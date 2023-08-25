Where to Buy Last-Minute Tickets and What to Wear to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ World Tour

Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at MetLife Stadium on July 30, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

When Beyoncé asks for her crowd to sparkle, she shall most definitely receive. The Grammy-winning superstar’s Renaissance World Tour continues through Oct. 1, and the queen has requested that the BeyHive style themselves in silver at her shows during Virgo season.

“Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22,” she wrote on her website. “We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night, everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the House of Chrome.”

Below, find out how to get last-minute tickets to Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, plus shop some of the best metallic looks for channeling your inner disco superstar.

Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour 2023 Schedule: North American Dates and Cities

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour ends Oct. 1 in Kansas City, Mo. Below are the remaining tour dates and cities:

Aug. 24 State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Ariz.

State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Ariz. Aug. 26-27 Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. Aug. 30 Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco, Calif.

Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco, Calif. Sept. 1, 2 and 4 SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif. Sept. 14 Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash. Sept. 21 AT&T Stadium, Dallas, Texas

AT&T Stadium, Dallas, Texas Sept. 23-24 NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas Sept. 27 Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La. Oct. 1 GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour 2023 Schedule: Buy Tickets Online

Tickets for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour are still available on Ticketmaster as well as on third-party resale sites including GameTime, VividSeats, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticket Liquidator and Ticket Network. As of press time, the cheapest seats for upcoming Renaissance Tour dates are $51 on SeatGeek for the Aug. 24 show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.; $107 on GameTime for the Aug. 26 show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas; and $99 on VividSeats for the Aug. 27 (also in Vegas).

What to Wear to Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour 2023

Looking for what to wear to Beyoncé’s Renaissance concerts? We’ve rounded up a handful of the best silver clothing and accessories from retailers including Nordstrom, Free People, FWRD, Saks Fifth Avenue and Amazon.

Marie France Van Damme Metallic Sleek Nageur Swimsuit