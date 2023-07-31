Charlotte Tilbury’s Newest Beauty Collab Is Here to Sprinkle Disney Magic on Your Makeup Routine

Charlotte Tilbury is making Disney lovers’ beauty dreams come true with her latest limited-edition collection.

To celebrate her beauty brand’s 10-year anniversary and the House of Mouse’s centennial, the Hollywood-loved makeup artist is sprinkling glamorous fairy dust on some of her top glow-giving products. Bestsellers such as the 50-milliliter Magic Cream ($100) and Beauty Light Wand highlighters (from $42) feature Peter Pan’s Tinker Bell on the packaging, and the whimsical Beauty Wishes makeup bag ($48) in Tilbury’s signature crimson shade features the iconic pixie embellished in crystals.

Three highlighter shades (Spotlight, Pink and Gold) are finished with the fictional fairy, and the collection includes exclusive skincare and cheek sets ($80-$191). Makeup mavens can also collect commemorative rose-gold pins with the purchase of any Charlotte Tilbury x Disney100 item (use code DISNEYPIN), with a new design released weekly through Aug. 14 on the website or until Aug. 28 on the brand’s app.

Ever wondered which Disney princess is a Pillow Talk girl (or how the prince preps his skin for the ball)? Tilbury also curated beauty collections inspired by 10 animated characters, including Cinderella and her Prince Charming, Alice, Ariel, Frozen’s Elsa, Jasmine, Moana, Mulan, Encanto’s Mirabel Madrigal and The Princess and the Frog’s Tiana. Tilbury’s beauty team is also hosting free live masterclasses online through Aug. 16 for fans who want to learn how to get an enchanting Disney glow for themselves.

St. Tropez-raised Tilbury — whose clients include Amal Clooney, Sofia Vergara, Susan Sarandon, Jourdan Dunn and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, to name a few — was transformed into an animated version of herself in a 50-second short film created by iconic Disney artist and director Eric Goldberg and Academy Award-nominated producer Dorothy McKim.

Makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury gets the Disney animation treatment in a 50-second short. Courtesy of Disney

“I grew up watching the fairy tales and immersing myself in the wonderland created by Disney, I even called myself ‘Gingerella,’” says Tilbury in a statement. “I have long been inspired by the magic and the sparkle of the beloved characters and stories. Working with the team at Walt Disney Animation Studios and being transformed into my own Disney animation was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience! I get to fulfill my dream of flying above the rooftops of London spreading magic and a dreamy glow to everyone with my special rose-gold pixie dust that Disney made for me … Dreams really do come true.”

See more from the collection below and shop Charlotte Tilbury x Disney online here.

