Chloé Just Gave These $75 Teva Sandals a $500 Makeover for Festival Season

The designer shoe collaboration of the season has arrived. Chloé and Teva have teamed up for a granola-chic sandal collection that puts a luxe spin on the outdoor footwear brand’s classic sporty Velcro silhouette.

Priced from $490-$575 and available in women’s sizes 5 to 11, the collab features Chloé’s logo on festival wristband-inspired ribbons and straps on Teva’s signature Hurricane XLT2 sandals, which are typically $75 and up. Available in the original flat style in cream and a chunkier Ampsole option in white/black and pink/multi colorways, the shoes take notes from Chloé’s logo-happy Woody bag line (as seen in the crafty stitching) and the brand’s latest Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

The lightweight shoes are made of 30 percent recycled EVA foam and a 50 percent recycled rubber outsole, while the straps are made of Repreve (a recycled plastic made from traceable polyester yarn) and the footwear is treated with Life Natural, a responsibly-sourced antimicrobial made of peppermint. The result? A durable, comfy shoe with a smaller carbon footprint to support eco-conscious feet.

Katie Holmes Courtesy of Chloé

Katie Holmes was recently spotted (bravely) sporting the open-toed platform shoes in New York. The actress stepped out in the Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole platform sandals with black and white ribbon accents, and styled them with an oversized gray sweater, white maxi skirt and the black leather Penelope top handle bag from Chloé’s latest collection.

The capsule is a match made in heaven for both environmentally-driven labels. Chloé creative director Gabriela Hearst was recently honored at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards for her sustainability efforts at the Maison, and Teva (long synonymous with the outdoors) in 2020 switched to 100 percent recycled plastic for its webbing, diverting nearly 73 million plastic bottles and 68,000 pounds of post-industrial waste from landfills, according to the brand.

Teva has previously collaborated with Derek Lam, Opening Ceremony, Anna Sui, Christian Cowan, Collina Strada and many other Hollywood-loved designers. Its iconic Velcro strap sandals have no doubt been interpreted on the runways by no shortage of luxury fashion houses, including Prada and Balenciaga.

The Chloé x Teva collection is available at both brands’ websites and brick-and-mortar stores. See all of the colorways and styles below (as well as other equally stylish options from Teva), and shop them online at Chloe.com and Teva.com.

