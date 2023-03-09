Casio’s Latest G-Shock Watches Are Ready for Celebrity Gamers’ Stylish Wrists

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

From video game-inspired series such as The Last of Us and The Witcher (among many others), to timepieces and tech inspired by the big screen, the worlds of gaming, fashion and Hollywood continue to collide. Star-loved brand Casio is the latest to tap the cyber universe for inspiration with its new G-Shock watch collection geared toward gamers.

Available starting today, the Gamer’s RGB collection ($110 to $130) comprises four digital-analog silhouettes designed to match your gaming devices. Old-school CRT screens are alive and well in the DW6900RGB-1 and GA100RGB-1A models, which feature glossy black bands and bezels and “rainbow vapor” faces. The GA2100RGB-1A and GA700RGB-1A designs are a throwback to vintage consoles with their matte black bases and fluorescent red, blue and yellow accents, and boast Casio’s Super Illuminator LED light, hand-shift and a world time (48 cities).

The watches boast classic G-Shock features such as resistance to shock and water (up to 200 meters), a 24-hour 1/100-second stopwatch, a countdown timer, a full auto calendar, multi-function arms and a date/month display.

Celebrity watch aficionado John Mayer previously released a limited-edition Casio G-Shock 6900 (inspired by his old Casio keyboard) with luxury timepiece retailer Hodinkee, and the brand’s signature chunky timekeepers have also been worn by Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, Squid Game star Byung-hun Lee (who was an ambassador for the Oceanus line in his native South Korea) and Justin Bieber. Some of Casio G-Shock’s most memorable onscreen moments include being worn by Chris Pratt in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Chris Hemsworth in Extraction and Keanu Reeves in Speed, among other action-packed films.

The Gamer’s RGB collection is available starting today at Casio’s website, the G-Shock Soho store in New York (454 W Broadway) and select retailers; shop it online here and see every design below.

