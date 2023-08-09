Soft Launch: These $89 Leopard-Print Sneakers Are Stylish and Sustainable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

There are dozens of ways to wear leopard-print, and the latest trend could be wearing leopard on your feet.

Cariuma, the popular eco-friendly footwear brand, has launched a new “Leopard Canvas Collection,” which features five pairs of animal print sneakers designed for men and women. The best part: Cariuma is known for its sustainable and vegan-friendly materials, so even though the shoes will make a big impact on your wardrobe, your environmental footprint will be anything but.

The Cariuma leopard-print collection includes a stylish take on the brand’s best-selling OCA Low sneakers, which feature a low-profile design, contrast-color laces and chunky sole. The cruelty-free materials include a cotton canvas upper, laces made from recycled materials and vegan insoles made from cork. At just $89, these low-top kicks are an affordable alternative to designer animal print sneakers, which can run up to $700 online.

The new collection also includes the OCA High Leopard Sneaker, which reworks the classic high-top silhouette with the animal print pattern.

If you want something more subtle, Cariuma offers just a touch of leopard print on their popular Salvas sneaker. Keep in mind though that these are genuine leather sneakers (not vegan leather), though the leopard print is still a synthetic (I.e. not real) material.

All the shoes in the leopard print line are available in sizes 5 to 13 at Cariuma.com.

Cariuma calls their new leopard print “nature’s coolest camouflage,” and “the only print known to withstand all possible plans, weather patterns, and outfit changes.”

The company isn’t just talking the talk when it comes to sustainability either: the Brazilian-founded brand plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest for every pair of shoes sold. Find out more about their tree planting initiative and shop the new Cariuma Leopard Canvas Collection online at Cariuma.com.