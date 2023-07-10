New BTS Book Soars to No. 1 on the Charts, Just Hours After Its Release

Copies of the BTS memoir titled "Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS" are seen on display at a bookstore in Seoul on July 9.

BTS has consistently topped the charts with their string of international hits, and now, they’ve hit No. 1 again with the group’s new book release landing at the top of Amazon’s bestsellers charts.

Titled Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, the hardcover book was released July 9 and immediately shot to No. 1 on the overall book charts. As of this writing, it’s also holding down the top spot on Amazon’s music biographies list (ahead of Paul McCartney’s new book), and BTS is No. 1 on Amazon’s bestselling memoirs chart.

Amazon has the book available on sale for $27 too, a 40 percent discount from its listed retail price of $45.

Released by Flatiron Books, Beyond the Story is the first-ever official book release from BTS and celebrates the 10th anniversary of the group’s debut in June 2013. The 544-page book features new interviews with all seven members, a behind-the-scenes look at their albums and music videos, and new photos that are being released to the public for the first time.

First teased in May, the official cover for the book was unveiled in June to much fanfare. But the publishers say this book is more than just hype, noting that author Myeongseok Kang spent more than three years covering the band, with unprecedented access to the group that few writers have had before.

The book is presented chronologically, with seven chapters tracing the BTS story, from the group’s formation, to their rise to fame, to their current hopes and dreams. The publisher notes call the book a “sincere, lively and deep story” that will “illuminate their musical journey from multiple angles and discuss its significance.”

The book also features more than 300 scannable QR codes that will let readers access trailers, music videos and other fun features online about the group.

Beyond the Story is available to purchase now as a hardcover book on Amazon for $27 ($18 off the list price). You can also download it as an audiobook, with the chapters read by Kim Young-Gi and Park Chan-won, two voice-over artists who were chosen by the group to narrate their story.