Alison Roman’s Dessert Cookbook Lands Sweet Debut on Best-Sellers Chart

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Alison Roman has plenty to celebrate this week, as her new cookbook lands a number one debut on the Amazon best-sellers charts.

Roman’s Sweet Enough: A Dessert Cookbook was released March 28 and debuted at the top of Amazon’s baking cookbooks list. The 304-page hardcover book features dozens of “no-fuss” recipes designed for easy prep — and easy baking.

The recipes are sweet and savory alike, with recipes for Upside Down Pineapple Cake, Salted Lemon Pie, a Creamy Cauliflower Galette and even a Tomato Tart. Each of the recipes comes with easy-to-follow step-by-step instructions, along with full-color images and anecdotes about how Roman came up with the recipe and why she wanted to share it.

This is Roman’s third cookbook release, after her best-selling cookbooks Nothing Fancy and Dining In. Similar to the DIY theme of those two releases, the viral chef, author and media personality says Sweet Enough is a cookbook for everyone. “Something I hear all the time when I bring up desserts is, ‘I can cook, but I can’t bake,’” she says in the book intro. “Of course, I know why people say or think that: Conventional wisdom suggests that cooking is wild and free, encouraging creativity and improvisation. Desserts, on the other hand, should be tidy and precise. Prim, proper, controlled. Scientific, even. But as someone who would never be described as tidy or precise, who is not prim or proper, who is not a scientist, I reject those sentiments.”

The publisher’s notes further simplify: “Alison has written the book for people who think they don’t have the time or skill to pull off dessert. Here, the desserts you want to make right away, you can make right away.”

Early reviews from readers are strong, too: The book currently boasts a 4.6-star rating (out of five) on Amazon.com, with more than 81 percent of reviewers giving it a five-star rating.

Sweet Enough: A Dessert Cookbook is available now as a hardcover book, spiral-bound recipe book or on Kindle. Amazon’s weekly deal has the hardcover book on sale for just $24.50 — 30 percent off the list price.