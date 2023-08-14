Where to Find Tickets to Kylie Minogue’s Sold-Out Las Vegas Residency Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Kylie Minogue is coming to Las Vegas and while tickets quickly sold out online, there are still a few ways to score seats to the singer’s big show.

Minogue’s “More That Just a Residency” kicks off November 3, 2023, with dates running until May 4, 2024. Taking place at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, Minogue will help christen the hotel’s new nightlife venue, Voltaire, which the property says “blurs the lines between an intimate club, concert, and non-stop entertainment venue.”

Tickets to Minogue’s Voltaire Vegas residency quickly sold out after they went on sale in early August. The intimate venue only seats 1,000 fans at a time, so fan demand has been high for Minogue’s new show. Fortunately, you can still find seats online through VividSeats, Stubhub and Seatgeek.

VividSeats.com has the most Kylie Minogue tickets available as of this writing, with tickets to opening night starting at $2400 (a study from Ice36 says seats to Minogue’s sold-out residency are unsurprisingly among the least affordable this year).

If you’re looking for cheap or discounted Kylie Minogue tickets, you can use promo code RS2023 to save $20 off your purchase at VividSeats.com. The site also offers a rewards program where you buy ten tickets and get the eleventh ticket free.

While there are no Stubhub or Seatgeek promo codes for Kylie Minogue tickets just yet, you can try a site like TicketNetwork.com and use the promo code TNTIX to save $10 at checkout. We also recommend searching for tickets on TicketLiquidator.com, where you can use promo code TL152023 to save 15% off your purchase on their site (note: all promo codes were active as of this writing).

OMG… Sold Out!?! So humbled by this overwhelming response. So much so, that we are adding ten more dates! I know many of you missed out on a ticket. Hope you can bag your 🎟️ for one of these new dates. @Voltairelv https://t.co/HBTxnAKevB

Available Thursday! pic.twitter.com/vKfYsZR8o5 — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) August 14, 2023

Minogue’s Vegas residency comes on the heels of her smash hit “Padam Padam,” which is the lead single from Tension, the singer’s upcoming 16th studio album, due out September 22. In addition to songs from Tension, the diva is expected to perform many of her greatest hits including “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” and “All The Lovers.”

“The spirit of Voltaire is one of pure, authentic fun,” Minogue said in a press release. “It’s one I resonate with as a pop artist. My new album Tension is all about the space where the intimate and universal come together and Voltaire represents just that.”

Kylie Minogue Las Vegas Residency Dates

November 3, 2023

November 4, 2023

November 10, 2023

November 11, 2023

December 8, 2023

December 9, 2023

December 15, 2023

December 16, 2023

January 19, 2024

January 20, 2024

January 26, 2024

January 27, 2024

March 8, 2024

March 9, 2024

March 15, 2024

March 16, 2024

April 26, 2024

April 27, 2024

May 3, 2024

May 4, 2024