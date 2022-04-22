The Original ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy Is Coming to Casetify’s Phone Cases, MagSafe Wallets and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The Star Wars merch universe is expanding. Whether you’re intrigued by the Light or Dark Sides, there’s something for everyone from Casetify’s collection of tech and lifestyle accessories starting May 4 (the sci-fi franchise’s unofficial day of celebration).

Priced from $25 to $150, the line was created in collaboration with Lucasfilm and includes cases for select models of iPhones, Samsung and Google Pixel devices, AirPods and iPads; Apple Watch straps; and MagSafe-friendly battery pack cases, wireless chargers and wallets.

Casetify’s Impact, Ultra Impact and Compostable case styles will feature art inspired by the original movie posters from Return of the Jedi, The Empire Strikes Back and A New Hope, and there are also two limited-edition aluminum alloy designs engraved with the Millennium Falcon. Other cases feature a sunset scene from Luke Skywalker’s home planet of Tattooine or the Galactic Empire’s Death Star; both will be available exclusively on Casetify’s Co-Lab app for two weeks upon the launch. Those heading to the Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, Calif. from May 26 to 29 can also shop the collection at the event.

On the small screen front, there’s more in the pipeline from the Lucasfilm franchise heading to Disney+. Following last year’s Star Wars spinoffs The Bad Batch, The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett (which also spawned fashion and lifestyle collections), fans can expect the forthcoming series Obi-Wan Kenobi (debuting May 25), Andor (a Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel series set to arrive this year) and Ahsoka (which already landed a Herschel bag collection in January).

Get on the waitlist for the Star Wars x Casetify collection and get priority access starting at 9 p.m. PT the night before the May 4 launch here, and scroll down to see more from the collection ahead of next month’s drop.

Courtesy of Casetify