Army: BTS and Casetify’s Latest Tech Accessories Pay Homage to ‘Permission to Dance’

Heads up, Army: there’s more merch on the way while BTS hits pause.

The South Korean group and Casetify are releasing their fifth collection of limited edition tech accessories. Priced from $30 to $100, the latest BTS Co-Lab range pays homage to the band’s hit single “Permission to Dance” and features cases and accessories for Apple and Android devices. Past collabs — since sold out — featured pieces inspired by other chart-toppers including “Butter” and “Dynamite.”

The BTS x Casetify “Permission to Dance” collection will be available online exclusively for Casetify Club members who sign up for push notifications on the brand’s Co-Lab app starting July 25 at 8 p.m. PST and to the general public on July 26. at 1 a.m. PT.

Fans can shop Casetify’s Impact, Ultra Impact, Mirror and Impact Crush cases for select models of Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel devices; cases for Apple MacBooks, AirPods, iPads and AirTags; Apple Watch straps; magnetic charging pads; and beaded charm straps. All of the products contain “Permission to Dance” lyrics, such as “Live just like we’re golden” and “Ain’t nothing that can stop how we move.” Fans will also enjoy nods to elements of the song’s video, such as the purple balloon and floral motif.

“We could not be more excited to continue our tech accessories partnership with BTS,” says Wes Ng, CEO and co-founder of Casetify. “The fifth installment of our collaboration series brings shoppers an all new capsule inspired by their song ‘Permission to Dance,’ serving as an every day reminder to radiate love and positivity.”

The latest BTS x Casetify Co-Lab collection follows the June release of the band’s three-disc Proof anthology, which coincided with pop-up shops in Los Angeles and New York. The Grammy-winning group is currently on a hiatus as the group members focus on their own projects. Rapper J-Hope released his first record, Jack in the Box, on July 15 and will make his solo performance debut at Lollapalooza on July 29. The band has yet to announce an official return to the studio, though its collab track, “Bad Decisions,” with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco will arrive Aug. 5, according to Billboard.

Take a peek at the collection below and shop the full collaboration starting tonight at 8 p.m. PT at Casetify’s website here.

