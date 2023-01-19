×
BTS and Samsonite Debut ‘Butter’-Inspired Travel Collection

The 10-piece line comprises yellow and black expandable suitcases, totes, crossbody bags, dopp kits and other essentials.

BTS Butter Recipe x Samsonite Red Travel Collection
Courtesy of Samsonite

BTShiatus means they may not be touring together anytime soon, but the Army can still travel with the K-pop group in a different way. The band has teamed with Samsonite on a new collection of luggage and accessories inspired by their hit single, “Butter.”

Priced from $45 to $315, the 10-piece Butter Recipe Samsonite travel collection (released under Samsonite’s contemporary Red line) comprises luggage tags, mini crossbody bags, dopp kits, expandable totes (which are exclusively available in the U.S.), backpacks, carry-ons and trunks in yellow and black colorways. Pieces are finished with the song’s melting butter logo and embroidered touches, and the luggage comes with DIY customization kits that allow travelers to personalize their gear with interchangeable logo plates, luggage handles and wheel caps.

The collection first debuted last October exclusively in Korea and other Asian countries and follows the launch of the group’s first cookbook, BTS Recipe Book, which was released last year on their record label’s WeVerse shop. Samsonite also unveiled a “Butter Recipe” campaign video filled with sweet treats; watch it below.

The seven-man band last year revealed that they were taking a break to allow members to pursue solo projects and fulfill Korea’s mandatory military service. J-Hope made his solo performance debut at Lollapalooza 2022, and Jin (the oldest group member) began his service training in December.

Last year, the seven-man band released a three-disc anthology, Proof, that coincided with pop-up shops in Los Angeles and New York. They also dropped tech accessories with Casetify and a merch collection with Nordstrom, to name a few.

Shop the BTS Butter Recipe x Samsonite Red travel collection below, plus find more of the best BTS merch in case your favorites from the luggage line are sold out.

