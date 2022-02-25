BTS Is Dropping Official Merch at Nordstrom Starting Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Attention, Army: If your wardrobe is in need of a spring restock, Nordstrom has you covered.

Superfans of the Grammy-nominated K-pop band can shop official BTS-themed merch at the department retailer starting Friday, Feb. 25, in select Nordstrom locations and online starting at 3 a.m. EST / midnight PST that day. Stores in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle and Tampa are among the 50 brick-and-mortar outposts that will stock the range. Those who shop in person will be treated snacks, photos and more (presumably while stores blast BTS music).

Priced from $9 to $133, the collection is comprised of unisex apparel, accessories and home goods inspired by chart-topping BTS songs and music videos. Bangtan Boys devotees can also expect to see J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V translated into adorable illustrated characters on mugs, stickers, snow globes and other gift-able items.

Clothing ranges from sizes S to XL and includes tees, fleece sweatshirts and sweatpants, spliced sweaters and hoodies, striped long-sleeved shirts, varsity jackets, raincoats, plush house slippers and bucket hats, scarves, bathrobes, beanies and baseball caps.

Other items include colorful throw blankets and glitter keychains inspired by “Boy with Luv”; plush pouches and desk supplies (think pens, masking tape and stamps) inspired by “DNA”; drawstring pouches with “Mic Drop” logos; tote bags and scarves with the lyrics of “Dynamite”; enamel pins and face masks inspired by “Butter”; and more.

BTS in December performed its first in-person shows in Los Angeles since the pandemic started. While in town for four sold-out concerts at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium, the seven-person pop sensation opened iHeartMedia’s annual Jingle Ball and appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden while in town.

The South Korean group recently announced a four-night residency in Las Vegas for its “Permission to Dance on Stage” tour. Big Hit Entertainment, the band’s record label, revealed that BTS will play April 8, 9, 15 and 16 at Allegiant Stadium, and the final performance will be livestreamed online. There will also be an in-person live broadcast at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Fans can register to purchase tickets by joining the official Army Membership fan club on WeVerse; registration for the pre-sale ends Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST.

Below, check out some of the BTS-themed merch that will land at Nordstrom, then shop the full collection starting Friday here.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Courtesy of Nordstrom