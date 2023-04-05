Dyson’s Special-Edition Airwrap Is Back — Just In Time for Mother’s Day Gifting

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been counting down the days until Dyson restocks its Airwrap gift set, you’re in luck. Just in time for Mother’s Day gifting (or festival season prep), the special edition of the cult-favorite hairstyling device is back online.

The regular Airwrap 2.0 Complete Long is available at select beauty retailers including Bluemercury, Nordstrom, Sephora, Ulta and Violet Grey — but for the same $600 price tag, you can get a limited gift edition in Vinca Blue/Rosé that includes a chic presentation case and a heat-resistant travel pouch. That’s on top of the six standard attachments: the Coanda smoothing dryer, 1.2- and 1.6-inch long barrels, firm and smoothing brushes and a round volumizing brush. But if you purchase directly through Dyson, you’ll also get a free paddle brush that can be used before or during styling, bringing the set to a total value of $760. (Another way to save? Shop refurbished models of select hair tools at Dyson’s online Outlet store.)

Dyson

Originally released in 2018 and re-engineered in 2022, the new multi-styler tool counts Hollywood hairstylists Jen Atkin and Matthew Collins among its ambassadors. Compared to its predecessor, the latest version can be used on more hair types and styles, including longer tresses and curly and coily textures, and has been re-designed “for faster, easier styling without extreme heat,” Dyson says. The retooled Coanda attachment can dry and smooth damp hair while reducing flyaways, thanks to the company’s fast, high-pressure digital V9 motor that propels air at the perfect speed and force to naturally follow and style strands.

The attachments have also gotten upgrades. The 1.2- and 1.6-inch long barrels can now curl in both directions, and the soft and firm smoothing brushes offer better control for shaping and smoothing fine and frizz-prone hair. Owners of the original Airwrap can keep their device and upgrade their attachments, which are available to buy separately for $40 each.

In a statement, Atkin says: “The Dyson Airwrap is a styling revolution and unlike any other tool — back when it first launched and still today. Now, the tool does even more, allowing owners to personalize to suit their styling preferences, personalized for their hair type. You can ensure every attachment in your box delivers your desired style, specific to your hair type. Something you thought couldn’t get better, just did.”

Atkins’ clients include Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid, and Chrissy Teigen, while Collins tends to the tresses of Cindy Crawford, Kristen Stewart, Bryce Dallas Howard, Kristen Bell, Mandy Moore, Camilla Mendes and others.

The Airwrap 2.0 is part of Dyson’s high-tech haircare lineup that also includes the Supersonic hair dryer ($430 and up) and the cord-free Corrale hair straightener ($500), both also available in limited-edition options with free gifts.

If you want to try before you buy, the Airwrap is available at Dyson Demo stores including in Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco. In the meantime, shop the special edition Airwrap 2.0 gift set online while it’s still available at Dyson, Best Buy, Nordstrom, Sephora and Ulta.