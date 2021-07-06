Celebrity Wedding Dresses: 10+ Gowns that Nail The Look

When it comes to celebrity wedding dresses, terms like custom, one-of-a-kind, and never-gonna-happen-in-real-life may cross the mind. A-list gowns are often couture unicorns that many brides-to-be believe they can only dream of.

Iconic looks like Hailey Bieber’s 2019 off-white Virgil Abloh stunner or Beyonce’s taffeta masterpiece designed by her very own mom Tina Knowles were anything but off the rack. When Ariana Grande said her “I dos” in May, she did so wearing a custom Vera Wang column gown in silk charmeuse.

Even so, walking down the aisle in a wedding dress that was also donned by a celeb is more accessible than blushing brides-to-be may think. From Ellie Goulding’s thigh-high vision and Miranda Lambert’s romantic vintage-inspired knockout of a gown, to Grande’s minimalist silhouette and more, we’ve found over 10 of the best celebrity wedding dresses — or closely matched alternatives — that you don’t need a SAG card or a Grammy nod to get your hands on.

1. Ariana Grande’s Vera Wang Sheath Dress

If you’re eyeing the silk Vera Wang column gown that the “Thank U, Next” singer wore to wed L.A. real estate agent Dalton Gomez, you’ll have to order your own custom dress directly from luxury designer. You can still get a similar minimalist look via Wang’s affordable White line for David’s Bridal with this equally chic crepe-back satin sheath gown, which features a plunging neckline, a pearl- and bead-embellished bandeau and a stunning chapel train.

White by Vera Wang Crepe-Back Satin Gown (reg. $598) $175 Buy now

2. Ellie Goulding’s Stella McCartney Off-Shoulder Dress

Ellie Goulding tied the knot to art dealer Caspar Jopling in 2019 with chic nuptials at York Minster that had a star-studded guest list including the likes of Katy Perry and Princess Eugenie. The singer chose four frocks to celebrate in for her big day, including an off-the-shoulder thigh-high Stella McCartney number. Crisp, clean, with subtle sexiness, the classic silhouette was fit for a sure-to-be-chic reception.

Stella McCartney Embellished Crepe Gown (reg. $3,560) $2,136 Buy now

3. Raven Gates’ Lace Gown

Raven Gates is one half of a true Bachelor Nation success story. The season 21 runner-up married Adam Gottschalk, whom she fell in love with on Bachelor in Paradise, in April 2021 in a gorgeous Texas ceremony made for reality TV nobility. The bride wore a dress from Dallas’ Watters boutique that resembles their Ashland style.

BHLDN carries a Philomene Gown thanks to Watters’ Wtoo by Watters collection, which features a similar silhouette, cap sleeves, and a plunging neckline.

Wtoo by Watters Philomene Gown $1,400 Buy now

4. Hilary Duff’s Jenny Packham Sequined Gown

Hilary Duff got married to Matthew Korma at home in an intimate L.A. celebration back in 2019. Lucky for us, she didn’t keep her wedding dress a secret. The bride wore a Jenny Packham custom cape-like dress with modern accents like structured shoulders and an open back. But don’t let the word custom scare you away. Packham’s Romantica crepe gown has a familiar cape-effect overlay — and, bonus! — did we mention it has sequins?

Jenny Packham Romantica Gown $4,559 Buy now

5. Lily Allen’s Double-Breasted Dress

Lily Allen made an adorably dashing Vegas bride when she married Stranger Things’ David Harbour at the Graceland Wedding Chapel. The ceremony was helmed by an Elvis impersonator and the reception was a stop at In-N-Out, but there was still room for high fashion as Allen sported a Dior dress she picked up hours before saying “I do.”

Allen’s enviable $4,300 boatneck ensemble doesn’t appear to be available online anymore, but if a double-breasted ’60s-like frock floats your boat, Anne Klein’s sheath silhouette blazer dress is a sophisticated alternative for a hunka hunka burning love union.

