Mars Shows Off His Summer Style in New Video for SelvaRey Coconut Rum

As Hollywood events, poolside parties, and summer soirées are in full swing again, Bruno Mars has a drink for those occasions.

The Grammy-winning entrepreneur and co-owner of Panama rum brand SelvaRey has dropped a new coconut-flavored drink that’s perfect for enjoying “on a beach, at a pool, and definitely after a show,” he tells The Hollywood Reporter.

The Honolulu-raised musician toasted the launch with a video (co-directed by Florent Déchard) that features fellow Silk Sonic band member Anderson .Paak. In the 35-second spot, the musical duo — who are set to release their first full-length album, An Evening with Silk Sonic, later this year — are joined by singer and producer James Fauntleroy in a sepia-tone poolside party sporting Hawaiin print shirts.

“It was really just having fun with my friends and capturing it on camera,” Mars says of the video’s intentions.

As for the drink itself, the two-year-old “velvety” rum has an alcohol by volume of 30 percent and has tasting notes of fresh coconut water, pineapple, key lime pie, and tres leches. Mars joined spirits company five years ago as co-owner and creative director, and debuted a limited edition SelvaRey Owner’s Reserve sipping rum ($149) earlier this year.

Mars is set to perform at the Park Theater at the Park MGM in Las Vegas from July 4 to 23. Although his six shows sold out in minutes, fans can find tickets from sellers online at StubHub and Ticketmaster.

Ahead, Mars tells us about the spirit behind his SelvaRey video shoot, the cocktail ingredient that makes him feel “sassy,” a teaser about his forthcoming Silk Sonic album, and more. Read on below, then shop some of our own hand-picked fashion and poolside party must-haves inspired by the musician’s style.

Tell us more about the video shoot — what inspired the vibe?

Mars: Anytime you’re poolside drinking a pina colada you’re having a good time. That’s the inspiration. Oh wait, this is Hollywood Reporter. Maybe what I should say is that as an actor, I had to dig deep to channel the essence of the character who, like all of us, is flawed in many ways but has redemptive qualities.

What are some of your favorite summer-ready things right now?

Silk, because I feel like it was made custom for me. Mangos, because again, I feel like they were made custom for me, and drinking a SelvaRey cocktail straight out of a coconut because it makes me feel sassy.

Florent Dechard

Besides a good rum-infused cocktail and a great playlist, what are your other party essentials?

Good music and a good rum cocktail are 90 percent of the battle, so you’re kind of stealing my thunder here! Throw in some good barbecue you’ve got yourself a bonafide rager.

Speaking of playlists, what are a few songs on your summer party soundtrack?

To be honest, I’ve been listening to nothing but Silk Sonic demos. Turns out we have an album to finish…

Florent Dechard

THR‘s Top Fashion Picks Inspired by Bruno Mars’ Summer Style

1. Ray-Ban RB3025 Aviator Sunglasses

Channel Mars’ signature eyewear with Ray-Ban’s vintage-inspired aviator sunglasses, which come in a variety of frame and lens color combinations.

2. Lacoste x Ricky Regal Relaxed Fit Print Shirt

Rum isn’t Mars’ only endeavor outside of music. The stylish star recently teamed with Lacoste on his luxe fashion line Ricky Regal, which blends 1970s silhouettes with classic sportswear. This short-sleeved button-down features a retro print that fits right in with flashback-themed fêtes.

3. Corridor Embroidered Bouquet Hawaiian Shirt

If you’re going for more of a flower-powered look, try Corridor’s cool embroidered floral print shirt, which features a tailored silhouette.

4. Karen Kane Tropical Print Camp Shirt

This women’s Hawaiian shirt by Karen Kane features a notched collar for a laid-back, summer ready look.

Karen Kane Tropical Print Camp Shirt $119

5. Funboy Tropical Bali Cabana Lounger

Complete your poolside party’s alfresco seating options with Funboy’s chic tropical leaf-print inflatable lounger. Measuring 111 inches long by 56 inches tall by 52 inches wide, this heavy-duty cabana seats two and features cup holders, convenient carrying handles, and side grab ropes, so it can be enjoyed in or out of the water. The detachable shade lets you adjust the amount of sun to let in.

6. Cocktail Parasols

These decorative cocktail umbrellas come in a pack of 48 so you can keep those glass rims looking stylish as the piña coladas keep flowing.

7. Dole Pineapple Juice

Speaking of alcoholic concoctions, you’ll want mix SelvaRey’s coconut rum with some pineapple juice for the perfect tropical sips.

