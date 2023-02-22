BTS Army: Here’s When and Where Lego’s “Dynamite”-Inspired Set Arrives Online and In Stores

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The Bangtan Boys are back — in tiny brick form. While the members of BTS are busy with solo careers, filming documentaries, military service and releasing luggage, the Army can relive the fun of “Dynamite” with Lego’s new fan-designed building set.

Available in Lego stores and online starting March 1, the 749-piece Lego x BTS Dynamite set ($100) features minifigures of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook as well as pint-sized scenes from the Grammy-nominated song’s music video. Fans can build familiar locations such as the disco, record store, donut shop, basketball court and ice cream truck, plus a detachable moving stage.

It comes with charming accessories including donuts, vinyl albums, microphones, a basketball and more for recreating the whimsical video. When fully built, the complete set measures 15 inches wide by six inches tall by seven inches deep — the perfect size for displaying with your BTS lightsticks and merch.

Block-loving BTS fans Josh Bretz and Jacob Twerski created the set for Lego’s crowd-sourced Ideas program, which is also responsible for fan-made sets inspired by Queer Eye. With Twerski’s Army knowledge and Bretz’ building and design skills, the duo submitted their product concept in April 2021, earning over 10,000 votes of support that led to the project becoming reality.

Lego

In a Q&A for Lego’s blog, Bretz explained, “Jacob had the BTS knowledge, and he was able to direct my build in the proper way. It took about a day to make the build. I watched the music video over and over and tried to capture its essence in the Lego bricks. The most difficult part was all the little prints and minifigure designs. The outfits each member of the group wears are so unique and iconic, I knew I had to do it right.” I actually simply rendered out the blank minifig parts and drew on them with an art app on my phone.”

Adde Twerski, “I told him what needed to be in it, what details were most important, and how this set needed to present itself. I also sent him many screenshots from the music video. It was a fun process that only took a few days.”

BTS announced their hiatus in June 2022 so members could pursue solo careers and complete their required military service in South Korea. They’re expected to return as a group sometime in 2025.

Pre-order the BTS “Dynamite” set at the toy giant’s website, and shop the kit along with more merch from the K-pop group and its members below.

