Where to Get Last-Minute Tickets to Taylor Swift’s Final U.S. Eras Tour Concerts in Los Angeles

The final U.S. leg of Taylor Swift’s earthquake-inducing The Eras Tour is nigh. The 12-time Grammy-winning superstar takes over SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles from Aug. 3-5 and 7-9 — and unless you were blessed by the Ticketmaster gods or a presale code last fall, chances are you (along with Eli Manning, Joe Jonas and other unlucky Eras Tour hopefuls) are scrambling for last-minute concert tickets.

Third-party resale sites including GameTime, VividSeats, SeatGeek, StubHub and Ticketmaster (sorry!) are currently among the only ways to buy tickets online to Swift’s sold-out LA concerts. As of press time, the cheapest seats for The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium are $613 for the Aug. 4 show with Haim and Owenn on SeatGeek.

Swift, who will make her feature film directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures, in July announced additional international dates for her Eras Tour, which heads to the U.K., Europe and Asia in 2024. (Following last year’s botched ticket sales in the U.S. that sparked a lawsuit, Ticketmaster France in July inexplicably suspended online ticket presales for Swift’s Paris performances.)

For Swifties who prefer to keep trying their luck, several companies are hosting ticket giveaways for the Eras Tour. Through Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. ET, healthy frozen meal brand Daily Harvest is giving away pairs of VIP suite tickets and $1,000 for travel costs to 10 fans who post a video of themselves dancing or walking down the freezer aisle using select tags and hashtags on TikTok and Instagram. (Learn more about the contest here.) Through Aug. 4 at 3 p.m., San Diego radio station Z90.3 is giving away tickets for the Aug. 5 show. Frontier Airlines and LA’s Citadel Outlets also previously ran concert ticket contests.

And if all else fails, you can always throw on your stylish merch, watch your favorite celebrity Swiftie share scenes from the show on Instagram and listen to the sound of thousands of dollars you didn’t give to Ticketmaster.