Adele-Loved Brow Guru Kristie Streicher on Her Favorite Spring Things, From Chic Hair Clips to Beauty Essentials

Aiming to up your eyebrow game in 2023? Look no further than KS&CO, the newly launched brow grooming product line from Hollywood’s reigning eyebrow artist, Kristie Streicher. The guru, who works with her sisters Jenn and Ashley Streicher out of their Beverly Hills beauty studio STRIIIKE, is known for her “nurtured brow” and has a client list that boasts Adele, Emily Blunt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Mandy Moore and Lorde.

In 2015, Streicher launched The Essentials Grooming Kit ($225), consisting of the ultimate slant tweezers and curved-blade scissors by Rubis, along with a spoolie brush, in a chic leather case.

After over 20 years of perfecting her eyebrow wizardry and experimenting with product, Streicher has now developed and rolled out a complete collection of brow care products. In the mix are tinted and clear brow gels, a micro-fine brow pen in three shades and a set of super-cute gold hair clips.

Also known for the well-edited curation of beauty, fashion and lifestyle products sold in her shop, Streicher weighs in on what’s on her radar for spring 2023 and why her new products are essential for brow wowing. Read on and shop her must-haves for the season below.

KS&CO Brow Gel

“The formulas are based with nutrient-dense ingredients that support healthy hair growth,” says Streicher of the gel, which contains red clover extract, biotin and panthenol and comes in medium brown, dark brown or clear. “I found most of my clients were using a brow gel and a growth serum daily, so I combined the two in these formulas. I also worked meticulously to create the perfect spoolie to deliver the gel to the hair to maximize texture, color and hold in a way that’s super natural and feathered looking.”

Westman Atelier Lip Suede: Les Rouges

“I mix the top and bottom middle colors for the most poppy red that is so flattering!” says Streicher of luxe clean beauty brand Westman Atelier’s matte lip palette in fuchsia, brick, tomato red and dusty rose.

Beatrice Valenzuela Aubergine Clogs

“I’m loving my Beatrice Valenzuela clogs,” says Streicher of the Los Angeles-made leather shoes. “Socks or barefoot, pants or dresses, they are always super comfy and chic.”

KS&CO Microfeathering Brow Pen

“My goal with KS&CO is create products that are sheer, buildable and super natural-looking to allow your brow hair (not the product) to be the star of the show,” says Streicher of her new pen that comes in light, medium or dark brown shades. “The Microfeathering Brow Pen, which is a super sheer micro-fine tipped pen, allows you to make individual hair strokes to fill in sparse areas that actually look like real hair.”

Osea Plant-Based Body Brush

“I love a dry brush!” says Streicher. “Once you start dry brushing and see-feel the benefits, you won’t want to stop. Also, you get hooked on the feeling of how invigorating it is afterward: Your whole body wakes up! My current favorite Osea brush is made from plant-based sisal fibers.”

Ganni Biodegradable Acetate Cat Eye Sunglasses

“Ganni, in general, has just the most fun and wearable looks that are truly right up my alley,” says Streicher. “Their sunglasses are super durable and comfortable. The coolest part is that they’re made from recycled water bottles.”

KS&CO Leaf Hair Clips

“I have always used non-crease hair clips to hold clients’ hair back while shaping their brows, and clients would always end up taking them home, so I decided to add these cute gold leaf ones to the collection,” says Streicher. “Everyone needs these clips! If not for styling your brows, applying makeup or skincare, they just look super cute in the hair.”

Honor MD Genetically Blessed Super Antioxidant Serum

“My sensitive thin skin can’t handle a retinol, so I’m thrilled I’ve found something that keeps my skin regenerated, looking dewy and fresh without being harsh,” says Streicher of the antioxidant serum. “Genetically Blessed is formulated using clean and safe ingredients like cat’s claw bark, moringa, coffee and AHA. Consistency is key: I’m an every-other-night girl.”

Eòlas Marina Hand-Knitted Degradé Rainbow Stripe Crewneck

“I love the sustainable, recycled cashmere sweaters from Eòlas, especially this one!” says Streicher, of this hand-knit degradé style crafted from recycled cashmere, mohair, wool and polyamide.

Dolce Amore Classico Ring

“So fun and ‘charming!'” says Streicher of the 14-karat yellow gold ring with a heart charm designed by Paola Incisa Di Camerana and handmade in California. “My sister Ashley bought it for me with [my son] Henry’s name engraved on it. It’s a really special piece that makes me happy when I wear it.”