Anne Klein Sleeveless Blazer Dress $100 Buy now

6. Sophie Turner’s White Jumpsuit

In other headline-making Vegas nuptial news, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas surprised fans when they made things official after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, and the world found out thanks to Diplo’s not-so-discreet livestream of the ceremony. Turner shared documentation of the momentous occasion and all its glorious Sin City kitsch on Instagram after the fact, offering a peek at her covetable breezy white jumpsuit, a piece from Ukranian brand Bevza’s 2019 Ready-to-Wear collection.

That exact number is no longer available online — but thankfully, wedding-worthy jumpsuits like this Bronx and Banco look are. The crepe fabric disco-tastic stunner features a crystal and pearl embellished waist and feather trim, perfect for a long night on the dance floor after walking down the aisle or The Strip.

Bronx and Banco Lola Blanc Feather Jumpsuit $635 Buy now

7. Katharine McPhee’s Grace Kelly-Inspired Wedding Dress

Katharine McPhee and David Foster got hitched in 2019 and the bride wore Zac Posen for the elegant London affair. Her custom gown was embellished with the musical notes of “The Colour of My Love,” the song Foster wrote for Celine Dion and Rene Angelil’s wedding.

Even if you haven’t penned a ballad for a Grammy-winning artist and don’t call Zac Posen a close personal friend, you can still rock a classic sweetheart neckline à la McPhee’s Grace Kelly-inspired tulle dress. This Jenny You ballgown is an obtainable alternative that’s fully lined with luxe taffeta and complete with a dramatic train.

Jenny You Charlotte Sweetheart Neckline Ballgown $889+ Buy now

8. Erin Lim’s Shona Joy Wedding Dress

COVID derailed E! host Erin Lim’s plans for a large traditional wedding extravaganza, so she and Joshua Rhodes decided to have a low-key private ceremony in January of 2021, dining on local BBQ in a backyard in the company of close friends and family. Lim told The Knot that she found her dress the not-so-old-fashioned way: scrolling through Instagram, landing on the La Lune frill cuff dress by Australian designer Shona Joy.

If you love the sophisticated, yet sexy look and aren’t opting for a long-sleeved frock, Shona Joy’s cowl neck midi dress makes a great summer wedding dress thanks to its slip dress silhouette, adjustable straps, and snazzy front slip. There’s even a removable tie belt for extra glam fitted flair.

Shona Joy Cowl Neck Midi Dress $192 Buy now

8. Idina Menzel’s Off-Shoulder Wedding Gown

As far as enviable wedding dresses go, Idina Menzel’s Carolina Herrera lace gown from her 2017 wedding to husband (and Rent co-star) Aaron Lohr is a memorable example of decollate-baring perfection. If you’re looking for a refined and romantic off-the-shoulder design, Sachin & Babi’s flowy and fabulous Darcy Gown is made from silk crinkle chiffon and embellished with fashion-forward puff sleeves.

Sachin & Babi Darcy Gown $1,695 Buy now

9. Natalia Vodionova’s ’80s-Inspired Wedding Dress

Leave it to supermodel Natalia Vodianova to turn her Parisian civil ceremony into a genuine catwalk. Vodianova brought understated glitz to new heights when she said “oui!” to Antoine Arnault last fall, wearing flouncy, ‘80s-inspired pieces from Ulyana Sergeenko Couture. The simple separates not only show off a sophisticated collar and a cinching belt at the waist, they had strong shoulders and muted ruffles.

If a soft, glamorous ensemble with a slight throwback twist is what you’re after, Sau Lee’s Cassia dress offers a similar silhouette that fits the fanciful bill.

Sau Lee Cassia Dress $325 Buy now

10. Miranda Lambert’s Lela Rose Wedding Dress

Country crooner Miranda Lambert marked Valentine’s Day Weekend in 2019 by announcing her under-the-radar wedding to hubby Brendan McLoughlin. Lambert chose a Lela Rose Bridal collection gown in The Canyon style. The lovely lace details, deep v-neck, and graceful long-sleeves are practically what country love songs are made of.

Lela Rose