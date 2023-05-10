Where to Shop Chris Pratt’s Breathable Under-$30 Underwear Fit for a Star-Lord

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Every blockbuster actor needs a way to survive those dizzying publicity tours, and that likely includes Star-Lord Chris Pratt. The Guardians of the Galaxy star recently revealed his favorite underpinnings for staying comfortable during never-ending press junkets — and you can shop them on Amazon.

While the Marvel film franchise does, in fact, have its own cozy underwear collection with MeUndies, Pratt happened to throw on a different (yet equally breathable) pair during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. In a shout-out that’s every celebrity marketing person’s dream, Pratt showed off the waistband of Tommy John’s Second Skin mid-length boxer brief when asked about the perks of being a Marvel superhero.

Though Pom Klementieff (who plays Mantis) marveled at becoming a Funko figurine, Pratt quipped, “free stuff. The minute you can afford stuff, they start sending it to you for free, like socks and underwear. I haven’t bought socks and underwear in ages. I’m wearing underwear that got sent to my house, I don’t even know who this person is. Some guy named Tommy John sent me his underwear and I’m wearing it. Send me your dirty underwear and I’ll wear ’em. They seem clean, they were in a package and stuff. They’re comfy.”

Amazon

While we’ll never know whether the mention was an artfully disguised product placement moment, we do know that more than 95 percent of reviewers agree with Pratt in the comfort department. One hundred percent of shoppers say Tommy John’s underwear feels breathable, and more than 87 percent gave a rating of four or more stars.

“Fabric is breathable which helps a lot while I’m hiking in the desert,” wrote one reviewer on May 3. One shopper noted that they “created a monster” out of their husband, who” now only wears Tommy John “now only wants Tommy Johns.” And another reviewer noted, “no need for package adjustment as it is well cradled.”

Tommy John’s Second Skin mid-length boxer brief comes in four-, six- and eight-inch inseams and n blue, black, grey and white. They’re made of stretchy, silky-soft cotton (a blend of non-pilling modal and spandex) designed to stay dry for daily wear, and the contour pouch helps to avoid bunching.

They cost $36 per pair on the brand’s website, or you can shop them on Amazon for 20 percent off when you buy a three-pack here. (Early Father’s Day shopping, anyone?)

Pratt is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, who recently released her own fashion collaboration with socially-conscious label Cleobella, so don’t be surprised to see the former Parks and Recreation star considering undie brand ambassador gigs, too.