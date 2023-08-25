×
Where to Buy Last-Minute Tickets and What to Wear to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ World Tour

The Grammy-winning superstar is encouraging the BeyHive to wear their "most fabulous silver fashions" to her concerts during Virgo season.

Last-Minute Beyonce Renaissance Tour Tickets
Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at MetLife Stadium on July 30, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Courtesy of Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

When Beyoncé asks for her crowd to sparkle, she shall most definitely receive. The Grammy-winning superstar’s Renaissance World Tour continues through Oct. 1, and the queen has requested that the BeyHive style themselves in silver at her shows during Virgo season.

“Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22,” she wrote on her website. “We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night, everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the House of Chrome.”

Below, find out how to get last-minute tickets to Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, plus shop some of the best metallic looks for channeling your inner disco superstar.

Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour 2023 Schedule: North American Dates and Cities

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour ends Oct. 1 in Kansas City, Mo. Below are the remaining tour dates and cities:

  • Aug. 24 State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Ariz.
  • Aug. 26-27 Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.
  • Aug. 30 Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco, Calif.
  • Sept. 1, 2 and 4 SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
  • Sept. 14 Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.
  • Sept. 21 AT&T Stadium, Dallas, Texas
  • Sept. 23-24 NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
  • Sept. 27 Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.
  • Oct. 1 GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour 2023 Schedule: Buy Tickets Online

Tickets for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour are still available on Ticketmaster as well as on third-party resale sites including GameTime, VividSeats, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticket Liquidator and Ticket Network. As of press time, the cheapest seats for upcoming Renaissance Tour dates are $51 on SeatGeek for the Aug. 24 show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.; $107 on GameTime for the Aug. 26 show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas; and $99 on VividSeats for the Aug. 27 (also in Vegas).

What to Wear to Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour 2023

Looking for what to wear to Beyoncé’s Renaissance concerts? We’ve rounded up a handful of the best silver clothing and accessories from retailers including Nordstrom, Free People, FWRD, Saks Fifth Avenue and Amazon.

Allegra K Sequin Dress

Allegra K Sequin Dress

Amazon

Allegra K Sequin Dress $40.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

BCBG Brielle Embellished Pointed Toe Bootie

BCBG Brielle Embellished Pointed Toe Bootie

Nordstrom

BCBG Brielle Embellished Booties $169

Buy now

OW Collection Sequin Top

OW Collection Sequin Top

Revolve

OW Collection Sequin Top $120

Buy now

OW Collection Sequin Skirt

OW Collection Sequin Skirt

Revolve

OW Collection Sequin Skirt $120

Buy now

Soda Silver Cowboy Boots

Soda Silver Cowboy Boots

Amazon

Soda Silver Cowboy Boots $48.94 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Topshop Side Ruched Metallic Sheer Tank

Topshop Side Ruched Metallic Sheer Tank

Topshop

Topshop Metallic Sheer Tank $38

Buy now

Jen’s Pirate Booty Elixir Grand Canal Caftan

Jen's Pirate Booty Elixir Grand Canal Caftan

Free People

<font style=”vertical-align: inherit;”><font style=”vertical-align: inherit;”>Jen’s Pirate B</font></font>ooty Elixir Grand Canal Caftan $170

Buy now

Gap High Rise Faux-Leather Cheeky Straight Jeans

Gap High Rise Faux-Leather Cheeky Straight Jeans

Gap

High Rise Faux-Leather Cheeky Straight Jeans $99

Buy now

Norma Kamali Diana Mini Dress

Norma Kamali Diana Mini Dress

FWRD

Norma Kamali Diana Mini Dress $225

Buy now

Marie France Van Damme Metallic Sleek Nageur Swimsuit

Marie France Van Damme Metallic Sleek Nageur Swimsuit

Marie France Van Damme Silver Swimsuit $309

Buy now

